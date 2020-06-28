See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
California governor orders bars closed in 7 counties, including Los Angeles

8:53 p.m.
A bartender wearing a face mask wipes down the bar.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images

With coronavirus cases sharply rising in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Sunday ordered that seven counties, including Los Angeles, immediately shutter all bars that are open.

"COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger," Newsom said in a statement. "That's why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases." This affects bars in L.A., Fresno, Kern, San Joaquin, Tulare, Kings, and Imperial counties. Newsom also recommended that eight other counties — San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, and Stanislaus — issue local health orders closing their bars.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that he supports the order, and noted that "as we started reopening more businesses, we cautioned that we may need to change course to protect public health from this deadly virus."

State health officials said they determined which counties needed to take action based on daily reports on hospitalization rates and patterns of transmission, the Los Angeles Times reports. In bars, there is more of a risk of airborne particles spreading coronavirus due to larger crowds, people frequently removing masks to drink, and loud music causing people to talk louder. There have been 213,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in California, with the death toll at 5,910. Catherine Garcia

reports
Report: U.S. spies, commandos warned about suspected Russian bounty plot as early as January

8:12 p.m.
U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After finding a large amount of American cash during a raid on a Taliban outpost, U.S. intelligence officers and Special Operations forces in Afghanistan told their superiors as early as January that they suspected Russia was paying bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops, officials briefed on the matter told The New York Times.

The money got "everybody's attention," one official told the Times, and was a key piece of evidence in determining the Russian plot. After interrogating captured militants and criminals, the intelligence community became confident that Russia offered and paid bounties in 2019, the Times reports. Top intelligence officials in Afghanistan knew about the information, which was included in reports, and the assessment went up the chain of command until it arrived at the White House, officials said.

The Times first reported about the plot on Friday, saying the Trump administration has been discussing it since at least March, when the assessment was included in the President's Daily Brief. In response, Trump was presented with several options, including issuing a complaint to Moscow or imposing sanctions, but the White House has yet to authorize anything, the Times says.

Military and intelligence officials are reviewing casualties to see if any U.S. or coalition troops killed in combat were victims of the plot. Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that "nobody briefed me or told me ... about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Mississippi House, Senate pass bill to change flag with Confederate emblem

7:12 p.m.
The Mississippi flag.
Bill Colgin/Getty Images

The Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill on Sunday to change the state's flag, which has a Confederate battle emblem in the corner.

The Mississippi state flag was adopted in 1894, and is the last one in the U.S. to feature a Confederate emblem. The bill creates a nine-member commission tasked with adopting a new flag without any Confederate emblems, which must include the words "In God We Trust." In November, the design will go before voters for approval. The House voted in favor of the bill 91-23, with the vote 37-14 in the Senate.

On Saturday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said if the bill passed this weekend, he would sign it, but on Sunday, a spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger he "does not want to rush this moment in history for our state. Once the legislature sends the final bill to his desk and he's had the opportunity to review it, Gov. Reeves will sign the bill in the coming days." Catherine Garcia

russia bounty scandal
U.S. reportedly shared Russia intel with congressional leaders, U.K. government but White House denies presidential briefing

2:11 p.m.

It remains unclear if President Trump was briefed on an U.S. intelligence report that found that the GRU, a Russian military intelligence unit, offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan to kill U.S. and coalition troops, but NBC News shed a little more light on the report itself.

Three people briefed on the matter confirmed the U.S. had indeed gathered the intelligence, which was first reported by The New York Times, although there's no telling how persuasive it is — one source said the assessment was based in part on interviews with Afghan detainees, which wouldn't alone prove the findings, and a senior defense official told NBC News there was no evidence bounties were actually ever paid. But agencies seemingly believed it had some merit since it was reportedly shared with both congressional leaders and the British government. Similarly, CNN is reporting that the intelligence inspired efforts to protect U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

With all that in mind, it seems strange that Trump was never made aware of the situation, but the White House and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe both denied the Times' report that he was briefed on the matter in March. Tim O'Donnell

weigh your options
3 reasons why officials may keep quiet about Trump's potentially unethical behavior

1:20 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If the allegations made in former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book The Room Where It Happened about President Trump's troubling approach to foreign policy are true, that means other intelligence and national security officials were likely aware of them, NBC News notes. Yet, the so-called "Deep State," has theoretically kept quiet about such malfeasance despite Trump's concerns about being undermined by unelected officials.

