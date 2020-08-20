See More Speed Reads
bugging out
The National Butterfly Center is dunking on Stephen Bannon

6:25 p.m.
A butterfly at the National Butterfly Center
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Stephen Bannon's self-funded border wall is officially a bust, and butterflies couldn't be happier.

That's because the National Butterfly Center, a nonprofit preserve for the colorful bugs, runs right up against the U.S.-Mexico border and is threatened by President Trump's wall. The center has vehemently opposed the wall for years, and couldn't resist dunking on Bannon on Thursday when his attempt to build the wall himself ended with fraud charges.

Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist and an immigration hardliner, was arrested Thursday along with Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They were all running a GoFundMe to raise $25 million to build a border wall, but allegedly sifted money off the campaign to fund their own livelihoods.

The National Butterfly Center, whose Twitter feed is entirely dedicated to showcasing erosion of the private border wall that has been built, wasted no time declaring victory after the charges were announced.

The charges could land Bannon and his colleagues up to 20 years in jail — and they should hope the butterfly center doesn't have a say in their sentencing. Kathryn Krawczyk

republicans for biden
Over 70 Republican National Security officials endorse Biden, slamming Trump for having 'failed our country'

6:51 p.m.
Joe Biden has 73 new fans.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Over 70 former Republican National Security officials endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday, citing President Trump's "corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president," The New York Times reports.

With a total of 73 signatories, the new letter has more support than a similar letter released in 2016, in which 50 of the nation's senior Republican National Security officials warned that then-candidate Trump "would be the most reckless president in American history." The new letter lays out 10 reasons why Trump "has failed our country," including damaging "America's role as a world leader," proving "unfit to lead during a national crisis," having "aligned himself with dictators" like North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin, and having "imperiled America's security by mismanaging his national security team."

Officials who served under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump all signed the letter, including former CIA and FBI chiefs. Notably absent from the list were former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former Chief of Staff John Kelly, former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who all served in, and were ousted from, the Trump administration. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton also did not sign; he has said he won't support Trump, but refuses to back Biden either.

Peter Feaver, who served on the National Security Council under the Clinton and Bush administrations, told the Times that "letters like this have some unintended consequences. Trump was able to fund-raise off the 2016 letter and buy himself some anti-establishment street cred. His team even thought the letters were a net plus for him." Read the full letter here. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild symptoms'

6:42 p.m.
Sen. Bill Cassidy.
Zach Gibson/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a physician from Baton Rouge, shared on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has "mild symptoms."

The 62-year-old is the second senator to announce they tested positive for the virus; in March, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) revealed he had tested positive but was asymptomatic. Cassidy is quarantining at his home in Louisiana, and said in a statement he is "strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same."

Cassidy is regularly spotted wearing a mask both at public events and while on Capitol Hill, and said he was tested after being notified on Wednesday that he had been exposed to someone infected with the virus. Earlier in the day, Cassidy, who is up for re-election in November, visited a veterans hospital in Shreveport, where he posed for photos with officials. Catherine Garcia

Opinion
The Trump show has jumped the shark

6:17 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

Like Bran Stark vanishing for the entire fifth season of Game of Thrones, Steve Bannon has been mostly offscreen since he was ousted as White House chief strategist over the summer of 2017. But now he's back, returning to the Trump Show under the sort of circumstances only 2020 — or a really desperate sitcom writer — could concoct.

The past four years have felt at times like watching a really bad TV show, one I'd have called "unfocused" and "uneven" were I writing a review about it; I wouldn't have spared the bad dialogue, either. Really, the Trump Show jumped the shark long ago, with that storyline about the porn star, the anticlimactic impeachment season, and the president's losing battle against K-pop stans (alright, that last episode was actually pretty good — maybe the show does sometimes have its moments).

Still, reading today that Bannon was taken into custody "at sea" by U.S. Postal Service agents — the protagonists of this season, if you haven't been keeping up with the recaps — for putting money from an online fundraiser to "Build The Wall" (a nice Season One callback) to personal use, you have to wonder: who is writing this thing?

If our literal democracy weren't at threat, it'd almost be amusing. As it stands, though, there's nothing more horrifying than reading about current politics and being reminded of TV, which is supposed to be an entertaining diversion and not reflective of actual real life. Bannon's reappearance on a supervillain yacht, then, isn't an elegant comedic twist thought up by David Mandel — it re-emphasizes the fact that Trump did not in fact hire "the best people," but surrounded himself with self-serving and corrupt yes-men (Bannon has pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges). The late-season resurfacing of the 2016 southern border wall taking point, meanwhile, isn't uninspired writing; it's a reminder of how the administration has conned its supporters for years into believing it's actually acting in their interests.

And the Postal Service being the ones to save the day — well alright, maybe there's not a whole lot more to read into that other than that they're clearly an agency worth celebrating. But before you run off to write a pilot about postal workers fighting crime on the high seas — the elite unit that caught Bannon already has its own TV show. Jeva Lange

DNC 2020
The Chicks to bring a little giddy-up to the Democratic convention

6:15 p.m.
Members of The Chicks.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Democrats say "yeehaw."

On Thursday night, The Chicks — formerly known as the Dixie Chicks — will perform at the Democratic National Convention in support of presidential nominee Joe Biden. The move is notable because "typically, [country music's] stars stick to performing at the Republican convention," The Washington Post reports.

