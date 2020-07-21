See More Speed Reads
all atwitter
Edit

Twitter cracks down on QAnon accounts, banning 7,000

10:37 p.m.
A QAnon supporter at a Trump event.
Rick Loomis/Getty Images

Twitter said Tuesday it is cracking down on accounts that spread the QAnon right-wing conspiracy theory, and has removed more than 7,000 such accounts over the last few weeks after they engaged in targeted harassment.

A Twitter spokesperson told NBC News the company will stop recommending accounts and content related to QAnon and will keep QAnon information from appearing in trending topics or search results. It is also taking steps to keep QAnon followers from coordinating harassment campaigns against other people. Twitter said these actions will affect roughly 150,000 accounts.

QAnon began with an anonymous person making the claim, without any evidence, that President Trump is fighting the "deep state," a group of Satan-worshiping elites who are part of an international child sex trafficking ring. People wearing "Q" hats and shirts or carrying signs are often spotted at Trump rallies and events, and several adherents have won Republican Congressional primaries this year. Catherine Garcia

reports
Edit

Trump reportedly asked ambassador to see if he could get the British Open to his Scottish golf resort

11:46 p.m.
Robert Wood Johnson IV.
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

In February 2018, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Robert Wood Johnson IV told several colleagues that President Trump asked him to approach the British government about having his Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland host the British Open golf tournament, three people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times.

He was warned by his deputy, Lewis Lukens, that this was a bad — and unethical — idea, the Times reports, but Johnson still brought it up to David Mundell, Scotland's secretary of state. Lukens, a career diplomat who once served as ambassador to Senegal, notified State Department officials about what happened, his colleagues said, and just a few months later, Johnson forced him out of his position.

The Constitution bars federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments, and the Times says that if the tournament had been held at the Trump property, the British or Scottish government would have probably paid for security, which in turn would have benefited Trump monetarily. The Trumps operate 16 golf courses, which generate about a third of the family's income, the Times reports. In the property's most recent annual report, Turnberry shows it lost nearly $1 million in 2018.

Johnson is the billionaire heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune and a longtime Republican donor who had no previous diplomatic experience when he became ambassador. Johnson and the White House both declined to comment on the report, while Mundell told the Times it would be "inappropriate" to discuss his dealings with Johnson. In a statement, the British government said Johnson "made no request of Mr. Mundell regarding the British Open or any other sporting event," but did not say whether they discussed Turnberry. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

For the 1st time in July, U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a day

9:28 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For the first time since June 2, the United States on Tuesday recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day, The Washington Post reports.

Data analyzed by the Post shows that the average number of daily deaths has been going up for most of the month.

President Trump on Tuesday held his first White House coronavirus briefing since April, and in a departure from earlier remarks stating that the virus will soon vanish, he said the pandemic will "probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."

Trump, who has been reluctant to wear a mask, encouraged Americans to don face coverings while in public. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said. "They will have an effect and we need everything we can get."

As of Tuesday, more than 3,874,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in the U.S., with at least 139,000 Americans dying of the virus. Catherine Garcia

ummmm
Edit

Trump offers his well wishes to accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

8:55 p.m.

President Trump on Tuesday said he has not been paying much attention to the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate who has been charged with allegedly helping him traffic underage girls for sex, but he does "wish her well."

Last month, Trump called himself the president of "law and order" and railed against anti-racism protesters tearing down Confederate statues, but when asked about the Maxwell case during a coronavirus press conference, he took a softer stance. Trump socialized with Maxwell and Epstein in Florida, home of his Mar-a-Lago resort, and a reporter asked him if he believes Maxwell might "turn in powerful men" involved with the trafficking.

"I don't know, I haven't really been following it too much," Trump claimed. "I just wish her well, frankly. I have met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is."

Epstein was arrested last July and found dead in his jail cell a month later, in what was ruled a suicide. Maxwell is now being held in a New York jail, and was denied bail last week. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Catherine Garcia

Yikes
Edit

United Airlines loses $1.6 billion in 'most difficult financial quarter' in its history

7:41 p.m.
A closed United Airlines kiosk.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United Airlines announced on Tuesday that it lost $1.6 billion in its second quarter, an 87 percent drop from a year earlier, due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting travel.