If Bolton's tales are true, there are reasons why very few people — including Bolton himself, who only did so after leaving his post — have come forward about incidents, NBC News reports. Back in the days of impeachment, the CIA whistleblower who first flagged Trump's infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had to be protected by a security detail and was accused by Trump and his allies of being a spy, while Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council official who testified during the House impeachment hearing, was dismissed from his job at the White House. His promotion to colonel is now reportedly in jeopardy.

"You see what happens to the people who speak up," a former national security official told NBC News.

It's not necessarily just fear of retribution, however. Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired CIA officer who served in senior agency roles during the early days of the Trump administration, said officials are likely making calculations about whether they're doing more good by bringing potentially scandalous matters to the public or by sticking around at their post and keeping "our institutions intact." The former national security official also said bureaucrats often defer to the president because they're in unelected positions, and that sometimes the line between a bad decision and abuse of office is murky. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Pence trumpets calls for deferring to local officials on masks, while Pelosi trumpets national mandate

12:39 p.m.

The United States remains divided over the use of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, as evidenced by the divergent opinions on the issue expressed recently by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation, Pence said the Trump administration still wants to utilize the "principle of federalism" in dealing with the public health crisis, which he said means deferring to governors and, subsequently, local officials on matters like masks. When host John Dickerson challenged him on that idea, noting that the virus isn't aware of the concept of federalism, Pence said if they had forced a coordinated national response, "we'd never have had the success that we had" in places like New York City, New Orleans, and Michigan.

Pelosi certainly didn't agree with that, telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's edition of This Week that she believes mandating the use of masks in public is "long overdue" and the only reason it hasn't happened is because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn't want to "offend" President Trump. Tim O'Donnell

a dash of optimism
Former FDA commissioner confidently predicts 'it's 6 months until' vaccine, treatment ends epidemic

11:14 a.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who was early in sounding the alarm bells about the coronavirus, began Sunday with a dash of optimism. While he is anticipating 2020 remaining a very challenging year in the United States, he appears quite confident that, within six months, some technological development — whether in the form of a vaccine or a treatment — will end the epidemic and turn COVID-19 into a more manageable threat.

Gottlieb said available data suggests a vaccine will come onto the scene in early 2021, echoing recent comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he also added that therapeutic antibodies should be ready to go by the fall and produced at scale by the end of the year.

But it's precisely because he expects scientific developments to turn the tide by early next year that Gottlieb wants Americans to buckle down, work together, and — especially — wear masks to slow the virus' spread and preserve as many lives as possible for the time being. Read more from Gottlieb here. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
GOP's Tim Scott says Trump's retweet of video showing man chant 'white power' is 'indefensible'

10:55 a.m.

President Trump on Sunday morning retweeted a video that was later removed in which his supporters clashed with protesters in The Villages, a community in Florida. At the beginning of the video, a man driving by protesters in a golf cart can be heard shouting "white power," but the racist incident didn't stop the president from thanking "the great people of The Villages" for sticking up for him.

The video and Trump's endorsement of it led to a wave of criticism, including from in the Republican Party. During an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) bluntly told host Jake Tapper that Trump shouldn't have retweeted the video and "he should just take it down." Scott said he felt the entire video was offensive and profanity-laced, likely referring to some of the protesters swearing at the Trump supporters driving by, but he did acknowledge the president's retweet was "indefensible."

Scott, the lone Black Republican senator, didn't seem too keen to go into much further detail than that, indicating his succinct statement got his point across. Tim O'Donnell

