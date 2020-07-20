Florida's largest teachers' union sues governor over school reopening order

The Florida Education Association — the state's largest teachers' union — filed a lawsuit on Monday against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), alleging that by hurrying to fully reopen all public schools in August, he is violating a Florida law meant to keep schools "safe and secure."

Coronavirus cases are surging in the state, with Florida reporting more than 10,000 new infections on Monday. DeSantis has recommended that all Florida public schools reopen to their full capacity, and earlier this month, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order for the fall semester requiring all schools to be open for five days a week. Corcoran said schools provide everything from academic learning to socialization, and Florida can't hit its "full economic stride" until the schools are all reopened.

The suit — which names DeSantis, Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education, and the Florida State Board of Education — attempts to block the order. In a statement, Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram said DeSantis "needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one. The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control." Catherine Garcia