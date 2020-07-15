-
Fauci speaks out against 'bizarre' White House attacks: 'It's nonsense'3:12 p.m.
-
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now home and 'doing well' after her hospitalization4:55 p.m.
-
Black residents have died from COVID-19 at nearly 6 times the rate of white residents in D.C.4:23 p.m.
-
GOP Sen. Susan Collins wants to debate Democrat Sara Gideon 16 times4:07 p.m.
-
Rose Parade canceled for first time since WW22:47 p.m.
-
George Floyd's family files civil lawsuit against officers, city of Minneapolis2:06 p.m.
-
Trump's lawyers will challenge financial records subpoena after Supreme Court ruling2:00 p.m.
-
The EU sent 56 metric tons of PPE to China in February despite warnings about their own outbreaks1:29 p.m.
3:12 p.m.
4:55 p.m.
4:23 p.m.
4:07 p.m.
2:47 p.m.
2:06 p.m.
2:00 p.m.
The EU sent 56 metric tons of PPE to China in February despite warnings about their own outbreaks
1:29 p.m.