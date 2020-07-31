-
ICE agents defend policy they knew would increase border deaths: 'That's not the same as actively killing those people.'5:12 p.m.
Josh Hawley's good idea to stop modern slavery5:20 p.m.
Microsoft reportedly eyes buying TikTok as Trump says 'we may be banning' it4:59 p.m.
Critics say a new Zoom horror movie shot from quarantine is surprisingly good4:09 p.m.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez picked the wrong statue to criticize3:59 p.m.
Authorities arrest alleged 'mastermind' of massive Twitter hack, a 17-year-old from Florida3:26 p.m.
Fauci shoots down 'flawed' hydroxychloroquine study: 'You can peer review something that's a bad study'2:39 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals are now the 3rd MLB team with positive COVID-19 tests12:55 p.m.
