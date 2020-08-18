See More Speed Reads
Mission Accomplished?
Edit

Andrew Cuomo criticized for writing mid-pandemic book about his response to the pandemic

12:26 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is wasting no time getting out a book on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic while the crisis continues to unfold.

Crown Books announced on Tuesday that the New York governor in October will publish American Crisis, his new book that describes "his personal reflections and the decision-making that shaped his policy" during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill reports.

New York was once the hardest-hit state in the United States during the coronavirus crisis, though its number of new cases and deaths has fallen significantly since then, and the state's infection rate has recently remained below one percent. But New York still leads the U.S. in COVID-19 fatalities at over 32,000. More than 6,000 deaths in the state have come from nursing homes, and The Associated Press reports this "could actually be a significant undercount."

Cuomo quickly faced criticism on Tuesday for his decision to release the book especially before the pandemic has actually ended, with The Associated Press noting it's "an unusual and risky case of reflecting on a crisis that is still ongoing."

A recent report in The New York Times described how although New York has been able to contain COVID-19 longer than expected, the state's "leaders are consumed by the likelihood that, any day now, their numbers will begin rising." Brendan Morrow

russian interference
Edit

Bipartisan Senate report finds Paul Manafort posed 'grave counterintelligence threat' while on Trump campaign

12:25 p.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee released the fifth and final volume of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and its findings don't look great for the former chair of the Trump campaign, Paul Manafort, who has since been convicted of unrelated fraud and tax charges.

The bipartisan report mostly agreed with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's conclusion that the Trump campaign embraced some of the results of Russian intelligence interference and info leaked by WikiLeaks that damaged the Clinton campaign, but found "absolutely no evidence" of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

The committee did, however, hint at the possibility that Manafort at least was aware of Moscow's goal. Manafort, who Axios notes began working on influence operations for Russian and pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarchs in 2004, worked closely with a Russian national named Konstantin Kilimnik, whom the committee described definitively as a Russian intelligence officer. Manafort apparently tried to pass sensitive internal polling data and campaign strategy to Kilimnik while he was chairing the campaign, but the committee wasn't able to determine why or what Kilimnik did with the information. However, the report did say the committee obtained "some information" Kilimnik was connected to Russia's hacking and leaking of Democratic emails.

Ultimately, there was nothing definitively linking Manafort to the interference, but regardless the report still concluded his "high level access and willingness to share information with individuals closely affiliated with the Russian intelligence services ... represented a grave counterintelligence threat." Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

i know you are but what am I?
Edit

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head' at the White House. Trump says she's in 'over her head' on TV.

11:14 a.m.

President Trump is firing back at former first lady Michelle Obama following her blistering Democratic National Convention address.

During Obama's speech, she said the president is "clearly in over his head." Trump called her address "very divisive," while decrying the positive reviews it has received among pundits and once again complaining that she didn't deliver it live.

"No, she was over her head, and frankly, she should have made the speech live, which she didn't do," Trump said. "She gets these fawning reviews. If you gave a real review, it wouldn't be so fawning. I thought it was a very divisive speech."

Trump also accused the former first lady of citing the "wrong" number of COVID-19 deaths as a result of pre-taping her speech, in addition to not mentioning Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) because of when she filmed it. As CNN's Daniel Dale notes, there have been more than 170,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States, and Obama referenced "more than 150,000" coronavirus fatalities.

"More than 21K Americans have died since she recorded it earlier this month," NBC News' Peter Alexander wrote. "Not sure how Trump's attack reflects well on his handling of the pandemic." Brendan Morrow

it's time
Edit

Bill Clinton is getting sidelined at the DNC

10:41 a.m.

Former President Bill Clinton is getting a chance to speak during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, although the virtual, pre-recorded address will last less than five minutes and will come well-before the 10 p.m. primetime hour. That's a sign, some observers think, that the Democratic Party is ready to move on from the former leader.

Back in 2012, Clinton stole the show at the DNC with a 48-minute speech that left his allotted time in the dust. Some even credited the speech with making a better case for former President Barack Obama's re-election than Obama himself did. But those days are gone, even though Clinton reportedly remains personally engaged with the current state of politics.

Clinton is 74 now and is reportedly taking great precautions during the coronavirus pandemic because of some health concerns, so lengthy speeches might be out of the question, either way, but Democrats told The New York Times he's simply no longer a focus for a party that has shifted to the left of how he governed between 1993 and 2001. Additionally, the #MeToo movement has brought multiple allegations of harassment and assault against Clinton back to the forefront.

