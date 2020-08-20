See More Speed Reads
2020 DNC
How to watch night 4 of the Democratic National Convention

8:38 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The final night of the Democratic National Convention has arrived, and with it, former vice president turned presidential nominee Joe Biden's long awaited speech.

Several 2020 presidential candidates will speak on Thursday, including Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.); former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Ill.), who were both reportedly in consideration to be Biden's vice president, will also speak. The Chicks, John Legend, and Common will perform, and Biden will then close out the night and the convention.

The official livestream can be viewed on the 2020 Democratic National Convention website, as well as the DNC's social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. On Amazon Prime video, search for "DNC," and on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, search "Democratic National Convention." The DNC has also set up a channel on Twitch to stream the event.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News will air the convention from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with CNN, C-SPAN, PBS, and MSNBC broadcasting the full program beginning at 9 p.m. ET. All of the major networks will also have livestreams on their websites. The Week Staff

Kansas City Chiefs to ban fans from wearing headdresses to home games

8:45 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs fans.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday said that after speaking with "a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences," the team has decided to prohibit fans from donning headdresses or Native American-themed face paint at Arrowhead Stadium home games.

The organization is also reviewing the "Arrowhead Chop" action that is performed by fans. "We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders," the Chiefs said in a statement. "It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

In July, the Washington Redskins retired its name, after years of complaints that it was offensive to Native Americans. They are now going by the Washington Football Team until a new name is selected. Catherine Garcia

DNC 2020
Trump campaign plasters The Washington Post with ads linking to claims debunked by the paper's fact checkers

8:34 p.m.
A sample of the ads on the Washington Post homepage.
Donald J. Trump For President

President Trump has called The Washington Post "corrupt," "dishonest," "the Enemy of the People" and "100 percent NEGATIVE and FAKE," but the paper's homepage became the site of one of his biggest ad blitzes of the night as his campaign rolls out robust counter-programming against Democratic nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech at the DNC on Thursday.

The president's ad buys were in "the high seven figures," the Trump campaign previously told CNN, and include banners on YouTube and Hulu as well. "More people will see our digital content than will watch Joe Biden's convention itself," explained Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director.

But some journalists were alarmed by the advertisements on The Washington Post's homepage in particular, seeing as the paper has been one of the leading publications when it comes to holding the Trump administration accountable. "It is shameful for the paper to take money from a president whose denunciations endanger journalists and may have contributed to the murder of its columnist, Jamal Khashoggi," tweeted Matthew Gertz of Media Matters for America. Addressing the Post, BuzzMachine's Jeff Jarvis added, "Were these pieces of silver worth the price of your soul?"

As Jay Rosen, a professor of journalism at NYU, also noted, the Trump ads link to "claims debunked by the Post's own fact checkers." Most glaring is a video titled "Abolished," which claims Biden is trying to defund police departments and is viewable when you click on Trump's ad. However, The Washington Post described that claim as willfully misleading back in July; Biden in fact is on the record clearly stating "No, I don't support defunding the police." Jeva Lange

DNC 2020
Democrats say Mike Bloomberg 'stiffed' the party after pledge to spend big on the general election

8:11 p.m.

Michael Bloomberg promised to spend big to beat President Trump this fall. Many Democrats say he hasn't lived up to that promise.

The former New York City mayor spent nearly $1 billion on his moderate bid for the Democratic nomination, but hasn't given a single dollar directly to Joe Biden's 2020 campaign. Yet he still managed to secure a speaking slot in the final night of the Democratic National Convention, and it has some Democrats questioning why, The New York Times reports.

Bloomberg's dollars bought him nothing but a miserable defeat in the Democratic primaries. He dropped out after a dismal Super Tuesday and threw his support behind Biden, leading some Democrats to believe he'd spend another billion on the former vice president's campaign, especially after it became clear Biden would be the nominee. He did transfer $18 million from his campaign to the Democratic party and said he'd spend another $50 million to help House Democrats. He also said he would pay his campaign staffers through Election Day so they could work in support of Biden.

