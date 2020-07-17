See More Speed Reads
coronavirus roundup
New York City enters final reopening phase as California, Florida, and Texas cases surge

5:43 p.m.
Outdoor dining in New York City.
Byron Smith/Getty Images

New York City has reached a major milestone in its COVID-19 fight.

Once the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City will move to its final phase of reopening on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday. Malls, gyms, and cultural institutions will remain closed, as will indoor dining, but most other businesses can reopen with appropriate social distancing measures.

At the peak of its pandemic, New York state often saw hundreds of COVID-19 deaths per day, but reported 10 deaths on Friday. Coronavirus hospitalization totals in the state dropped to 765, the lowest they've been since mid-March, and less than one percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in the last 24 hours, Cuomo also said Friday.

Meanwhile across the south and west of the U.S., things are going the other direction. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Friday most schools will not reopen in the state, a decision Los Angeles and San Diego public schools made earlier this week. Newsom has also scaled back reopenings and closed bars and other businesses in surging counties.

Florida recorded 128 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past day on Friday afternoon, its fourth day of death tolls over 100. And in Texas, FEMA sent in extra body bags and refrigerated trucks to prepare for a surging death toll. Still, governors in both states have resisted shutting down businesses again. Kathryn Krawczyk

owned!
Trump zings Biden for not having a boat parade

4:51 p.m.

Only one presidential candidate is getting a whole bunch of people to sail boats on his behalf.

That's right, while supporters of President Trump put together boat parades in his honor on his birthday and the Fourth of July, former Vice President Joe Biden hasn't had any big boat bashes to support his candidacy. And as far as Trump sees it, that's a symbol of electoral prowess that deserves to be rubbed in Biden's face.

Trump's campaign sent out a punnily titled campaign email on Friday, reading "NO BOAT PARADES: Enthusiasm for Joe Biden is Sinking." After all, "it's clear President Trump's voters will run through a brick wall to vote for him," the email reads, linking not to a video of a Trump supporter squaring up with some bricks, but to the Trump campaign's communication director on Fox News making the hyperbole. "Ain't nobody running through a brick wall to vote for Joe Bidenand he certainly won't be having a boat parade any time soon," the email finishes.

Unfortunately for Trump, a few thousand boaters turned voters won't make much of a splash on the electoral map. Kathryn Krawczyk

Breonna Taylor
Records show Breonna Taylor didn't receive medical attention for more than 20 minutes after police shooting

4:23 p.m.
Breonna Taylor
David Ryder/Getty Images

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend told investigators she was alive for at least five minutes after being shot by police, and records show she did not receive medical attention during this time, according to a new report.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by police in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, in March while she was inside with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker; police were executing a no-knock warrant in a narcotics investigation. Now, a detailed new report from the Courier-Journal uses a wide variety of records, including search warrants, arrest citations, and a complaint filed by Taylor's family, to reconstruct the minutes after the shooting.

"For more than 20 minutes after she was fatally shot at approximately 12:43 a.m. by Louisville officers, Taylor, 26, lay where she fell in her hallway, receiving no medical attention," the report says, citing dispatch logs.

According to the report, records show that police "didn't radio in to dispatch about Taylor being inside the apartment until 1:10 a.m. — nearly a half-hour after she was shot by police." Walker reportedly told investigators in an interview hours after the shooting that Taylor was alive and coughing for at least five minutes after being shot, and an attorney for Taylor's family previously told The New York Times that "we have no evidence suggesting that any officer made entry in an attempt to check and assist her" in the minutes before she died.

As the report notes, Taylor's death certificate lists her time of death as "approx. 0048." But Jefferson County Coroner Barbara Weakley-Jones tells the Times that this was an "estimate" and "a flip of the coin," saying she likely died in "less than a minute." According the Times, state officials say that "only after [Walker] was in handcuffs could they go back in" and that they "didn't even know that Ms. Taylor was wounded until later." Read more at the Courier-Journal. Brendan Morrow

next steps
Redskins owner promises 'full, unbiased investigation' into ex-employees' sexual harassment claims

3:58 p.m.

Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Redskins, says he welcomes an outside investigation into claims of harassment within the organization.

