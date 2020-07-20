Surgeon General is 'pleading' with Fox News viewers to wear a mask

Tenet, which had been set to be the first big movie released in reopened theaters, has yet again been delayed.

Warner Bros. on Monday announced it's delaying Christopher Nolan's Tenet indefinitely, Variety reports. The film had previously been scheduled to open on Aug. 12, but it no longer has a release date, with the studio saying a new one will be announced "imminently." This is the movie's third delay; it was originally intended to open on July 17. The decision from Warner Bros. comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

"We're grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world," Warner Bros. chair Toby Emmerich said on Monday. "Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates."

While no new release date for the film has been announced, it seems likely that for the U.S., the next one will not be within the typical summer movie season, and Deadline reports a domestic rollout beginning on Sept. 11 has been speculated. Emmerich also said on Monday that "we are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release," and Variety reports "there's a chance" the film could end up first playing overseas in countries where theaters have been permitted to reopen. Variety also cites insiders as saying it could be released "in select U.S. cities" that have fewer COVID-19 cases.

Theater chains in the U.S. previously announced plans to widely reopen in the summer in time for Tenet and Disney's Mulan, which as of now is scheduled to open on Aug. 21. Brendan Morrow