But Bloomberg hasn't given to Biden's actual campaign, and he reneged on the pledge to his staffers. This led progressive activist Amy Siskind to ask the question:

Bloomberg's former national political chair Thomas Nutter told the Times that Democrats could expect "the re-emergence of the political Mike Bloomberg" come Thursday's DNC. He also said Bloomberg is "usually a later supporter," though University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Eleanor Neff Powell noted this year's emphasis on early voting means that may not be helpful. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

california fires
At least 2 people have died fighting raging wildfires in Northern California

7:53 p.m.
A field on fire in Northern California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

At least two people died on Wednesday while helping fight wildfires that are burning out of control in Northern California, officials said Thursday.

NBC Bay Area reports that a Pacific Gas and Electric worker died while assisting firefighters battling the LNU Lightning Complex fires, a massive blaze that is actually several fires connected together in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo, and Solano counties. A second man died when the helicopter he was piloting crashed as he dropped water on the Hills fire in the San Joaquin Valley. He worked for a private company contracted by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

There are more than 367 fires burning in the state, with many sparked by dry lightning strikes. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday said the state is "experiencing fires the likes of which we haven't seen in many, many years," and the state's resources are stretched thin.

The LNU Lightning Complex fires have destroyed more than 100 structures and are threatening more than 30,000 more, fire officials said Thursday. It is zero percent contained, with 587 firefighters on the scene. Catherine Garcia

republicans for biden
Over 70 Republican National Security officials endorse Biden, slamming Trump for having 'failed our country'

6:51 p.m.
Joe Biden has 73 new fans.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Over 70 former Republican National Security officials endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday, citing President Trump's "corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as president," The New York Times reports.

With a total of 73 signatories, the new letter has more support than a similar letter released in 2016, in which 50 of the nation's senior Republican National Security officials warned that then-candidate Trump "would be the most reckless president in American history." The new letter lays out 10 reasons why Trump "has failed our country," including damaging "America's role as a world leader," proving "unfit to lead during a national crisis," having "aligned himself with dictators" like North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin, and having "imperiled America's security by mismanaging his national security team."

Officials who served under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump all signed the letter, including former CIA and FBI chiefs. Notably absent from the list were former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former Chief of Staff John Kelly, former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who all served in, and were ousted from, the Trump administration. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton also did not sign; he has said he won't support Trump, but refuses to back Biden either.

Peter Feaver, who served on the National Security Council under the Clinton and Bush administrations, told the Times that "letters like this have some unintended consequences. Trump was able to fund-raise off the 2016 letter and buy himself some anti-establishment street cred. His team even thought the letters were a net plus for him." Read the full letter here. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild symptoms'

6:42 p.m.
Sen. Bill Cassidy.
Zach Gibson/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a physician from Baton Rouge, shared on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has "mild symptoms."

The 62-year-old is the second senator to announce they tested positive for the virus; in March, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) revealed he had tested positive but was asymptomatic. Cassidy is quarantining at his home in Louisiana, and said in a statement he is "strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same."

Cassidy is regularly spotted wearing a mask both at public events and while on Capitol Hill, and said he was tested after being notified on Wednesday that he had been exposed to someone infected with the virus. Earlier in the day, Cassidy, who is up for re-election in November, visited a veterans hospital in Shreveport, where he posed for photos with officials. Catherine Garcia

bugging out
The National Butterfly Center is dunking on Stephen Bannon

6:25 p.m.
A butterfly at the National Butterfly Center
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Stephen Bannon's self-funded border wall is officially a bust, and butterflies couldn't be happier.

That's because the National Butterfly Center, a nonprofit preserve for the colorful bugs, runs right up against the U.S.-Mexico border and is threatened by President Trump's wall. The center has vehemently opposed the wall for years, and couldn't resist dunking on Bannon on Thursday when his attempt to build the wall himself ended with fraud charges.

Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist and an immigration hardliner, was arrested Thursday along with Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They were all running a GoFundMe to raise $25 million to build a border wall, but allegedly sifted money off the campaign to fund their own livelihoods.

The National Butterfly Center, whose Twitter feed is entirely dedicated to showcasing erosion of the private border wall that has been built, wasted no time declaring victory after the charges were announced.

The charges could land Bannon and his colleagues up to 20 years in jail — and they should hope the butterfly center doesn't have a say in their sentencing. Kathryn Krawczyk

