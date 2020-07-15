Late night hosts see some downsides to Trump holding his GOP convention outside in Florida in August

"Coronavirus cases are spiking all over the country," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Even the states that did it right are now backsliding," like California. "Hollywood loves a sequel — this time it's Shutdown 2: We Opened Up 2 Fast and People Are Furious," he joked. But California's tourist logo is right, "it's always worse in Florida," where Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) "didn't take the virus seriously, and now his state is the epicenter."

"Coincidentally, Florida's also the site of the upcoming Republican National Convention," which President Trump moved to Jacksonville "because North Carolina officials insisted on things like social distancing and masks for attendees," Colbert said. "A lot of Republicans are planning to skip Trump's COVID coming-out party," and justifiably so, given the GOP's plans to bring in cruise ships as extra lodging and hold their convention outdoors. "That's right, an outdoor convention in August, in Florida," he said. "I don't know if they've drained the swamp, but they'd better be ready to drain the swamp ass."

"Yeah, the president is now holding a three-day outdoor event in Florida in August," Jimmy Fallon laughed at The Tonight Show. "It'll be worth watching just to see Trump lapping up glasses of water like a thirsty golden retriever." He interviewed the one voter who turned on Trump due to Mary Trump's revelation her uncle regifted her a gift basket but only after removing the caviar, and then a PTA president who is sure kids will easily wear masks back to school.

"What's happening in California is a preview of what the next year is gonna look like for a lot of places: gradually reopening, then shutting down when things get dangerous," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "And California's unopening is also a good reminder that coronavirus is playing the long game," and "some of those very cocky statements that people were making just a few weeks ago, haven't aged so well." He had a highlight reel, heavy on the Fox News.