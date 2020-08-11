See More Speed Reads
Andrew Yang is feeling snubbed from the DNC speakers lineup

1:02 p.m.

The speaker schedule for the Democratic National Convention was rolled out on Tuesday, and while dozens of prominent Democrats got a speaking slot, several big names were conspicuously not included.

Among those left out is Andrew Yang, the businessman who surprised pundits with an unexpectedly buzzy presidential run. Yang dropped out in February, but his signature policy proposal — the $1,000 universal basic income "Freedom Dividend" — picked up some steam among Democratic voters. Yang said he "expected to speak" at the DNC.

Democratic officials left several other former 2020 candidates out of the mix as well, like Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, two billionaires whose well-funded runs lasted until after the South Carolina primary when former Vice President Joe Biden began to form a lead. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro weren't given speaking slots either.

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), also former candidates, will be speaking at the DNC, which begins next week and will consist largely of virtual appearances and pre-recorded videos. But neither Booker nor Harris managed to secure enough votes for a single delegate before they dropped out (in part because they dropped out early). Bloomberg and Gabbard, on the other hand, did pick up delegates in early states.

Of course, the DNC speakers lineup isn't determined by number of delegates or overall popularity. But after Yang endorsed Biden despite taking "inspiration" from Sanders, it's not surprising he's feeling snubbed. Summer Meza

Alyssa Milano reveals hair loss from COVID-19

1:21 p.m.

Actress Alyssa Milano took to Instagram to warn her followers of the lasting effects of COVID-19. She posted a video of herself brushing her wet hair, and after three strokes with a clean brush, she reveals a clump of hair that fell out. She then repeats the process a few times.

Milano said she was sick with coronavirus symptoms late March into April, but multiple COVID-19 tests came back negative. After four months of lingering symptoms, she got a blood draw antibody test, which showed she was positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Shilpi Khetarpal, a dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic, said in an article that she is seeing an increase in reports of hair loss in patients who had COVID-19 two to three months ago. The condition is called telogen effluvium, which is temporary hair loss due to a "shock to the system," she said. "[It] isn't a symptom of COVID-19 as much as it is a consequence of the infection." The condition can last up to nine months, and most cases resolve on their own.

Milano concluded her video by saying, "One brushing, this is my hair loss from COVID-19. Wear a damn mask." Watch the video below. Taylor Watson

The U.S. 'may have missed a window' to produce 'an important bridge' to a coronavirus vaccine

1:06 p.m.
Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States has emphasized ratcheting up vaccine production even before federal approval so that, if and when the time comes, the stockpile is ready to go. The same can't be said about a potential treatment known as monoclonal antibodies, however, Stat News reports.

Monoclonal antibodies are pretty much what they sound like — antibodies that have been genetically engineered into new medicines. Immunologists and virologists are reportedly optimistic they could play a role in fighting COVID-19, and data from two separate clinical trials run by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly are expected to be released in the fall, possibly indicating whether the therapies are safe and effective.

But even if they are, it may be too late. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the U.S. "may have a missed a window" to scale up production of the treatments, which otherwise "could have been an important bridge to a vaccine." Perhaps more importantly, he added, they could also serve as a "hedge in the event vaccines are delayed or don't work." Ultimately, despite the antibodies' potential to change the tides of the pandemic, Gottlieb said, "we just don't have enough doses to realize that goal." Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

Trump: If Biden wins, Americans will have to learn Chinese

12:05 p.m.
Duolingo stockholders, rejoice!

If you've been wondering how to fill your spare time in quarantine, might we suggest taking up Chinese — because according to President Trump, there's a chance you'll have to learn it come November.

In an interview with conservative talk-show host Hugh Hewitt, Trump repeatedly blasted China, saying the country is pulling for a win from former Vice President Joe Biden.

"If I don't win the election, China will own the United States," Trump claimed. "You're gonna have to learn to speak Chinese."

Trump, who once had a self-described "great" relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said he is "no longer very good" with the leader "because of what they did with the China virus," by which he means the coronavirus. The president also asserted China has had "the worst year in 67 years" because the U.S. "tariffed the hell out of them."

U.S. intelligence officials did say last week that Russia and China have lined up on opposite sides of the upcoming presidential election, with the latter reportedly hoping "that President Trump — whom Beijing sees as unpredictable — does not win re-election." On the flip side, Russia is reportedly using a "range of measures" to take down Biden. Luckily, Duolingo carries Russian, too.

