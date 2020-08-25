Jacob Blake's father says police who 'shot my son like a dog' are 'responsible' for protests that followed

Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down after police officers shot him in the back eight times on Sunday night, his father tells the Chicago Sun-Times.
Police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, on a street in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he was getting into his SUV, where his children were sitting inside. Video of the shooting quickly started circulating, and turned Kenosha into the latest center of protests against police brutality and racism.
Blake's father Jacob Blake Jr. told the Sun-Times that when he talked to the younger Blake on Sunday morning, he was preparing to celebrate his son's eighth birthday. But now, there are "eight holes" in his son's body, and Blake's lower body is paralyzed with no word on if his injury is permanent, the elder Blake said. Witnesses say Blake was trying to break up a verbal fight when two police officers arrived at the scene.
Protests broke out Sunday night at the scene of the shooting and at the Kenosha County Public Safety Building and have continued since. The city instituted a curfew and Gov. Tony Evers (D) called in 125 members of the National Guard on Monday, but people stayed out anyway and set some buildings on fire later that night. Peaceful protests have continued throughout the day as well.
To Blake's father, the police were "the flint as well as the gasoline" sparking those fires and protest, he told the Sun-Times. "Those police officers that shot my son like a dog in the street are responsible for everything that has happened in the city of Kenosha," he continued. Read more of what Jacob Blake's father had to say at the Chicago Sun-TimesKathryn Krawczyk
Scientists were immediately skeptical when Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn, Health Secretary Alex Azar, and President Trump announced Sunday evening that the FDA had given emergency use approval for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, right before the Republican National Convention. And they were baffled when all three men claimed plasma had been shown to reduce deaths by 35 percent, meaning, Hanh said, that 35 out of 100 COVID-19 patients "would have been saved because of the administration of plasma."
That impressive statistic was evidently excavated from a small subsample of a large observational study from the Mayo Clinic, and it doesn't mean what Trump, Azar, and Hahn said it does. Hahn and whoever else came up with the number "appeared to have mixed up absolute risk and relative risk, which are basic concepts in economics and in the presentation of data from clinical trials," The Washington Post notes, explaining:
Essentially, the Trump administration figures had compared one group of patients who got a certain kind of plasma with a group who got a different concentration at a different point in the disease, thus showing the relative difference between those groups. It was not a measure of what happens when some patients get plasma and some don't — the kind of research necessary to send a signal of whether a treatment is truly helping. The FDA also considered data from other studies. [The Washington Post]
After facing criticism from incredulous medical scientists, Hanh acknowledged his error:
You need to correct the 35 lives saved per 100 sick with covid-19 so people understand that was absolutely wrong, Steve. That there is no evidence to support that. That there is no evidence at this juncture to support *any* survival benefit. That we need RCTs.
Scientists have reasonable hopes that convalescent plasma, a century-old treatment, will be effective at helping COVID-19 patients recover, at least until a reliable treatment is found or developed. But so far the evidence is "still very low-quality" and "not conclusive, World Health Organization chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan cautioned Monday.
It isn't really the exaggeration of plasma's benefits that worry medical experts, The New York Times reports. It's that, given how "Trump has appeared to politicize the process of approving treatments and vaccines for the coronavirus," nobody will believe "the scientific judgment of the FDA" when it says a vaccine is safe and effective. Peter Weber
"This storm is going to be intensifying all the way up until landfall," National Weather Service meteorologist Donald Jones said, reports The Associated Press. "We want you to prepare as if it's going to be a Category 3."
The United States was facing the threat of two potential hurricanes making landfall at roughly the same time this week, but Tropical Storm Marco ultimately weakened into into a tropical depression. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) says that now, "our sights are on Laura," warning that "there will be storm surge impact, there will be wind impact, there will be rain impact."
The first night of the Republican National Convention is over, "and now everyone is looking forward to the speech tomorrow night from first lady Melania Trump," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's live Late Show. "There's a lot of anticipation for her appearance, especially since parts of her last RNC speech in 2016 were famously plagiarized from Michelle Obama. She received a lot of flak from critics, but like Melania always says, when they go low, we go high. And people are curious about what the first lady has to say after recent signs of tension between her and President Trump. ... Evidently, his outreach to women voters is not going well."
"One of the few things we do know is that the first lady intends to deliver her remarks from the newly renovated Rose Garden," Colbert said. "She personally oversaw the redesign," and new photos suggest she drained away all but one color. "It is hard to have something so green and so stark at the same time," he said. "It makes me miss the warmth of her Christmas blood forest. And while everyone is speculating about what the first lady might say there tomorrow, we don't have to wait, because joining me now is the first lady of the United States."
Colbert asked his Melania Trump (Laura Benanti) to preview her speech, and when she got to the part about how great a vice president Trump had been, Colbert got a little suspicious. She also described her "reverse Marie Kondo" design technique, let fly a mildly racy joke about roses, and explained her case for four more years. Watch below. Peter Weber
Researchers at Israel's Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have put a stake down in the race for an inexpensive, rapid COVID-19 test, reporting in the journal ACS Nanothat their breath test has shown promising results in a trial of 140 people in Wuhan, China. The smartphone-sized prototype developed by Israeli and Chinese researchers requires only that users breathe into the breathalyzer-like device for 2 to 3 seconds.
