we all want to know
Trump officials, top Republicans split over what to put in coronavirus relief bill: 'What in the hell are we doing?'

5:38 p.m.
President Trump and top officials.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump really wants a payroll tax cut on the next coronavirus relief bill — but no one else does.

Top Senate Republicans shared their frustrations with Trump's insistence on the tax cut and other measures in a Tuesday closed-door meeting with Trump officials, anonymous participants tell The Washington Post. And even though Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the other officials didn't mention the cut during the meeting, the senators were sure to make their frustrations clear, participants say.

Republican officials and the White House reportedly can't agree on "policy goals, budget parameters, or even deadlines," when it comes to planning the next wave of COVID-19 relief, the Post writes. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) reportedly argued voters wouldn't notice the payroll tax cut in the massive bill, giving it no real electoral value. And when Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) pushed to spend money on what would win votes this fall, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) grew "incensed" at the idea of expanding the bill's price tag, the Post continues — "What in the hell are we doing?" he reportedly asked.

Democrats have more explicitly railed against a proposed payroll tax cut, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) pointing out that it "doesn't help those who aren't on a payroll." That's more than 17 million Americans as of the end of June — and they might also lose the extra $600/week they've been getting on their unemployment benefits if Congress doesn't renew the boost that expires at the end of July.

When asked if the end of the month deadline was within reach on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) only laughed out a "no." Kathryn Krawczyk

resignation request
Ohio governor calls for state GOP house speaker to resign following bribery charges

5:25 p.m.

There have been rumors that Ohio's House Speaker Larry Householder was planning a GOP primary challenge against the state's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in 2022. But on Tuesday, DeWine was calling for Householder's resignation after he was arrested amid a major bribery scandal.

Householder was one of five men, including former Ohio Republican Party chair Matthew Borges, who was charged following a $60 million racketeering and bribery investigation Tuesday. Per The Cincinnati Enquirer, which broke the story, prosecutors described the scandal as one of the largest public corruption cases in Ohio history, and the investigation reportedly isn't over yet.

The speaker, who is considered one of the more ambitious politicians in the state, has been accused of creating an enterprise, Generation Now (which was charged in the case as a corporation), to collect money for him and others involved in the conspiracy to advocate for the bailout of nuclear plants, the Enquirer reports. "This was bribery, plain and simple," said U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. "This was a quid pro quo. This was pay to play." Read more at The Cincinnati Enquirer. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Majority of economists say $600 unemployment boost should be extended or increased for rest of the year

4:34 p.m.

Republican lawmakers have cast doubt on extending the $600 per week boost to unemployment insurance during ongoing coronavirus relief bill negotiations, but economists think it should remain at least for the rest of year, a new survey shows.

The FiveThirtyEight survey, conducted in partnership with the Initiative on Global Markets at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, polled 33 economists on whether the federal benefits should continue at the same rate, increase, decrease, or lapse completely for the rest of year. A plurality think it should stay the same, and a majority support keeping it as is or increasing, while only 7 percent back getting rid of the benefits altogether.

Going forward, though, the most popular idea among the surveyed economists was to tie the unemployment insurance rate to key economic indicators, so that the benefit gradually decreases as the economy improves. Read the full results here and check out more analysis of the study at FiveThirtyEight. Tim O'Donnell

'we are done'
CNN's Brianna Keilar cuts off live interview with 'lying' Trump campaign official

4:26 p.m.

An official from President Trump's campaign was called out live on the air by one CNN anchor for "doing a real disservice" to Americans.

CNN's Brianna Keilar spoke to Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh on Tuesday afternoon in what turned out to be quite a heated conversation. Early on she blasted him for "lying" about the national stockpile and went on to describe the administration's "failure" on COVID-19 testing.

Keilar continued to fact-check Murtaugh throughout the conversation, which went even more off the rails after the topic turned to hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug Trump has pushed as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

"It kills people, Tim," Keilar told Murtaugh.

But as Murtaugh defended hydroxychloroquine and wondered "how dangerous could it possibly be," Keilar grew more frustrated and eventually ended the discussion after telling Murtaugh he's doing "a real disservice to the health of Americans."

"Tim, we are done with this conversation," Keilar said. "I think that you're just really confusing the situation, and it does no service to anyone's health."

Without so much as a commercial break, Keilar immediately turned to an expert on the subject, Dr. James Phillips, to respond to what viewers heard from Murtaugh and to clarify that hydroxychloroquine hasn't been proven to be safe or effective in treating COVID-19 and that it can lead to "serious" illness.

