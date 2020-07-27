See More Speed Reads
Kathie Lee Gifford describes the last time she saw Regis Philbin: 'That will forever be a precious gift'

3:05 p.m.

Kathie Lee Gifford is opening up about her final memories of Regis Philbin as the tributes to the beloved TV host continue pouring in.

Gifford spoke with Today on Monday after Philbin, with whom she hosted Live with Regis and Kathie Lee for more than a decade, died on Friday at 88. She emotionally recalled having lunch with him and his wife about two weeks ago.

"We laughed ourselves sick," Gifford said. "We always just picked up right where we left off. ... We just had the best time, and after they left, I just thought to myself, 'Lord, is that the last time I'm going to see my friend?'"

Gifford, who said she "sensed much more fragility" in Philbin when she saw him, went on to say she's "so grateful the Lord gave me that final time" with him, saying that Philbin's wife told her this was the last time she heard him laugh.

"That will forever be a precious gift the Lord gave me that I got to laugh again with one of my best friends in all my lifetime," Gifford said.

Gifford also recalled how she and Philbin "never had one cross word" during the time they worked together and how they stayed "dear friends" who would get together "every chance we could." Gifford previously mourned Philbin in an Instagram post, writing that "I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he's making someone laugh."

Kelly Ripa, who also co-hosted Live with Philbin, paid tribute to him on Monday morning alongside Ryan Seacrest in an emotional segment as well, with Ripa recalling how her children "worshiped him." Brendan Morrow

Texas governor extends early voting for November election by nearly a week

4:21 p.m.

Texas is one of the states that does not currently accept concern about the coronavirus as a valid reason to vote absentee, which means people, barring another justification, will likely have to line up in person to vote in the November election despite the fact that the Lone Star state is a virus hot spot. But Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday announced an extension of early in-person voting by nearly a week, a move he said should help reduce crowd size and make it easier to keep transmission down this October.

While there are surely Texas voters who would prefer vote-by-mail to expand, Abbott has received some bipartisan praise for at least trying to find a middle ground. Tim O'Donnell

Rep. Joe Kennedy calls out Sen. Ed Markey for ignoring Massachusetts towns that don't even exist

3:57 p.m.
Rep. Joe Kennedy.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Massachusetts' Senate race could use a geography lesson.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is facing a tough primary challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.), and has tried to highlight what he's done for every Massachusetts municipality with a map on his campaign website. But that map seemingly had some omissions, Kennedy's campaign noted in a weekend press release, saying "the towns/cities of Stoughton, Blackstone, Dana, Dudley, Enfield, and Prescott do not exist in Markey's Massachusetts." "There's just one problem," The Boston Globe notes. "The towns of Dana, Enfield, and Prescott don't exist in anyone's Massachusetts."

Those three western Massachusetts communities actually haven't been around for a century, as they were all unincorporated and flooded in the 1930s to create what's now the Quabbin Reservoir. About 2,500 people were displaced and their communities destroyed to provide drinking water to about 3 million people, per the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.

"We regret the silly error. But to be clear, we don't think Senator Markey has been present in the 351 cities and towns that are above water either," the Kennedy campaign's communications director Emily Kaufman told the Globe. "Apparently it's easier for congressman Kennedy's campaign to find baseless political attacks than Massachusetts cities and towns," the Markey campaign's press secretary Liz Vlock countered.

One Emerson University poll gave Kennedy the advantage over Markey this fall, while one from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell had them nearly tied. Their fundraising numbers also remain about equal. Whoever wins their Sept. 1 primary will likely win the statewide election. Kathryn Krawczyk

Why Trump still has a chance

2:43 p.m.

With fewer than 100 days until November's general election, the polls aren't looking good for President Trump. Still, The Atlantic's Peter Nicholas noted there's a chance the economy could bounce back by the fall; the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, could fail to inspire a strong turnout; or polling could simply be off the mark. Real Clear Politics election analyst Sean Trende, similarly argues that, while he considers a Trump victory unlikely, the president isn't too "far off where he needs to be" to get back in the race.

Ultimately, Trende thinks Trump probably has to make up about six points to catch Biden. Candidates have overcome worse odds than that in modern history, including George H.W. Bush, who trailed his Democratic opponent Michael Dukakis by 17 points in July. Trende and others don't think the '88 election is a great comparison for a variety of reasons, including the idea that Biden's lead has been defined more by its stability.

But either way, Trump has a smaller amount of ground to cover, and Trende points to his approval rating as an indicator that it's at least possible he can. In Trende's view, Trump seems to have bottomed out at 42 percent, which suggests he can't win. But there's also a chance the current spikes in coronavirus cases will begin their descent, potentially allowing Trump to gain an extra bump to get back to 45 percent approval, which Trende has pegged as the target number for a competitive election. Tim O'Donnell

John Lewis becomes 1st Black legislator to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol

2:20 p.m.