Haick said the test is based on a cancer-detecting breathalyzer test he developed a few years ago; the cancer test is still being assessed by regulators, but he said "if everything goes well with further clinical studies, I hope it will be available and regulated within six months." He emphasized that unlike other rapid, noninvasive tests, this one has been peer-reviewed and published in a journal. Haick said he expects the tests will cost $2 to $3 apiece.
In the trial, the breath test correctly identified COVID-19 in all 49 confirmed patients, and gave false positives for seven others. Public health officials are searching for an inexpensive test that doesn't require invasive, uncomfortable nasal swabs or the long processing time those swabs need in a lab. Peter Weber
Here is a genuine surprise. So far from being a dystopian festival of gloom and violence, the first night of this year's virtual Republican National Convention was a sunny, optimistic affair about the health — literal and otherwise — of the United States of America. There were no mentions of death counts or unemployment statistics. Even the tough-on-crime segments were undercut by praise for President Trump's ostensibly humane attitude on the subject of criminal justice.
This was not the convention I had expected. It was arguably less focused on blood and violence and death than the RNC was in 2016. With the exception of a brief video segment paying tribute to medical professionals, it could have been aired if COVID-19 had never been transmitted to these shores. It seemed to belong to January 2020, when Trump's pitch for re-election was the strength of the economy, the record high minority employment rate, the stock market through the roof, and the president facing nothing more serious than a spiteful impeachment plot.
Part of what contributed to this view was the relatively competent logistics. With the exception of one somewhat bizarre focus-group segment in which Trump asked a self-avowed custodian what her line of work entailed, the evening's proceedings were mostly indistinguishable from what you would have expected at a normal in-person convention. In this Republicans benefited from going a week after Democrats slogged through music videos, montages, group recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance, and goofy celebrity cameos. They seemed to understand what worked in the current socially distanced medium and what did not. (You would not have noticed this, though, if you had watched the broadcast on CNN or MSNBC, which periodically interrupted the evening's proceedings in order to tut-tut speakers for not wearing masks.)
Whether this jubilant mood will hold over the course of the next three evenings, including during Trump's own remarks, is an open question. Matthew Walther
"Practically every member of [President] Trump's family will be giving a speech this week" at the Republican National Convention, Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. "But one person who won't be speaking is President Trump's older sister, Maryanne, who's a retired federal judge. In fact, she almost never says anything publicly about her brother at all. But now, we're learning what she's been keeping to herself."
Noah played some of the comments from Maryanne Trump Barry, covertly recorded in 2018 and 2019 by Mary Trump, her and the president's niece. "Come on — are we living in the 12th season of a soap opera now? When in real life does a sister come out of nowhere to start a feud with the main character?" he asked. "You know things are bad for Trump when he's having a hard time wrangling the Trump vote. It's going to be hard to win independents and swing states when you're polling poorly with people you share parents with. And I've gotta say, this made me a fan of Trump's sister — not because she dislikes her brother, but because she's 83 years old and she apparently loves cussing. I just want to go out to dinner with her." He imagined Barry ordering for the table.
The Late Show created its own, more flattering "secret" recording from another Trump sister, "Donna" Trump. Watch below. Peter Weber
"Just like the Democrats, the GOP has given each night of the convention a different theme — I believe the four nights are 'Famine,' 'Pestilence,' 'War,' and 'Death,'" Stephen Colbert said in his recap of the RNC's first night, adding that the first night's actual theme was "Land of Promise." He seemed to think that might be a stab at irony: "The Democratic National Convention closed with Joe Biden's warning that we have to overcome a season of darkness. Well, this week, darkness gets their turn at bat."
Other than finding America's world-high COVID-19 death toll acceptable, according to a recent poll, "what else does the GOP stand for?" Colbert asked. "No one knows, because it was announced last night that the GOP will not write a 2020 platform. Well, that makes sense, given how much Trump struggles to get down from platforms." He did find the GOP's re-upped 2016 platform pretty spot-on, though.
Then Colbert ran through the actual convention, which he characterized broadly as "a long midnight of the soul." Watching the night's speeches was like witnessing "a snake devouring the Republican Party, even though Trump promised something completely different," he said. Colbert ran through Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) claiming Trump cares about people, Herschel Walker's "low bar" for Trump's parenting, and Kimberly Guilfoyle's "very nuanced screams" about Trump's agenda, her ex-husband, and other topics. "Is the loud lady gone?" he asked after her finale. "This is the first time in my life I've had to turn down the volume on C-SPAN."
"One of the most anticipated speakers of the night was presidential son Donald Trump Jr.," appearing on stage with a "sweaty face and wet, bloodshot eyes," Colbert said. "Either he's high or that's what happens when you live in the splash zone of Screamin' Guilfoyle." He was more impressed with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), minus his odd "utopia" slam, and "it all built to a crescendo when Tim Scott finished speaking 5 minutes before the end of the official run-time — so they just showed B-roll of the White House. It ended early!" Watch him turn that into an obvious metaphor below. Peter Weber