Fifteen women who formerly worked for the Redskins detailed sexual harassment and verbal abuse to The Washington Post in a story published Thursday. The NFL later said in a statement Washington hired an outside counsel "to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations," and Snyder confirmed that Friday.

The behavior in the Post story "has no place in our franchise or society," Snyder said, and it "has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team." "Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations,” Snyder said in his Friday statement.

Most of the women who spoke to the Post did so anonymously, as several had signed nondisclosure agreements. They describe being propositioned at training camps and receiving unwanted touches, and relied mostly on other woman employees to warn them which people and situations to avoid. One former marketing coordinator, Emily Applegate, told the Post would cry several times a week after being berated by her boss, who would also compliment her body.

Two employees flagged by the Post during its investigations were fired: Alex Santos, the director of pro personnel, and Richard Mann II, the assistant director of pro personnel.

The story comes as the Redskins mull changing their racist name, something Snyder previously said he wouldn't let happen. Kathryn Krawczyk

magaa
Trump's new campaign slogan is apparently 'make America great again — again'

3:10 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence would like to submit a revision to President Trump's 2020 slogan.

Pence visited Wisconsin on Friday to campaign for Trump, declaring his race against Vice President Joe Biden is a question of "whether America remains America." "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," Pence said in attacking police reform measures, before finishing his speech by saying re-election for Trump would "make America great again — again."

With his speech, Pence seemed to abandon Trump's "Keep America great" slogan in a tacit acknowledgment that the country hasn't been doing so hot lately. Unfortunately for Pence, the "make America great again, again," idea has been used to mock Trump's re-election on more than one occasion.

Pence also said Biden "would set America on a path of socialism and decline," neglecting to mention the economy has essentially collapsed over the past few months as the Trump administration has largely failed to coordinate a national response to the coronavirus pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk

quiet retreat
Defense secretary carefully avoids mentioning Confederate flag in order banning it from military bases

2:11 p.m.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Mark Esper seemingly took pains to avoid upsetting President Trump in his latest order.

Esper signed a memo Thursday night specifically listing flags that are allowed to fly at U.S. military bases and institutions. The Confederate flag is not among them, effectively barring it without an explicit ban on the divisive flag Trump has defended as a form of "freedom of speech."

The U.S. and individual state flags, flags of allied nations, the POW/MIA flags, and flags of military units are allowed to fly at bases, the memo outlines. "The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols," Esper said in the memo. The Associated Press characterized Esper's wording as a "way to avoid Trump's wrath" by not explicitly calling out the Confederate flag.

Still, several military bases retain Confederate names, and while the U.S. Army has said it will consider changing them, Trump has shot that possibility down. Kathryn Krawczyk

Listen to this
The Chicks' new album is a 'personal' glimpse into Natalie Maines' divorce

1:46 p.m.

On Friday, the band formerly known as The Dixie Chicks — now simply The Chicks — released their first studio album in 14 years, Gaslighter. Critics are describing the album as "stunning" and "slick," with the Los Angeles Times deeming it the band's "most intensely personal effort yet, with song after song apparently inspired by [Natalie] Maines' 2019 divorce."

The album deals with heartbreak and resilience, but also offers startling honesty about Maines' separation from actor Adrian Pasdar, including a song about "the girl who left her tights on my boat." "I was like . . . 'Are we actually allowed to put that in the song?'" Justin Tranter, who collaborated on lyrics, explained to The Washington Post before realizing "I knew the answer to my own question." Listen below. Jeva Lange

This just in
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's being treated for a 'recurrence of cancer'

1:12 p.m.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been receiving treatment following a "recurrence of cancer," she announced on Friday.

Ginsburg, who was hospitalized earlier this week to treat a "possible infection," in a statement on Friday said that she "began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer" in May after a "periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver." Although immunotherapy initially "proved unsuccessful," Ginsburg said that chemotherapy is now "yielding positive results," and on July 7, a scan "indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease."

"I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment," she said. "I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine."

Ginsburg's statement concludes by saying that she remains "fully able" to remain on the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Supreme Court justice has battled cancer four times and in 2019 received treatment for pancreatic cancer. On Wednesday, she was hospitalized after "experiencing fever and chills," the Supreme Court said. She has since been discharged from the hospital and on Friday said her "recent hospitalizations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated" to the recurrence of cancer. Brendan Morrow

