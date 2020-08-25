Trevor Noah has some thoughts, jokes on Trump's sister secretly talking smack about him

-
Trevor Noah has some thoughts, jokes on Trump's sister secretly talking smack about him4:37 a.m.
-
Israel's COVID-19 breathalyzer test prototype promises results in 30 seconds5:44 a.m.
-
The surprising optimism of the RNC5:35 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert gingerly recaps Night 1 of Trump's Republican National Convention3:50 a.m.
-
Fact-checkers shake their heads at the RNC's 'parade of dishonesty,' 'fire hose of false or misleading' claims2:24 a.m.
-
Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele joins anti-Trump Lincoln Project1:55 a.m.
-
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns from Liberty University after day of confusing back-and-forth amid sex scandal1:04 a.m.
-
Global health expert slams RNC's segment on coronavirus: 'It's all propaganda'1:00 a.m.
4:37 a.m.
5:44 a.m.
Opinion
5:35 a.m.
3:50 a.m.
Fact-checkers shake their heads at the RNC's 'parade of dishonesty,' 'fire hose of false or misleading' claims
2:24 a.m.
1:55 a.m.
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns from Liberty University after day of confusing back-and-forth amid sex scandal
1:04 a.m.
1:00 a.m.