After Trump's complaints, the Department of Energy proposes relaxing showerhead standards

-
After Trump's complaints, the Department of Energy proposes relaxing showerhead standards10:04 p.m.
-
Donations to Biden campaign surged after Harris named as running mate10:51 p.m.
-
U.S. health officials report nearly 1,500 COVID-19 deaths, the highest total since May9:00 p.m.
-
Watchdog report: U.S. ambassador to Britain made inappropriate remarks on race, religion8:05 p.m.
-
U.S. commander 'concerned' over ISIS regrouping in western Syria7:06 p.m.
-
Kamala Harris hammers Trump's coronavirus 'failure' in 1st speech as VP candidate5:48 p.m.
-
Biden says he isn't surprised Trump 'has a problem' with a 'strong' woman like Harris5:33 p.m.
-
Ohio drop box restrictions add new front to mail-in voting battle4:37 p.m.
10:04 p.m.
10:51 p.m.
9:00 p.m.
8:05 p.m.
7:06 p.m.
5:48 p.m.
5:33 p.m.
4:37 p.m.