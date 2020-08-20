How to watch night 4 of the Democratic National Convention

The final night of the Democratic National Convention has arrived, and with it, former vice president turned presidential nominee Joe Biden's long awaited speech.

Several 2020 presidential candidates will speak on Thursday, including Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.); former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Ill.), who were both reportedly in consideration to be Biden's vice president, will also speak. The Chicks, John Legend, and Common will perform, and Biden will then close out the night and the convention.

The official livestream can be viewed on the 2020 Democratic National Convention website, as well as the DNC's social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. On Amazon Prime video, search for "DNC," and on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, search "Democratic National Convention." The DNC has also set up a channel on Twitch to stream the event.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News will air the convention from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with CNN, C-SPAN, PBS, and MSNBC broadcasting the full program beginning at 9 p.m. ET. All of the major networks will also have livestreams on their websites. The Week Staff