The Chicks, though, are no strangers to pushing back on the genre's base (which is perceived as largely Southern and conservative). The band famously faced exile after criticizing President George W. Bush following the American invasion of Iraq; this year, they released a powerful new album that may or may not be a rebuke of President Trump.

Still, as the Post notes, the Chicks aren't the only country legends to "[align] themselves with social activism and liberal views" in recent weeks. Dolly Parton came out as "unequivocal in her support of protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement" while Taylor Swift has become more politically outspoken this election cycle, slamming Trump's "ineffective leadership" and urging fans to "request a ballot early. Vote early." Jeva Lange

Opinion
Joe Biden's incomparable presidential odyssey

5:52 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

When Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party's presidential nomination tonight, it will mark a major milestone in a journey he's been on for more than three decades.

Biden first sought his party's nomination for the 1988 race, but his candidacy didn't even survive into the election year: He withdrew in September 1987 after reports he had plagiarized portions of a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock. (He ended up having surgery for a brain aneurism in early 1988 and wouldn't have been able to run, anyway.) Biden returned to the Senate for two more decades before taking a second shot at the presidency in 2008 — but that was the year Barack Obama narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton for the nomination. Biden washed out early again, quitting after he received less than 1 percent of the vote in that year's Iowa caucuses.

That's where the story probably would have ended, if Obama hadn't selected Biden as his vice president.

It is difficult to think of another figure in American history who pursued the presidency for so long. William Jennings Bryan and Henry Clay both ran and lost three times apiece. Adlai Stevenson was the Democratic Party's nominee in 1952 and 1956 — both times falling short — and might've won the nomination in 1960, too, if not for the emergence of John F. Kennedy. Then-Vice President Richard Nixon lost to Kennedy that year only to run again and win eight years later. Ronald Reagan whiffed twice, in 1968 and 1976, before winning the GOP nomination and the presidency in 1980. Those extended efforts were all relatively short, though, in comparison to Biden's. (We'd be remiss if we didn't note that comedian Pat Paulsen ran satirically in six elections between 1968 and 1992, picking up a few votes along the way.)

It is expected that one-in-10 voters this year are between the ages of 18 and 23 — Biden's pursuit of the presidency is older than much of the electorate. His nomination tonight might be evidence that Baby Boomers have hung on to power for too long. Or it just might prove the power of persistence. Joel Mathis

border policy
Stephen Miller reportedly wanted to separate every migrant family that crossed the border

5:25 p.m.
Trump aide Stephen Miller.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Many of the Trump administration's most powerful officials voted in favor of separating migrant children from their parents in 2018, NBC News reports.

Family separation at the border hit its peak in the summer of 2018 after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions launched the U.S.'s "zero tolerance policy" that prosecuted all immigrants crossing the border, including parents who were then separated from their children. Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller is known as the architect of that plan, but reportedly had the support of other top officials, two officials tell NBC News.

A month after zero tolerance went into effect, families were still not being split up, and Miller was "furious about the delay," NBC News writes. So he led a meeting with Sessions, former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and more officials, where he asked them to vote in favor of pushing the policy along. "If we don't enforce this, it is the end of our country as we know it," Miller reportedly said.

The zero tolerance policy ultimately resulted in the separation of nearly 3,000 children from their families, but Miller actually proposed a policy that would split every migrant family at the border, even those who arrived legally and sought asylum. That would've ripped 25,000 more children from their parents. Nielsen reportedly tried to present a moral case against family separation, but when it came down to a vote, "a sea of hands went up" in favor of Miller's expediency, NBC News continues.

Among those invited to the meeting were Vice President Mike Pence, then-Chief of Staff Mark Kelly, and then-White House Counsel Don McGahn. Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
Can Joe Biden salvage the DNC?

4:53 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

With the important exception of Barack Obama's brilliant speech, the Democrats blew it on Wednesday night. Viewers of the third night of the Democratic National Convention were treated to a video about gun control that could have been produced a year ago, long before the current sharp spike in violent crime across the country. Another spot on climate change looked and sounded like part an ad campaign thrown together for an energy company shortly after an oil spill. As for the speeches, all but Obama's fell flat. Most prominently, Hillary Clinton delivered a message that would have been more politically effective recited by just about anyone else, while Kamala Harris gave a pedestrian, disjointed speech in a tone of phony overacting.

More generally, everything on Wednesday night was suffused with the heavy-handed appeals to identity politics that thrill young party activists but leave almost everyone else cold or feeling alienated. If the idea was to treat the evening as a pep rally to rev up factionalized Democratic interest groups, then maybe it should be judged a success. But if the goal was to reach out to as many Americans as possible with a coherent and consistent message about why they should throw in with the Democratic Party in November, then Night 3 was mostly a dud.

That leaves Night 4 — and above all Joe Biden's speech — to bring the convention back on track. Remarks earlier in the evening by Sen. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Andrew Yang, and Michael Bloomberg might do more than Wednesday night's speakers to paint an appealing picture of the Democratic Party. But it is Biden's speech that will set the tone for the general election campaign to come. Will it convincingly invite all Americans to join in a quest to unseat Donald Trump and move the country in a dramatically new direction? What will the new direction look like? How far will it track to the left or hew to the center? If Biden can answer these questions in a compelling way, he will have succeeded in erasing the bad memories of Wednesday night and bringing the convention to a successful close. Damon Linker

