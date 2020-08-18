See More Speed Reads
2020 DNC
How to watch night 2 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

8:33 p.m.
Democratic National Convention sign.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Night two of the 2020 Democratic national convention will include some very diverse voices and guests announced just hours before the event began.

Starting at 9 p.m., a selection of 17 "up-and-coming" Democrats from across the country will give a keynote address welcoming viewers to the first all-virtual convention in the party's history. Top Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) will follow. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, along with former first lady Rosalynn Carter, will also speak. And in another day of DNC firsts, two Republicans, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and Cindy McCain, the wife of late Sen. John McCain, will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. The night will wrap with a speech from Jill Biden, who would become first lady should Biden be elected.

The official livestream can be viewed on the 2020 Democratic National Convention website, as well as the DNC's social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. On Amazon Prime video, search for "DNC," and on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, search "Democratic National Convention." The DNC has also set up a channel on Twitch to stream the event.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News will air the convention from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with CNN, C-SPAN, PBS, and MSNBC broadcasting the full program beginning at 9 p.m. ET. All of the major networks will also have livestreams on their websites. Kathryn Krawczyk

DNC 2020
Viral New York Times security guard will be the 1st person to put Biden's name into nomination for president

8:02 p.m.

New York Times security guard Jacquelyn Brittany has escorted some big names into the newsroom, but she's only professed her love to one of them: former Vice President Joe Biden.

Cameras for the Times' show The Weekly caught their encounter last December, and the video quickly went viral. On Tuesday night, Jacquelyn, who has not shared her last name, will be the first person to officially nominate Biden for president ahead of the roll call vote, The Washington Post reports. In an interview, she told the Post she "never thought I would be in a position to do this. I never thought I was worthy enough to do this."

The 31-year-old said the way Biden has persevered through tragedies, like his first wife and daughter dying in a car accident, has inspired her. "He's been through so much, and he doesn't show it on the outside," she said. "He may feel it on the inside — and I'm that type of person."

Jacquelyn told the Post she only speaks to guests at work if they talk to her first, and she wanted to say something to Biden while she had the opportunity. When a Biden aide encouraged her to talk to him, Jacquelyn jumped at the chance, blurting out, "I love you. I do. You're like my favorite." Biden thanked her and asked if she'd like to take a selfie with him. He was "just genuinely, genuinely nice to people," Jacquelyn said. "We don't get that from everybody." Biden didn't end up receiving the Times' endorsement, but during an appearance in Iowa, told the crowd, "I got something better. I got to meet Jacquelyn." Catherine Garcia

DNC 2020
17 'up-and-coming' Democrats will keynote the DNC's 2nd night — and none of them endorsed Bernie Sanders

7:57 p.m.

Democratic leaders seem to be sending a deliberate message about the future of the party with their DNC keynote speaker — or lack thereof.

Tuesday, the second night of the Democratic National Convention, marks the first time the party won't close out the night with a keynote speaker. Instead, it'll air a montage of 17 "next generation" party leaders to round out the night — and none of them endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), The New York Times reports.

The selection of 17 Democrats, 11 of whom are people of color, is meant to represent "the deep bench Democrats have across the country from the ground up," Stephanie Cutter, a Democratic operative running the convention program, told the Times. These are "young, up-and-coming leaders representing a diverse group of ideas and perspectives from across the country," Cutter continued. Stacey Abrams, who lost 2018's Georgia gubernatorial race, and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez are on that list, though they're only a year or two younger than former President Barack Obama was when he was elected president.

Meanwhile some high-profile faces who would fit Cutter's description won't be in the mash-up, such as Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), who endorsed Sanders and want to take the party in a more progressive direction. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), the undeniable rising star of the Democratic party right now, will meanwhile speak on her own to nominate Sanders for the presidency. Kathryn Krawczyk

the Lincoln project
The Lincoln Project wants Spanish-speaking voters to say 'hasta la vista' to Trump

6:55 p.m.

The Lincoln Project is using its latest ad to remind Spanish-speaking voters of how President Trump responded when Puerto Rico was devastated by two back-to-back hurricanes in September 2017.

A U.S. territory, Puerto Rico is home to more than 3.5 million American citizens. In Spanish, the ad's narrator says the island is different now, due to the destruction caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which left thousands dead and even more without electricity, food, or clean water.

Trump's response to the humanitarian crisis was "lies and disrespect," the narrator says. "During his short trip to the island, all Trump thought to do was throw paper towels and hand out cans of fish to our people. Real help? No way. And when 10 killer earthquakes in six days rocked Puerto Rico and left 8,000 homeless, Trump stopped billions of dollars in emergency relief to our island."