The airline said this was "the most difficult financial quarter in its 94-year history." For the same quarter in 2019, United posted a $1.05 billion profit.

To cut costs, United will fly 35 percent of its normal schedule through September. It is also bracing for mass layoffs, recently saying that unless there is more demand for travel, the company might have to cut half of its domestic workforce. About 6,000 employees have accepted voluntary buyout packages. Catherine Garcia

$$$$$
Edit

Trump's Tulsa rally cost $2.2 million

7:00 p.m.
Trump at his rally in Tulsa.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's sparsely attended rally in Tulsa last month cost his campaign more than $2.2 million, according to new federal filings submitted Monday night.

The filings show that in June, the campaign paid more than $2.2 million in event, facility, and audiovisual costs, The New York Times reports. The campaign spent $537,705.44 in facility rental payments to the BOK Center, where the rally was held, and nearly $1 million on "event staging" fees. The campaign's only major public event that month was the Tulsa rally, which drew a crowd of about 6,200 people; beforehand, Trump's former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, boasted that the campaign received one million ticket requests.

These new filings also show that since early 2019, Trump's re-election committee and his shared accounts with the Republican National Committee have spent almost $4 million at Trump-owned properties, the Times reports. One of those shared accounts, the Trump Victory Committee, spent roughly $400,000 on the Trump Hotel Collection in New York, for a donor retreat earlier this year, the Republican National Committee said.

Per federal filings, since the beginning of 2019, the biggest congressional spender at Trump properties is Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), Vice President Mike Pence's brother. Trump last visited one of his properties on Monday, attending a fundraiser at his Washington, D.C., hotel that brought in $5 million for the Republican National Committee and his campaign. Catherine Garcia

we all want to know
Edit

Trump officials, top Republicans split over what to put in coronavirus relief bill: 'What in the hell are we doing?'

5:38 p.m.
President Trump and top officials.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump really wants a payroll tax cut on the next coronavirus relief bill — but no one else does.

Top Senate Republicans shared their frustrations with Trump's insistence on the tax cut and other measures in a Tuesday closed-door meeting with Trump officials, anonymous participants tell The Washington Post. And even though Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the other officials didn't mention the cut during the meeting, the senators were sure to make their frustrations clear, participants say.

Republican officials and the White House reportedly can't agree on "policy goals, budget parameters, or even deadlines," when it comes to planning the next wave of COVID-19 relief, the Post writes. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) reportedly argued voters wouldn't notice the payroll tax cut in the massive bill, giving it no real electoral value. And when Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) pushed to spend money on what would win votes this fall, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) grew "incensed" at the idea of expanding the bill's price tag, the Post continues — "What in the hell are we doing?" he reportedly asked.

Democrats have even more directly opposed a payroll tax cut, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) pointing out that it "doesn't help those who aren't on a payroll." That's more than 17 million Americans as of the end of June — and they might also lose the extra $600 per week they've been getting on their unemployment benefits if Congress doesn't renew the boost that expires at the end of July.

When asked if the end of the month deadline was within reach on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) only laughed out a "no." Kathryn Krawczyk

resignation request
Edit

Ohio governor calls for state GOP house speaker to resign following bribery charges

5:25 p.m.

There have been rumors that Ohio's House Speaker Larry Householder was planning a GOP primary challenge against the state's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in 2022. But on Tuesday, DeWine was calling for Householder's resignation after he was arrested amid a major bribery scandal.

Householder was one of five men, including former Ohio Republican Party chair Matthew Borges, who was charged following a $60 million racketeering and bribery investigation Tuesday. Per The Cincinnati Enquirer, which broke the story, prosecutors described the scandal as one of the largest public corruption cases in Ohio history, and the investigation reportedly isn't over yet.

The speaker, who is considered one of the more ambitious politicians in the state, has been accused of creating an enterprise, Generation Now (which was charged in the case as a corporation), to collect money for him and others involved in the conspiracy to advocate for the bailout of nuclear plants, the Enquirer reports. "This was bribery, plain and simple," said U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. "This was a quid pro quo. This was pay to play." Read more at The Cincinnati Enquirer. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.