-
Minneapolis 'umbrella man' is white supremacist who smashed windows to 'incite violence,' police say3:21 p.m.
-
AMC is ending its ban on Universal movies as part of a landmark agreement5:56 p.m.
-
At least 12 protesters arrested in Portland were released after promising they won't attend another demonstration5:39 p.m.
-
Biden promises to announce VP pick next week5:05 p.m.
-
Barr still denies protesters were tear gassed for Trump's Bible photo op4:30 p.m.
-
Brad Pitt picks up an Emmy nomination for playing Fauci on SNL3:45 p.m.
-
Miami Marlins season on hold after 15 players, 2 coaches test positive for coronavirus3:39 p.m.
-
Barr hesitates to answer whether it's okay for a president to accept foreign election assistance2:54 p.m.
Minneapolis 'umbrella man' is white supremacist who smashed windows to 'incite violence,' police say
3:21 p.m.
5:56 p.m.
At least 12 protesters arrested in Portland were released after promising they won't attend another demonstration
5:39 p.m.
5:05 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
3:45 p.m.
3:39 p.m.
Barr hesitates to answer whether it's okay for a president to accept foreign election assistance
2:54 p.m.