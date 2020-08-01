See More Speed Reads
coronavirus relief
Schumer calls latest round of coronavirus relief talks most productive yet, but sides still 'not close'

12:48 p.m.

Congress ended the week in a deadlock after days of negotiating the next iteration of the CARES coronavirus relief bill, allowing the $600/week unemployment boost to expire without a replacement plan in place. As a result, nearly 30 million U.S. workers will now have a lapse in their unemployment benefits. But talks continued on Saturday, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sitting down for several hours with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

There's still nothing imminent, but the four negotiators did suggest there was a little more movement Saturday, with Schumer calling it the most productive meeting yet. "Now each side knows where they're at," he said.

Work will continue Sunday with staff only meetings, and Pelosi, Schumer, Mnuchin, and Meadows, will meet again on Monday. Tim O'Donnell

tiktok on the clock
TikTok's Chinese parent company reportedly agrees to divest app's U.S. operations

1:11 p.m.
ByteDance.
GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, has agreed to completely sever ties with the social media app's U.S. operations with Microsoft taking over, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The report comes a day after President Trump said he planned to ban the popular video app in the U.S. amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. TikTok became caught up in the conflict over the U.S.'s growing concerns that the ByteDance was harboring users' personal data, which the Trump administration considers a national security risk.

Microsoft has reportedly been working to purchase the app for a while, and it looks like that deal will go through, although it's unclear if Trump will remain committed to his threat. Previously, ByteDance was aiming to retain a minority stake in the U.S. business, a proposal the White House rejected. Bloomberg reported earlier Saturday that threatening to ban the app in the U.S. was a negotiating tactic Trump used to force ByteDance to fully sell its stake.

If ByteDance has indeed made that concession, as indicated by Reuters' sources, the move will test whether Trump was bluffing. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Legal constraints mean Fed's Main Street program can't help businesses that need it most

11:36 a.m.
Federal Reserve building.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

While the Federal Reserve has earned praise for many of its actions aimed at stabilizing the economy in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, its "Main Street" lending program — which is designed to rescue companies that are struggling to stay afloat during the crisis — has sputtered, Politico reports.

The main reason for that, Politico notes, is because the companies that need the Fed's help the most, like hotels with big mortgages, aren't eligible because their debt levels are too high. The Fed, which can't provide grants, is legally prohibited from lending to insolvent companies, and the central bank has subsequently remained cautious about when and where to step in. "It's just too hard to do this through the constraints the Fed has on it by law," David Beckworth, a senior research fellow at George Mason University's Mercatus Center, told Politico.

At the moment, borrower demand reportedly isn't especially high, but if the pandemic doesn't slow down going forward, it won't be a "very rosy picture," said Brian Crawford, executive vice president of government affairs at the American Hotel and Lodging Association. Read more about the program at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

vindman speaks out
Vindman says he stands by 'telling the truth' despite Trump's retaliation

11:02 a.m.
Alexander Vindman.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In an op-ed published Saturday by The Washington Post, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman spoke out about his decision to retire from the United States military after more than 21 years of service.

Vindman, who entered the national spotlight after he provided damaging testimony during the House's impeachment investigation about President Trump's infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year, said he decided to leave the Army amid a "campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation" by Trump, which he wrote reminded him more of the "authoritarian regime my family fled more than 40 years ago than the country I have devoted my life to serving," referring to the Soviet Union and the U.S., respectively.

Despite his personal concerns about the the federal government, Vindman said he stands by the conviction that he "will be fine for telling the truth," even amid the backlash from the White House. He also said he remains "hopeful" for the United States and will continue to "believe in the American Dream" and "defend my nation." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

to ban or not to ban
Trump's TikTok threat may just be a 'negotiation tactic'

8:27 a.m.

President Trump on Friday said he will ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States, either via executive order or another method, such as a designation. But its loyal users may not have too much to fear in the long run — Trump's threat may be a "negotiation tactic" to make sure the app is sold to a U.S. company and completely severs ties with China.

As Tiktok, which is owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, has increased in popularity, the Trump administration has increasingly scrutinized the app, which appears to be a result of heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing. Earlier in July, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. was looking into banning the app because of national security concerns.

