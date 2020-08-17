See More Speed Reads
Opinion
Andrew Cuomo undercuts Democrats' message on coronavirus

10:26 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention Monday. As was expected, he attacked President Trump's abysmal performance on containing the coronavirus pandemic. Our "current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent," he said, correctly.

Unfortunately, Cuomo is perhaps the single least credible person in the entire country to make this criticism. As I have outlined in detail previously, Cuomo frittered away weeks bickering with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio while the virus was spreading like wildfire in the New York City metro area, only locking down his state after it was too late. And as we have since learned, his decision to force nursing homes to accept COVID-19 cases almost certainly caused thousands and thousands more infections and deaths.

Though New York has since largely gotten the outbreak under control, Cuomo's initial performance was a world-historical catastrophe. His state has the second-highest rate of COVID-19 fatalities of any in the country (just behind New Jersey, which was essentially part of the same outbreak). If it were its own country New York would have by far the highest death rate in the world. In a sense, Governor Cuomo was right to say, "government matters and leadership matters." His record is an object lesson in what happens when that job is done poorly. Ryan Cooper

2020 DNC
Michelle Obama: 'If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can'

11:16 p.m.

Michelle Obama is not painting a rosy picture of a future under President Trump's second term.

The former first lady headlined the Democratic National Convention's first night on Monday, where she took swipes at Trump's time in office and relayed how important she felt it was to elect former Vice President Joe Biden. She outlined how "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country" who is "clearly in over his head," and pivoted to an even more dire message.

Still, Obama knew her speech "won't be heard by some people." "But enough of you know me by now," Obama continued. "You know I hate politics, but you also know I care about this nation" and "all of our children." She then left viewers with a final message she wanted to stick, saying "If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will if we don't make a change this election." Kathryn Krawczyk

DNC 2020
Bernie Sanders: 'Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs.'

11:11 p.m.
Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

In a fiery speech during the Democratic National Convention, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said that amid President Trump's first term, the "unthinkable has become normal," and for democracy to stand a chance, people must elect former Vice President Joe Biden in November.

Trump, Sanders said, has "deployed the military and federal agents against peaceful protesters" and "suggested that he will not leave office if he loses. This is not normal, and we must never treat it like it is." Under Trump's leadership, "authoritarianism has taken root in our country," Sanders continued. "I and my family and many of yours know the insidious way authoritarianism destroys democracy, decency, and humanity. As long as I am here, I will work with progressives, with moderates, and yes, with conservatives, to preserve this nation from a threat that so many of our heroes fought and died to defeat."

Shifting his attention to the coronavirus crisis, Sanders said by rejecting science, Trump has "put our lives and health in jeopardy," and his inaction "fanned this pandemic, resulting in over 170,000 deaths." The president has "attacked doctors and scientists trying to protect us from the pandemic, while refusing to take strong action to produce the masks, gowns, and gloves our health care workers desperately need," Sanders continued, before dropping the biggest diss of the night. "Nero fiddled while Rome burned," he said. "Trump golfs."

Sanders also thanked his supporters for backing him, and said they "moved this country in a bold new direction, showing that all of us, black and white, Latino, Native American, Asian American, gay and straight, native born and immigrant, yearn for a nation based on the principles of justice, love, and compassion." Biden supports many of the same things they fought for, from raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour to providing 12 weeks of paid family leave, and Sanders said for the sake of democracy, the economy, and our planet, "we must come together to defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president. The price of failure is too great to imagine." Catherine Garcia

DNC 2020
Daughter of coronavirus victim speaks at DNC: 'His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump'

10:42 p.m.

Kristin Urquiza lost her father to COVID-19 — and she's pinning the blame squarely on President Trump.

Urquiza authored an obituary for her father Mark Anthony Urquiza, who died in June of coronavirus, calling out Trump and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R). She reiterated that message on Monday at the Democratic National Convention, declaring her father's "only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump."

"My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today, but he isn't. He had faith in Donald Trump. He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said coronavirus was under control and going to disappear," Urquiza said. She recounted how after Arizona's stay-at-home order was lifted, her father went to a karaoke bar with his friends. "A few weeks later he was put on a ventilator, and after five agonizing days, he died alone."