"It's been 25 years since he was president," said Patti Solis Doyle, a former aide to Hillary Clinton and her first campaign in 2008. "He ran much more as a conservative; he governed much more as a conservative. The party now has moved further to the left than it ever has been. I think his time as a politician has passed." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

pardon me
Edit

Trump says he's pardoning Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested for illegally voting in 1872

10:24 a.m.
US President Donald Trump speaks as he takes part in the signing of a proclamation on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment during an event in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC on August 18, 2020.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is posthumously pardoning Susan B. Anthony on the 19th amendment's 100-year anniversary.

Trump on Tuesday announced that he's signing a "full and complete pardon" of the women's suffrage activist, who was arrested for voting illegally in 1872, The New York Times reports.

"I was so surprised that it was never done before," Trump said of the pardon, also asking, "what took so long?"

Trump had said on Monday he would soon announce a "very important" pardon, though Anthony's name didn't come immediately to mind, especially as the Times notes that she is "not someone whose work Mr. Trump has spoken of either in his campaign or during his presidency." The Times also reports that Trump was "seeking to create a news story" during the Democratic National Convention, which kicked off on Monday night with a blistering speech by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Trump during his remarks on Tuesday was joined by the president of the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List, telling her prior to the announcement, "You are going to be so happy in about seven minutes. You won't even believe it." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Federal COVID-19 study to test a promising drug cocktail

9:46 a.m.
Remdesivir vial.
ULRICH PERREY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Beta interferon, an anti-inflammatory drug that has already been approved for treatment of multiple sclerosis, is being paired with remdesivir in the latest phase of a federal coronavirus trial, The New York Times reports.

The remdesivir-focused study has found it can quicken the recovery time of COVID-19 patients, but researchers are seeking to boost its effects by combining it with other treatments. Beta interferon is the second drug to get the call — the results of the study's second phase which involved an anti-inflammatory arthritis drug are still being evaluated — and scientists are hopeful, per the Times.

For starters, it's already on the market, albeit for a different purpose. Either way, it's shown promise against the new coronavirus, killing it (along the SARS and MERS coronaviruses) in lab studies. Additionally, tests in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong showed the drug performed better among COVID-19 patients than the placebo it was up against. Both those studies were too small to come away with anything definitive, but the U.S. trial should be large enough to get a better sense of its ability. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

DNC 2020
Edit

Fox News' Chris Wallace: Michelle Obama 'sliced and diced' Trump in 'very effective' speech

9:33 a.m.

Former first lady Michelle Obama has won acclaim among political commentators for her Democratic National Convention speech — including those on Fox News.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Monday echoed the cable news consensus that Obama's speech at the DNC, in which she tore into President Trump and praised former Vice President Joe Biden as "profoundly decent," was quite effective.

"She said that this speech was her main contribution to the Biden campaign," Wallace said. "It was a heck of a contribution. She really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump. ... This was a very effective speech."

During her speech on the first night of the largely virtual Democratic convention, Obama blasted Trump as the "wrong president for our country" while arguing he is "clearly in over his head" and "cannot be who we need him to be for us."

Wallace was hardly alone on Fox in his assessment of Obama's speech, with Juan Williams arguing the former first lady managed to surpass her 2016 DNC speech with this "great" address, while Dana Perino agreed that Democrats would certainly say that Obama "stuck the landing." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

New models suggest COVID-19 herd immunity might be achieved with far fewer people infected

9:01 a.m.
People line up for COVID-19 tests in New York
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

COVID-19 researchers and modelers have assumed that at least 60 percent of a population, perhaps 70 percent, would need to be infected with the new coronavirus or vaccinated against it before reaching herd immunity, the point at which the virus can no longer spread widely among a community. Some infectious disease experts are now examining the "hopeful possibility" that far fewer people have to get infected or immunized to achieve herd immunity, The New York Times reports, citing interviews with more than a dozen scientists.

If their new, complicated statistical models are correct, and communities can reach herd immunity with 50 percent or less of people gaining immunity to COVID-19, "it may be possible to turn back the coronavirus more quickly than once thought," the Times reports. A clear minority of researchers predict as few as 10 or 20 percent of a population developing antibodies to the disease would be sufficient for herd immunity; Stockholm University mathematician Tom Britton calculated the threshold at 43 percent.

It's not clear any city or pocket of a city has sufficient immune people to thwart a second wave of COVID-19, but there may be parts of Mumbai, London, and New York that are close or have developed at least significant collective resistance. In hard-hit New York City, for example, fewer than 1 percent of people being tested in some neighborhood clinics over the past eight weeks have tested positive, the Times notes. Even a lower threshold "means many residents of the community will have been sickened or have died, a high price to pay for herd immunity."

And right now, the models are untested. "Mathematically, it's certainly possible to have herd immunity at these very, very low levels," Carl Bergstrom, an infectious disease expert at the University of Washington, tells the Times. "Those are just our best guesses for what the numbers should look like," but "they're just exactly that, guesses." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.