no roses
Rose Parade canceled for first time since WW2

2:47 p.m.
Rose Parade.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the United States' participation in World War II, from 1942 to 1945, the Rose Parade — the annual event that precedes college football's Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day — did not take place. Since then, people have gathered for it for 74 straight years, but that streak will come to an end in January 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, parade officials announced Wednesday.

The officials were trying to figure out a way to proceed with the event safely, but a sound strategy proved too difficult, especially since the virus is surging throughout California. They are, however, hoping to plan a televised event, as well as a socially-distanced celebration for local residents.

The Rose Bowl Game is still set to go forward, though it may be played in front of an empty stadium. Of course, it remains to be seen how the college football season will fare. Schools are determined to play, but it's looking more like only conference games will be held. The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences, whose champions usually face off in the Rose Bowl, have already announced that decision. Read more about the parade cancellation at The Los Angeles Times. Tim O'Donnell

'completely wrong'
Fauci speaks out against 'bizarre' White House attacks: 'It's nonsense'

3:12 p.m.
Anthony Fauci
Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci is hitting back against the "bizarre" recent attacks from the White House.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, spoke to The Atlantic on Wednesday after the White House recently sent a document to reporters listing instances in which he's been "wrong" in what was essentially opposition research against him. President Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, also wrote an op-ed this week going after Fauci and claiming he "has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on."

"[The White House document] is totally wrong," Fauci told The Atlantic. "It's nonsense. It's completely wrong. The whole thing is wrong. The whole thing is incorrect."

Fauci said he didn't know why the White House released the document, calling the decision to attack him "bizarre" and saying that "I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that" but that "I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it’s only reflecting negatively on them."

According to Fauci, he talked about the document with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who didn't offer an apology but claimed he didn't know about it. As far as Navarro goes, Fauci sounded equally baffled by his op-ed, saying, "I can't explain Peter Navarro. He's in a world by himself. So I don’t even want to go there."

On Wednesday morning, the White House sought to distance itself from Navarro's op-ed, and President Trump said that his trade adviser "shouldn't" have published it.

Given the recent attacks, Fauci was asked in the interview if he's thought about resigning, but said, "No. I think the problem is too important for me to get into those kinds of thoughts and discussions." Brendan Morrow

See you in court
George Floyd's family files civil lawsuit against officers, city of Minneapolis

2:06 p.m.
Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

George Floyd's family has filed a civil lawsuit following his death in police custody.

Attorneys representing Floyd's family on Wednesday announced they have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers involved in his death, CNN reports. Floyd, a Black man, was killed in police custody in May after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes while he said that he couldn't breathe.

"It was not just the knee of officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, but it was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department on the neck of George Floyd that killed him," attorney Ben Crump said in a press conference.

Crump in a statement also said that Minneapolis "has a history of policies, procedures and deliberate indifference that violates the rights of arrestees, particularly Black men, and highlights the need for officer training and discipline."

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota, is seeking damages and "for a receiver to be appointed to ensure that the city properly trains and supervises its police officers in the future," The Associated Press writes.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, and the three other officers involved in his death were charged as well. Floyd's killing sparked outrage across the country and a wave of protests against policy brutality. Brendan Morrow

the neverending story
Trump's lawyers will challenge financial records subpoena after Supreme Court ruling

2:00 p.m.
A man stands outside the Supreme Court with a sign that says Follow the Money
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

President Trump still hasn't given up his fight to hide his taxes.

The Supreme Court handed Trump a partial victory last week in ruling he is not immune from subpoenas from prosecutors. Still, it left Trump with other options for fighting a subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, which his lawyers said Wednesday they plan to take.

Trump's next challenge to Vance's request will be filed before July 27, his lawyers told a federal district court judge in New York on Wednesday. The lawyers will probably claim "the subpoena is too broad, is motivated by a desire to harass, is meant to manipulate his policy decisions or retaliate against him for official acts, and would impede his ability to carry out his duties," NBC News predicts. Vance and Trump's lawyers both asked the judge to expedite the process determining whether Trump's challenge is valid.

Vance subpoenaed Trump's accounting firm as part of an investigation into hush money payments made to two women who allege they had affairs with Trump. The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Vance could see those records, with Chief Justice John Roberts saying Trump is "neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need." Kathryn Krawczyk

early warning signs
The EU sent 56 metric tons of PPE to China in February despite warnings about their own outbreaks

1:29 p.m.
European commission.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Over time, it's become clear just how many governments struggled to make what would now be largely recognized as the right decision in containing the coronavirus in the early stages of the pandemic. Hindsight, after all, is 20/20, and the cliche applies to the European Union, as well, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism reports.