The body of civil rights leader and longtime House representative John Lewis was driven past the Lincoln Memorial and Washington, D.C.'s Black Lives Matter plaza on Monday on its way to the U.S Capitol.

Lewis, who died July 17 at the age of 80, is the first Black legislator to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Dozens of lawmakers waited in socially distanced chairs to pay their respects to Lewis, some wearing "good trouble" masks referencing Lewis' famous quote on civil disobedience.

Lewis' body was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday after a memorial service in his hometown of Troy the day before. Lewis was beaten by police while leading a civil rights march over the bridge named for a segregationist 55 years ago; Rev. Grainger Browning Jr. hoped the bridge would be renamed for Lewis in a prayer upon his arrival in the Capitol. Lewis also spoke in front of the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March on Washington.

Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to stop in the Capitol, but President Trump said he would not. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-Md.) will move to rename a House-passed voting rights bill after Lewis on Monday, and two Republican House members urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to take up the bill. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tenet gets yet another U.S. release date — in 'select' cities

2:09 p.m.
Tenet
Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. is taking another stab at releasing Tenet.

The company, which previously aimed to open Christopher Nolan's Tenet in July and have it be the first big blockbuster movie back in theaters when they widely reopen, on Monday announced that the film will now be released internationally on Aug. 26 and then play in "select" cities in the United States on Sept. 3, Variety reports. This news came a week after the film's U.S. release, which had most recently been Aug. 12, was postponed for the third time amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Over 70 countries will now get the new Nolan film starting in August, including Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. That will be followed by the film's limited debut in the United States, which would put it in at least some theaters for Labor Day weekend. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, though, the movie may end up having to launch without being in major cities where it's not clear that theaters will be permitted to reopen by then, including Los Angeles and New York City.

A previous report from Vulture suggested Nolan was hesitant about releasing Tenet overseas first, wanting to "help support American theaters in their time of need." That report also noted that releasing the film internationally before its domestic launch would be a "risky strategy in an era of rampant overseas movie piracy."

But when announcing Tenet's latest delay, Warner Bros. had hinted it might opt for this strategy, saying it was no longer treating the film as a "traditional global day-and-date release." Meanwhile, Disney last week announced it would indefinitely postpone the August debut of Mulan, while Paramount pushed its upcoming movies Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part II all the way to next year. AMC Theatres, the largest theater chain in the U.S., is as of now planning to begin reopening in "mid-to-late August." Brendan Morrow

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow wears mask at press conference, says it's necessary to reopen economy

1:26 p.m.

The White House now seems to believe masks are necessary to restart the economy.

While he was previously reluctant to endorse masks, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow wore one on Monday for a press conference even though it was held outside and he stayed far from reporters. Kudlow said he'd been "emphasizing" masks over the past few weeks, saying America wouldn't "keep the economy open" or "get kids back to school" without following guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.

Kudlow reluctantly told Trump supporters to wear a mask at the president's campaign rally last month, but cited surging case numbers and reporters wearing masks around him as reasons to fully embrace them now. Still, Kudlow seemed to have trouble wearing his mask correctly as it kept slipping off his nose.

President Trump was seen in public wearing a mask for the first time earlier this month, and tweeted his first picture of himself wearing a mask last week, calling it "patriotic" to do so. Kathryn Krawczyk

Supreme Court conservatives reportedly don't trust John Roberts for a 5th vote on gun rights cases

12:30 p.m.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts' liberal streak reportedly has his fellow conservatives worried.

Roberts, once a reliable conservative vote, has recently sided with the court's liberals to give them a majority in several recent cases. That, combined with internal discussions on Second Amendment rights, has convinced the court's conservatives not to take up gun rights cases right now, CNN reports via people familiar with the justices' deliberations.

After Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement in 2018, Roberts has emerged as the de facto swing vote on the Supreme Court. His recent decision to block the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program only solidified that status, as did his votes to strike down an abortion ban and block President Trump's claims of immunity from court and congressional subpoenas.

But it's what's happening behind the Supreme Court's closed doors that have conservative justices most worried. Just four justices need to agree to take on a new case, and with a conservative majority, it seems likely they would choose a firearms case that would expand Second Amendment rights. But they explicitly turned down a case regarding a gun control regulation in New York City in December and 10 other challenges to state gun control laws. That's because Roberts "sent enough signals during internal deliberations on firearms restrictions ... to convince fellow conservatives he would not provide a critical fifth vote anytime soon to overturn gun control regulations," CNN reports.

The fact that Supreme Court arguments have been happening remotely, with Roberts controlling which justices speak when, doesn't help their confidence. Read more at CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