"My father was a healthy 65-year-old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life." Watch Urquiza's whole powerful speech below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
The Democrats' absurd infomercial experiment

10:14 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

Viewers of the first hour or so of the 2020 Democratic National Convention were likely asking themselves what they were watching and why. The CNN telecast was indistinguishable from a 1990s infomercial: bad video quality, cheesy music, almost improbably absurd dialogue ("Joe Biden is a healer and a unifier”) delivered by bored-sounding C-list celebrities. The whole experiment made April’s awkward socially distanced NFL draft seem like classic television.

When it did not feel like a paid late-night spot for Ross Perot, the vibe was very much "MTV circa 1982." Eva Longoria stood in front of a painfully low-budget set and mumbled banalities in between Bruce Springsteen music videos.

One thing the start of the convention did not resemble even remotely was the posted schedule on the official website. The first speaker, Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., did not even appear in the itinerary. The two names actually at the top of the schedule, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), appeared to be skipped in favor of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.).

Cuomo stood in a category all his own from Longoria’s bizarre reference to his "clear direction and memorable PowerPoints." That is certainly one way to describe the press conferences that have become a ritual even more painful than paying the toll at the George Washington Bridge. Cuomo referred pleonastically to "the COVID virus,” which he called "in many ways just a metaphor.” At one point he claimed that America’s greatest strength is that "we win wars.” Fact check: since when?

When Wolf Blitzer finally chimed in at 9:52 p.m. to announce a short break, his voice was like butter in a warm pan. By comparison with what had come before it the ensuing commercial for video doorbells from ADT was riveting. Matthew Walther

DNC 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Trump taught Americans what incompetence looks like

10:14 p.m.
Andrew Cuomo.
Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

In his Democratic National Convention speech, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said the coronavirus pandemic has taught Americans a "critical lesson — how vulnerable we are when we are divided and how many lives can be lost when our government is incompetent."

Cuomo slammed President Trump and his administration's response to the coronavirus, saying it was "attacking us for months before they even knew it was here. We saw the failure of a government that tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it, and then tried to politicize it." New York was hit hard by COVID-19 in the spring, and Cuomo accused the federal government of watching his state "get ambushed" and "suffer" because of its "negligence."

The country's "collective strength is exercised through government," Cuomo continued, and it is "in effect our immune system. Our current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent. It couldn't fight off the virus — in fact, it didn't even see it coming." That doesn't mean things can't turn around, though; Cuomo said America can "still rise to the occasion. We can put our differences aside and find commonality." Government and leadership matter, and both determine "whether we thrive and grow or whether we live and die," he added.

Cuomo said this is why he is backing former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. He is a "leader as good as our people," Cuomo declared. "A leader who appeals to the best within us, not the worst. A leader who can unify, not divide. A leader who can bring us up, not tear us down." Catherine Garcia

2020 DNC
George Floyd's brothers lead a moment of silence at the Democratic National Convention

10:07 p.m.

George Floyd's brothers delivered the most powerful moment the 2020 Democratic National Convention has seen yet.

Philonise and Rodney Floyd appeared on the Democratic National Convention from Houston on Monday night, where Philonise spoke live about their brother's death at the hands of Minneapolis police and the movement that stemmed from it. "My brother George was selfless," Philonise said, and that "giving spirit ... has shown up on the streets around our nation and around the world."

Those "peaceful protests" around the country are "a fitting legacy for our brother, for George should be alive today," Philonise said. "Breonna Taylor should be alive today. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. Stephon Clark or Atatiana Jefferson or Sandra Bland, they should all be alive today," he continued. Philonise then called viewers to a moment of silence, and "when this moment ends, let's make sure we never stop saying their names." Kathryn Krawczyk

It's not Billie Eilish but...
St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters to participate in Republican National Convention

9:37 p.m.

Republican National Convention organizers are hoping that the allure of a St. Louis husband and wife photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters will be enough to pull in viewers.

Republican Party officials said the armed couple, lawyers Patricia and Mark McCloskey, will participate in next week's convention and share their support of President Trump, The Washington Post reports. The McCloskeys were photographed in late June outside their home, wielding guns and pointing them at Black Lives Matter protesters who were marching by on their way to the mayor's house down the street.

Last month, both McCloskeys were charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. They claim they were defending their home from the protesters, with Mark McCloskey telling Fox News, "We're not going to apologize for doing what's right."

The Republican National Convention's schedule is still mostly shrouded in mystery. Trump has said he will speak from the White House, with Vice President Mike Pence delivering his address from Fort McHenry in Maryland. Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are also expected to make appearances. Catherine Garcia

