Mike Pompeo tries to use an awkward Simpsons meme to mock Hillary Clinton's DNC speech

Right as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was wrapping up her speech on Wednesday night's Democratic National Convention, current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a meme of Lisa Simpson ripping up a speech and sobbing — evidently a nod to Clinton's passing lament about losing to Trump while beating him by nearly three million votes.
Sick partisan burn from America's top diplomat, right? Well, maybe. As Simpsons fans noted — again — this gif is from the episode where Lisa loses her civic religion.
this is from the episode where lisa sees a politician take a bribe and tears up her speech about american exceptionalism in anguish that the country she loves is actually rife with corruption at the top https://t.co/wUPqEEZVu6
"The city of Washington was built on a stagnant swamp some 200 years ago, and very little has changed: It stank then, and it stinks now," Lisa wrote in her revised essay. "Only today, it is the fetid stench of corruption that hangs in the air. ... I'm sure you can buy all the votes you need with your dirty money! And this will be one nation, under the dollar, with liberty and justice for none."
So it's maybe a little on the nose, actually. But this isn't even the first time Pompeo tweeted this gif of a cartoon girl mourning her lost faith in America to mock a real woman grieving what President Trump has done to America's body politic. Maybe this has some sort of double-secret hidden meaning. Or maybe Pompeo just has a few go-to memes he likes to use to showcase his statesmanship, like the rest of us.
"To all the young people: Don't give up on America," Clinton said Wednesday night. "Despite our flaws and problems, we have come so far. And we can still be a more just and equal country, full of opportunities previous generations could never have imagined." Peter Weber
Fox News' Sean Hannity might fawn over President Trump on the air, but according to a new report, he strikes a bit of a ... different ... tone in private.
An excerpt from CNN reporter Brian Stelter's book Hoax published by Vanity Fair on Thursday delves into the Fox News host's relationship with Trump, whom he frequently hosts on his show for prime-time interviews. Hannity is one of the network's most ardent Trump loyalists, but Stelter quotes an associate as saying that when he's not on the air, he "would tell you, off-off-off the record, that Trump is a bats--- crazy person."
A friend of Hannity's similarly told Stelter, "Hannity has said to me more than once, 'he's crazy."
The excerpt also describes how Hannity being in a position where he has "counseled Trump at all hours of the day," and is even treated by Trump "like Melania," has reportedly taken a "toll" on the Fox News host, to the point that early on in the Trump administration, Hannity reportedly "gained weight and vaped incessantly" possibly due to "Trump-related stress," telling one colleague, "If you were hearing what I'm hearing, you'd be vaping too."
Stephen Bannon, President Trump's former chief strategist, has been arrested and charged with fraud.
Prosecutors in New York on Thursday announced they have arrested four suspects, including Bannon, who allegedly engaged in a "scheme" to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors to a "We Build the Wall" online crowdfunding campaign. Bannon, as well as Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The online campaign in question raised over $25 million to go toward building a wall on the United States' southern border, but prosecutors said the suspects falsely claimed that 100 percent of the funds were going toward construction. In reality, prosecutors said, they "secretly schemed to pass" hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage to fund his "lavish lifestyle," while Bannon allegedly received more than $1 million from the campaign and used "at least some of" this money to "cover hundreds of thousands of dollars" in personal expenses.
Bannon and the other defendants routed payments to Kolfage through a non-profit and a shell company, making use of "fake invoices and sham 'vendor' arrangements" in the process, prosecutors also alleged. Inspector-in-Charge Philip R. Bartlett in a statement said this case should "serve as a warning to other fraudsters that no one is above the law," not even a "millionaire political strategist."
The charges Bannon faces carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Brendan Morrow
The rise in new unemployment claims came as a surprise after economists were expecting the number to decline to about 923,000 this week, CNBC reports.
CNN's Christine Romans noted that according to this latest report, 28.5 million Americans are "receiving some sort of government unemployment assistance," adding that the unemployment claims are "trending in the wrong direction," while The Washington Post's Heather Long described these latest numbers as a "red flag that layoffs remain high." Brendan Morrow
Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman has been suspended after using a homophobic slur live on the air, and the team is offering its apologies to the LGBTQ+ community.
During a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, Brennaman was heard using a homophobic slur, referencing "one of the f-g capitals of the world." He was pulled off the broadcast after apologizing and saying he's "deeply ashamed" of the comment. Brennaman, according to The New York Times, has been calling Major League Baseball games for more than three decades.
The Reds released a statement saying it's "devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening," going on to say that "in no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans" and extending its "sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community." Reliever Amir Garrett also told the LGBTQ+ community in a tweet, "just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me."
His on-air apology certainly made for one of the most unusual in recent memory, seeing as in the middle of it, Brennaman paused to call a home run — only to immediately return to the subject and admit he might not "be putting on this headset again." In a Thursday statement, Brennaman said he made a "terrible mistake" and asked for "grace and forgiveness." The Reds has said it will be "addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days." Brendan Morrow
Seriously, Thom Brennaman calling a Home Run in the middle of a career altering apology is unintentionally the funniest video of 2020 pic.twitter.com/OsCoaWdoHA
"The night's big moment was when Joe Biden officially became the Democratic nominee — and for reasons I don't understand, the DNC also made it the weirdest moment," Noah said. "What the hell was that? The music, the basement library, the cheap party decorations — I thought the Democrats had millions of dollars for this. Why did it feel like the grand opening of a used Kia dealership? Like, did they blow all their money on the calamari?"
