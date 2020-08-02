After consulting with Trump, Microsoft to continue talks to buy TikTok

-
After consulting with Trump, Microsoft to continue talks to buy TikTok10:03 p.m.
-
Birx: U.S. in 'new phase' of pandemic, with coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread'11:17 p.m.
-
Department store Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy9:14 p.m.
-
Deutsche Bank launches investigation into personal banker of Trump, Kushner8:45 p.m.
-
Isaias skirts Florida coast, bringing heavy rain and winds8:00 p.m.
-
Wildfire scorches more than 20,000 acres in Southern California7:16 p.m.
-
Watch NASA astronauts' successful splashdown aboard SpaceX capsule3:09 p.m.
-
Coronavirus testing czar calls for widespread mask compliance, but suggests mandate could be risky2:20 p.m.
10:03 p.m.
11:17 p.m.
9:14 p.m.
8:45 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
7:16 p.m.
3:09 p.m.
Coronavirus testing czar calls for widespread mask compliance, but suggests mandate could be risky
2:20 p.m.