In response to Trump's most recent announcement, a Tiktok spokesperson told NBC News the company has created jobs in the U.S. and is committed to protecting users' privacy. Meanwhile, Microsoft has reportedly been working to buy TikTok from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, for some time. Trump reportedly said he wasn't a fan of the idea, but if Bloomberg's sources are right, that could just be another part of the strategy. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Josh Hawley's good idea to stop modern slavery

July 31, 2020
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

The reality of modern slavery and its role in nearly every consumer good purchased by the American people is as undeniable as it is difficult to extricate from global supply chains. If you own any cotton garment, for example, there is a 20 percent chance that it is sourced from Xinjiang in China, the "autonomous region" in which more than a million Uighur Muslims are subject to forced labor and other horrors.

A recent piece of legislation introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley would help to change this. The bill presented by the Missouri Republican would among other things require companies to certify that slave labor is not present at any point along their supply chains and implement a detailed auditing process that would include interviews with management and labor and independent review of documents. It would also institute severe penalties, with amounts as high as $500 million, for noncompliance.

This seems like a no-brainer, right? Alas, not all economists agree. In a piece for Bloomberg, George Mason University's Tyler Cowen argues that, in fact, requiring American companies not to employ slaves is a bad idea because it will make products ranging from texiles to food more expensive: "[R]ather than buying shrimp from Southeast Asia," he writes, "a retailer might place an order for more salmon from Norway, where it is quite sure there is no slavery going on ... The losers will be U.S. consumers, who will face higher prices and less choice."

Who would have thought that it costs more to buy something when it is produced by someone who works in humane conditions for a living wage? The next thing we're going to hear is that not being allowed to pollute our rivers and streams places an undue burden on our already-struggling multinational corporations.

There is a reason we call economics the dismal science. Matthew Walther

Watch this
ICE agents defend policy they knew would increase border deaths: 'That's not the same as actively killing those people.'

July 31, 2020
The Arizona-Sonora borderlands with Mexico.
DANIEL WOOLFOLK FOR AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Netflix's forthcoming six-part docuseries Immigration Nation is being hailed as "the most important TV show you'll see in 2020" and a "damning examination of how ICE and the immigration system" operate. One of the most disturbing moments comes when ICE agents defend a policy of pushing migrants into known dangerous territory — both to make them easier to catch, and also evidently because it could result in their deaths.

The policy dates back to the 1990s, when politicians wanted to force migrants to cross in more remote areas. "There are policy documents where they're trying to evaluate the efficacy of this program and the one that has always stuck with me is this … document that says 'ways of measuring the effectiveness of prevention through deterrence,'" explains Jason De León, a UCLA anthropologist studying Latin American migration, in Immigration Nation. "And one of the metrics they have is a rise in migrant deaths."

The Trump administration has notably focused its efforts on prevention through deterrence, despite the fact that the strategy is a proven failure. Under President Trump, migrant deaths have increased, with 2019 being one of the worst years on record, with at least 810 confirmed border deaths.

ICE agents in Immigration Nation have complained about the way they're perceived, and one agent, "Mike," defends the controversial policy, arguing "to say the government knew ahead of time that if they did X, Y, and Z, an outcome of that would be increased deaths, that's not the same as actively killing those people." He added that ICE doesn't put people in a "death funnel" because "that's a byproduct of the policy, but it's not the stated agenda."

But as De León puts it: "You couldn't go out there and shoot 3,000 migrants, but 3,000 to 5,000 deaths in Arizona can be explained as, like, 'people put themselves in harm's way.' … And people are dying, and we knew they were gonna die … They're dying right now." Watch Immigration Nation on Netflix starting Monday. Jeva Lange

This just in
Microsoft reportedly eyes buying TikTok as Trump says 'we may be banning' it

July 31, 2020
TikTok
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok, The New York Times reports.

This news of the potential acquisition of TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, comes as President Trump on Friday said that the U.S. may ban the video app. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously said the U.S. is "certainly looking at" a potential ban of TikTok due to national security concerns.

"We're looking at TikTok," Trump told reporters on Friday. "We may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things. There are a couple of options. ... We are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok."

The Times reports it's "unclear how advanced the talks" are between TikTok and Microsoft at this time but writes that "any deal could help alter TikTok's ownership." Amid scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, TikTok has said it has "never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked," and CEO Kevin Mayer earlier this week wrote, "TikTok has become the latest target, but we are not the enemy."

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on Friday that Trump is set to announce that his administration is ordering ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok, with this move possibly coming "as soon as Friday." Brendan Morrow