The ad includes several clips of Trump praising his response, saying he did a "fantastic job," as well as telling the people of Puerto Rico that the natural disasters have "thrown our budget a little out of whack." Some think Trump's actions were caused by "a lack of empathy," the narrator intones. "Others say it's racism. We know it's disrespect, and Puerto Rican voters are saying, 'Hasta la vista, Trump, you will not be back.'" Watch the ad below. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Notre Dame's president insisted in-person classes were 'worth the risk.' A week into the semester, they're shutting down.

6:55 p.m.
University of Notre Dame.
NOVA SAFO/AFP via Getty Images

The University of Notre Dame has canceled all its classes amid an outbreak of coronavirus just a week after students returned to class.

In-person classes will be shut down for the next two weeks, and possibly for the rest of the semester, the university's President Rev. John Jenkins announced Tuesday. The abrupt change came after 80 students tested positive for COVID-19, and after Jenkins wrote an op-ed in May insisting it was "worth the risk" to bring them all back in the first place.

Before classes restarted Aug. 10 at the South Bend, Indiana, school, all of its 12,000 students were tested for COVID-19. Just 33 of them tested positive. But as of Monday, another 418 were tested for coronavirus, and 80 tested positive, with many of the new cases linked to an off-campus party. The school kept testing students with coronavirus symptoms, and of the 927 who were tested through the end of Monday, 147 had tested positive.

That led Jenkins to shut down classes temporarily with the hopes "that we can get back to in-person instruction." But if the outbreak doesn't clear up in two weeks, students will have to go home and learn remotely for the rest of the semester. That possibility will mark a defeat for Jenkins, who insisted in his New York Times op-ed that students would be returning to campus in the fall. "The good of educating students and continuing vital research is very much worth the remaining risk" of the coronavirus pandemic, Jenkins wrote, a belief he stuck by even though the pandemic worsened in Indiana after the article was published. Kathryn Krawczyk

DNC 2020
TV networks are reportedly afraid of giving the RNC too much airtime, so they cut the DNC's time short too

5:22 p.m.
Eva Longoria hosts the Democratic National Convention.
Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

Major broadcasters only offered the Democratic National Convention an hour of airtime for a different reason than they usually do, The Daily Beast reports.

Most presidential election years, TV networks limit the parties' conventions' airtime to an hour, saying viewers would lose interest if they were longer. But this year, they told Democrats they could only have an hour of airtime because they feared giving Republicans more time than that, multiple sources told The Daily Beast.

Democratic officials recently met with broadcast executives to discuss their plans for airing this year's DNC. "The executives stressed that they could not broadcast two hours each night in part because they then would have to give the same airtime to [President] Trump," The Daily Beast writes. "We don't know what that content is going to be," one executive reportedly told the Democrats.

At the time of the meetings, Democrats were able to show executives exactly who would be speaking each night at their virtual convention. Meanwhile the Republican National Convention schedule is still up in the air, at least publicly.

Regardless of the time limit, the first night of this year's DNC had a far lower viewership than 2016's. About 26 million people tuned in last election, while just 18.7 million did Monday night, according to Nielsen. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in lawsuit

5:17 p.m.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of rape after he was previously hit with charges for alleged groping.

An unnamed woman in a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges that the Oscar-winning Jerry Maguire star raped her twice after inviting her from a Manhattan bar back to his hotel room in August 2013, Reuters reports. The women says that Gooding blocked her way out of the hotel room when she tried to leave and pushed her onto the bed, according to The New York Times.

This comes after Gooding pleaded not guilty to charges of forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly groping three women, and New York prosecutors last week said a total of 30 women have come forward to accuse the actor of unwanted touching, CNN reports.

Gooding on Tuesday denied the rape allegation through his attorney, who told Reuters, "The allegations are false. It's an event that took place seven years ago. No complaint was ever lodged. We believe the allegations and the complaint will be dismissed." Brendan Morrow

hmm
Bipartisan Senate committee strongly implies Trump lied to Mueller

4:13 p.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee's report on Russian interference in the 2016 hinted pretty strongly at the possibility that President Trump lied to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller during his own investigation, which ended last year.

The bipartisan Senate investigation did not find any evidence that Trump or his presidential campaign colluded with Russia to influence the election, but there is some language in the report implying the president may have twisted the truth.

In a written response to questions from Mueller, Trump said he didn't "recall discussing WikiLeaks" — which published Democratic emails hacked by Russian intelligence — with his adviser Roger Stone. Stone was convicted for lying to Congress (only to have his sentence commuted by Trump). Trump also said he did not "recall being aware" that Stone discussed WikiLeaks with members of his campaign.

The committee, however, came away with a different view, saying its investigation assessed that Trump actually spoke with Stone and other campaign staffers about Stone's access to WikiLeaks "on multiple occasions." Trump, for what it's worth, did not technically say he didn't speak with Stone or others about WikiLeaks, just that he didn't recall, but some observers are already wondering if this could come back to haunt him. Tim O'Donnell

