Postmaster general says he's suspending operational changes until after 2020 election. Critics aren't satisfied.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday announced he's suspending operational changes he was instituting for the United States Postal Service.

The decision comes after public outcry and allegations that the Trump administration was attempting to slow mail deliveries in response to what's expected to be a larger-than-usual volume of mail-in ballots for November's election because of the coronavirus pandemic. DeJoy had indeed made changes to the agency's operations, including cutting post office hours and overtime, as well as the removal of mail processing and collection boxes (which the post office says was a routine process.) But he said he now plans to push those alterations until after the election "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail." Additionally, he said, starting Oct. 1 "we will engage standby resources in all areas" to "satisfy any unforeseen demand."

BREAKING: USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says in statement that he is suspending operational changes until after the 2020 election: "To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded." pic.twitter.com/tHFIDODTvF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 18, 2020

At first glance it seems DeJoy's statement would ease Democrats' concerns, but not all of his critics are satisfied. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said DeJoy "can say whatever he wants," but he has already "lost the trust of the American people." Plus, many Democrats want the agency's former operations restored permanently, not just until November.

"Suspend" doesn't necessarily mean "restore" Dems still not satisfied with DeJoy and want to fully restore postal operations... — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) August 18, 2020

There's also confusion as to whether the removed collection boxes will be put back. DeJoy has agreed to testify before the House next week about the situation, so there should be more clarity then. Tim O'Donnell