The rest of the interview contained similar grumbling, with the president bashing the "nasty" NBA, baselessly claiming we're "getting to an end" on coronavirus, and suggesting Biden is the "dumbest" U.S. senator. Marianne Dodson

Cardi B wants her music to 'make a woman feel like a bad b--ch'

11:57 a.m.
Cardi B knows her fans are expecting greatness from her second album, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. "I have to deliver," she said in a cover interview for the September edition of Elle. But she doesn't want people to buy her music just because she is Cardi B, she is focused on putting out "really good music."

Her sophomore album will feature her "Lemonade moments," — a look into her personal relationships à la Beyoncé's Lemonade. Her relationship with husband Offset, of rapper group Migos, has played out in the public eye, but Cardi B doesn't like to talk about love. If people are so curious to know details of her personal life, she says she is going to put it in the music. "I'm not going to give it to you all for free."

But above all, her music is going to make a woman feel like a "bad b--ch," she says. "When you make a woman feel like she's the baddest b--ch in the room, to me, that's female empowerment."

The album doesn't have a set release date but in an Instagram post celebrating the second anniversary of her first album, Cardi B wrote "I'm workin on her sister so I can birth her this year."

Read more at Elle. Taylor Watson

The murder rate has jumped dramatically in several major U.S. cities

11:56 a.m.
Across 20 major U.S. cities, The New York Times reports, the murder rate was on average 37 percent higher at the end of June than it was at the end of May. While an uptick in violent crime is generally associated with warmer months, the increase is usually more subtle. For instance, the murder rate increase in those cities a year ago was just 6 percent over that span, per the Times.

The Times notes the change is especially pronounced in Kansas City, which has already seen 122 people killed this year, compared to 90 through the same period last year. The city has also already matched the number of nonfatal shootings — 490 — that occurred in all of 2019.

Experts are mostly stumped as to what the main cause is. At first glance, coronavirus lockdowns would seem to be a catalyst, especially considering many of the incidents involved random violence, perhaps a sign of frustration or the "destabilization of community institutions." They very well may have played a role, but the Times notes the murder rate was on the rise in many cities before the pandemic, and overall crime is still down in most places, including all types of major crimes aside from murder, aggravated assault, and, occasionally, car theft. "I'm sure there will be academic studies for years to come as to what caused the spike of 2020," said Tim Garrison, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Mark Meadows is reportedly the bad cop of coronavirus relief negotiations

11:27 a.m.
Negotiations for the next coronavirus relief bill have not been going well, to say the least, and each side is eager to blame the other for the breakdown.

But White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who has been representing the Trump administration alongside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is emerging as a particularly thorny player in the saga, as The Washington Post reports Meadows is the one drawing a "hard line" as negotiations continue. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who is also leading talks, even reportedly calls Meadows "The Enforcer." Publicly, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said Meadows' views "are quite hardened and non-compromising, more so than Mnuchin."

The good cop / bad cop dynamic is apparently starting to wear on Democrats. But Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), who presumably worked with Meadows back when he was a representative for North Carolina, seemed to think his stubbornness came as no surprise. Meadows was "well known on Capitol Hill for sabotaging negotiations," wrote Beyer on Twitter.

The stalled negotiations have led to a lapse in unemployment aid for millions of Americans who were previously receiving $600 per week as the pandemic keeps many out of work. While Mnuchin has seemingly been optimistic the two sides can make a deal, Meadows hasn't budged on insisting Democrats lower their demands and "come back with a counterproposal." Talks could be further delayed, in part because Meadows is reportedly "out for the week." Read more at The Washington Post. Summer Meza

Trump praises former assistant's new book even though she reveals she didn't vote for him

10:53 a.m.

Madeleine Westerhout, the former director of Oval Office operations in the Trump administration, has a new book coming out on Tuesday in which she reveals she didn't vote for her old boss in 2016 because his "values didn't seem to align with my own."

But that anecdote apparently didn't bother President Trump, who has a history of rebelling against the books his former aides have written about their time in the White House. Instead, he called the publication a "great new book" and "an honest depiction" of the Trump White House. That's probably because despite her initial skepticism about the president, Westerhout said she soon realized she was wrong and now considers herself a big supporter of the president, even though she lost her job last year.

It's not the first time Trump has brushed off comments from Westerhout. The reason she was fired was because she once boasted to reporters that she believed she had a better relationship with Trump than his own daughters, but Trump called Westerhout a "very good person" and forgave her — though not enough to save her job. Tim O'Donnell