"It looked like they swung by the party supply store an hour before and were, like, 'What can we get for $6?" James Corden agreed at The Late Late Show. He was curious why Rhode Island had "a character from Mortal Kombat holding" it's roll-call calamari, but he did find young Joe Biden quite "strapping" in the photo montages.
"There have been some memorable moments," including "the guy from Rhode Island apparently holding a plate of calamari hostage?" Seth Meyers said on Late Night. The DNC also featured "some of the party's most talented rising stars, so Fox News was desperate to counter-program it," as is Trump.
"While the Democrats have been laying out a case that Trump is grossly unfit for office, Trump has been focused on his top priority: Proving that he is grossly unfit for office," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. Trump embraced the adulation from the "insane right-wing conspiracy group called QAnon," and "also got mad at Goodyear, the tire people," calling for a boycott over its MAGA hat policy. "Goodyear is headquartered in Ohio, which is a 2020 swing state, and they employ roughly 63,000 people," he noted, so "go ahead, boycott one of the biggest employers in a swing state, and don't forget to boycott Iowa corn, Wisconsin cheese, and Florida meth gators."
The Goodyear blimp took the fight to Trump at The Late Show.
"Trump supporters were, like, 'That's it, I'm getting rid of my blimp! Cancel the Blimpers for Trump rally!'" Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. And "I actually feel bad for Biden — the guy's been in public office for 50 years, he finally wins the Democratic nomination, and then has to celebrate in the back of an abandoned library." He also really leaned into the calamari. Watch below. Peter Weber
Former President Barack Obama just delivered an all-timer at the Democratic National Convention, according to CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
Blitzer on Wednesday night discussed the "truly unprecedented moment" that was Obama tearing into President Trump in his searing DNC speech as someone who "hasn't grown into the job because he can't," while warning voters not to "let them take away your democracy."
"This may have been the most powerful address he ever gave," Blitzer said, taking note of how unique it was to see a former president go after his successor in such a scathing way.
"You don't see that very often," Blitzer said. "I've studied American history a long time. I don't remember a time when the immediate, past president was going after the sitting president the way he did."
Blitzer's CNN colleagues agreed Obama's speech was a remarkable moment, with Jake Tapper also calling it "unprecedented," as "I don't know that this has happened anytime in the last half century." CNN's Dana Bash added that the "stunning" speech could be seen as a "break glass in case of an emergency moment, and he was breaking the glass." Brendan Morrow
CNN’s @WolfBlitzer: “We also saw a truly unprecedented moment: the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, delivering a scathing, a scathing, attack against the current President of the United States. … This may have been the most powerful address he ever gave.” pic.twitter.com/jJ8tN0mNqO
Wednesday night was Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention, and its theme was "'A More Perfect Union' — or as Trump calls it, 'Fourth Time's the Charm,'" Stephen Colbert joked on the live post-convention Late Show. There was "a powerhouse lineup" of Democratic women: Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris. "It is gonna be tough for the Republicans to match that," he said. "All they've got are Ivanka, Betsy DeVos, and a disturbing sculpture Eric calls 'Lady Dad.'"
The evening was hosted by Kerry Washington, "dressed in a string pin-stripe suit that you usually only wear if you're planning on killing the Batman," and included segments on "the overwhelming evidence of global warming," immigration, and gun violence. Hillary Clinton "took the opportunity to reflect on everything that has happened since she won the popular vote," he said, and Pelosi ... well, he was mostly excited about his own cameo in her introductory reel. "Warren left a secret message in her set: The blocks behind her said BLM," Colbert noted. "That's really nice. Somewhere, a very confused worker at the Bureau of Land Management is feeling pretty good right now."
"Then suddenly, he appeared: Former President Barack Obama!" Colbert said. "It's everything I miss: Obama, the Constitution, a president, haircuts — he looks so fresh." He found Obama's early optimism that President Trump would work seriously at being president misplaced — "Sir, I know you're the guy who coined the 'Hope' slogan, but even your poster doesn't buy that" — but the niceties ended quickly: "Remember No-Drama Obama? Well, now he's Trash-Talk Barack." Obama called Joe Biden his "brother" and ended with "a strong warning for voters" about saving democracy.
After we "sponged off our tears," it was "time for the main event, the acceptance speech for the vice presidential nomination by California Sen. Kamala Harris," Colbert said. "Harris gave a riveting speech in front of a long line of, I'm gonna guess flags that Trump had groped?" She explained what she had learned from her late mother, commiserated with America's wounded psyche, and "ended her speech by calling on all of us to think of future generations." She, like Washington, brought up the idea of accounting for where you were when America was at his crossroads, and as with Washington's comments, Colbert had an answer: "Again, the couch — but honestly, after tonight, on the edge of it." Watch below. Peter Weber