"What was just recently said was irresponsible, and being said for political reasons, and I completely disagree with it," Phillips said. Brendan Morrow

the homeland is doing what now?
Former Bush DHS secretary rips Trump for treating department like 'the president's personal militia'

4:05 p.m.
Former DHS Secretary Tom Ridge.
Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for FEHSF

America's first secretary of homeland security thinks his former department has gotten its mission twisted.

The Trump administration has sent federal agents into Portland, Oregon, and has suggested sending them to other cities in what it claims is an attempt to quell violent protests there. But Tom Ridge, a former two-term Republican governor of Pennsylvania who former President George W. Bush tapped as the first DHS head, told Sirius XM host Michael Smerconish on Tuesday that's not what DHS is meant to do.

"The department was established to protect America from the ever-present threat of global terrorism. It was not established to be the president’s personal militia," Ridge said, alluding to the department's creation after the 9/11 attacks. Ridge did say he would "welcome the opportunity to work with any federal agency to reduce crime or lawlessness in the cities" if he were governor. But "it would be a cold day in hell before I would consent to an uninvited, unilateral intervention into one of my cities," he added, specifically calling out how the federal authorities were unwelcome in Portland.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has defended the agents by saying they were stopping "violent extremists" from destroying property. But the agents, some of them unmarked, have reportedly arrested people off the streets in Portland even if they aren't near federal property or seemingly doing anything criminal. Kathryn Krawczyk

Brexit
EU's coronavirus relief deal may have benefited from Brexit, economist suggests

3:32 p.m.

After days of negotiations, European Union leaders on Tuesday agreed to a "historic" $2.1 trillion deal, which includes $857.33 billion in recovery funds to help member states climb out of the economic recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Does the bloc have Brexit to thank for getting it done?

In his positive analysis of the deal Erik Fossing Nielsen, the chief economist at UniCredit, described the pact as perhaps the "first clear sign" of the United Kingdom's controversial departure actually benefiting the EU. Nielsen theorizes that if London was at the table, a deal "of this magnitude" would have been unlikely. That's because, as he sees it, the U.K. "would have demanded a myriad of opt-outs" that the so-called frugal four — the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, and Denmark (and in this case Finland) — may have gone along with.

In actuality, those states were able to win some concessions without torpedoing the deal completely. Ultimately, Nielsen says the agreement represented "a great deal of solidarity among the bloc," though he noted France and Germany came away as big political winners, since they mostly got their way. He also deemed the U.K. a loser despite its absence, predicting that EU policies will continue to affect the country, which will in turn lack any sort of influence. Read the full analysis here. Tim O'Donnell

questionable at best
Trump signs dubious executive order to bar undocumented immigrants from counting toward House apportionment

2:28 p.m.

President Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that will bar undocumented immigrants from being used to determine congressional apportionment and Electoral College votes.

The decision is legally dubious, as the Constitution specifically says the census counts "persons" to determine House seats, and the 14th Amendment requires counting "whole number of persons in each state." Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) went so far as to call it "flagrantly unconstitutional," while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) changed up the adjective to call it "patently unconstitutional." Trump countered in a statement that his memo "reflects a better understanding of the Constitution."

The decision comes as 2020 census counting efforts are well underway, so it's unclear how the order would be implemented. The Trump administration previously tried and failed to put a citizenship question on the census. Advocates said the question would discourage undocumented people from filling out the census, and the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration had been dishonest about their reasons for adding the question.

The ACLU has already promised to challenge Tuesday's directive, as it did with Trump's citizenship question. Kathryn Krawczyk

'a trying year'
Walmart to close stores on Thanksgiving, says holiday shopping 'will be different this year'

2:17 p.m.
Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Walmart employees are getting a much-deserved day off this Thanksgiving.

The retail chain on Tuesday announced it will close all of its U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day this year. Sam's Club locations will also be closed again on Thanksgiving, the company said.

"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up," John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said. "We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts."

Walmart has been open on every Thanksgiving for more than 30 years, The Wall Street Journal reports. But Furner in an email told employees that during the COVID-19 pandemic, "we know holiday shopping will be different this year, and we will be managing sales events differently," per the Journal. Employees who can enjoy the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday at home evidently have a manager at one of Walmart's Texas locations, who Furner reportedly said suggested the idea, to thank.

The company on Tuesday additionally announced new bonuses of $300 for full-time hourly workers, as well as $150 for part-time hourly and temporary workers. It didn't, however, release further information about any possible adjustments to Black Friday this year, saying "information for store and club hours on Friday, Nov. 27, will be shared at a later date." Brendan Morrow