The Bureau's investigation reveals "the complacency, confusion, and lack of coordination" that allowed Europe's epidemic to expand from just a handful of cases into a mass crisis in under two months. One of the root causes appears to have come from a well-meaning place. In February, EU officials were determined to help China, where the virus originated, with its own outbreak, both for humanitarian reasons and for the purpose of preventing the novel pathogen from spreading internationally. But, as the world soon learned, containment was no longer possible at that point.

Member states sent plane loads of personal protective equipment to China throughout February, but the Bureau reports they continued to do so despite warnings that member states were running low on their stockpiles. One source said a colleague went even further, reportedly telling the European commission to "pay attention to what you are doing because we will need them ourselves."

The tide turned quickly after an aircraft headed for China took off from Vienna, Austria, carrying 25 metric tons of PPE (all told, EU member states sent 56 metric tons to China). Three days later, with Italy's outbreak worsening and hospitals in the country's northern regions at risk of being overwhelmed, Rome asked the commission for masks. But the request was met with silence — no member states were willing to donate to their neighbor. That, the Bureau reports, is when it hit that the EU had missed what was really going on. Read more at The Bureau for Investigative Journalism. Tim O'Donnell

This just in
2nd federal execution halted over questions of man's mental fitness

12:47 p.m.
Terre Haute prison in Indiana.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A federal execution scheduled for this week — only the second in 17 years — has been halted over questions of the man's mental fitness.

Wesley Ira Purkey, convicted of kidnapping and killing a 16-year-old in 1998, was set to be executed this week. But U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of Washington, D.C, halted the execution on Wednesday with two injunctions questioning Purkey's fitness to be executed, The Associated Press reports.

Purkey's lawyers say while "he has long accepted responsibility for the crime that put him on death row," his dementia has advanced to the point that "he no longer has a rational understanding of why the government plans to execute him." He believes his lawyers are out to kill him and suffers other delusions, the attorneys say. They couldn't raise this issue earlier because a date for Purkey's execution was only set last year, they added. The Justice Department quickly appealed both of Chutkan's injunctions, though another stay on Purkey's execution was already in place from a circuit court.

This "early morning legal wrangling" looks similar to what happened before the Monday execution of Daniel Lewis Lee at the same Indiana prison where Purkey is set to be executed, AP writes. Lee's lawyer's contended he had the right to dispute the method of his execution, but the Supreme Court let the execution proceed. Lee's death was the first federal execution in 17 years. Kathryn Krawczyk

where the money goes
Pennsylvania is 2020's top battleground state, based on Democratic and Republican ad spending

11:38 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden kicks off presidential run in Philadelphia.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Florida is so 2016.

Democrats have cut their TV ad spending in the typical battleground state by nearly $10 million this election around, McClatchy reports via data from Advertising Analytics. Meanwhile, the party is shifting its resources to the Rust Belt, most notably jacking up TV ad spending in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

After spending $1.7 million in Michigan in 2016 and losing the state, Democrats have multiplied that total seven times over to spend $12.4 million on the state so far this year. The party's $2.8 million in Wisconsin in 2016 has grown to $9.6 million. And in Pennsylvania, the biggest of the states Hillary Clinton unexpectedly lost last time around, Democrats have upped their spending from $1.8 million to $17.3 million in 2020.

Republicans are taking a more evenly spread approach, increasing their 2016 spending in Florida by just over $1 million. They've also upped their minimal 2016 ad buys in North Carolina to around $6.6 million this time around, as well as thrown a few more millions into Michigan and Wisconsin. But their biggest increase by far is, like Democrats, in Pennsylvania, where a $1.4 million investment in TV ads in 2016 has reached $13 million in 2020. Find more of McClatchy's ad spending comparisons here. Kathryn Krawczyk

masks on
Walmart to require masks at all U.S. stores

11:27 a.m.
Walmart
Al Bello/Getty Images

A mask mandate is coming to Walmart.

The company, which is the largest retailer in the world, on Wednesday announced it will begin mandating that customers at all of its U.S. stores wear masks, CNN reports.

"While we're certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities," Walmart said.

The company also said this will "help bring consistency across stores and clubs," many of which are located in areas that already require face coverings. In its announcement, Walmart said it has created a new employee role called a "health ambassador," and "will station them near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our new requirements." The ambassadors, who will be wearing black polo shirts, will "receive special training" and will "work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution," as "we know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering," Walmart said. The policy will also apply to Sam's Club.

Walmart is the latest company to start requiring masks throughout the U.S., following companies like Best Buy and Starbucks. Walmart's policy is set to go into effect on Monday, July 20. Brendan Morrow

