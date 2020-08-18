How to watch night 2 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Night two of the 2020 Democratic national convention will include some very diverse voices and guests announced just hours before the event began.

Starting at 9 p.m., a selection of 17 "up-and-coming" Democrats from across the country will give a keynote address welcoming viewers to the first all-virtual convention in the party's history. Top Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) will follow. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, along with former first lady Rosalynn Carter, will also speak. And in another day of DNC firsts, two Republicans, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and Cindy McCain, the wife of late Sen. John McCain, will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. The night will wrap with a speech from Jill Biden, who would become first lady should Biden be elected.

The official livestream can be viewed on the 2020 Democratic National Convention website, as well as the DNC's social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. On Amazon Prime video, search for "DNC," and on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, search "Democratic National Convention." The DNC has also set up a channel on Twitch to stream the event.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News will air the convention from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with CNN, C-SPAN, PBS, and MSNBC broadcasting the full program beginning at 9 p.m. ET. All of the major networks will also have livestreams on their websites. Kathryn Krawczyk