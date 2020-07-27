-
Kathie Lee Gifford describes the last time she saw Regis Philbin: 'That will forever be a precious gift'3:05 p.m.
Texas governor extends early voting for November election by nearly a week4:21 p.m.
Rep. Joe Kennedy calls out Sen. Ed Markey for ignoring Massachusetts towns that don't even exist3:57 p.m.
Why Trump still has a chance2:43 p.m.
John Lewis becomes 1st Black legislator to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol2:20 p.m.
Tenet gets yet another U.S. release date — in 'select' cities2:09 p.m.
Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow wears mask at press conference, says it's necessary to reopen economy1:26 p.m.
Supreme Court conservatives reportedly don't trust John Roberts for a 5th vote on gun rights cases12:30 p.m.
