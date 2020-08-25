See More Speed Reads
police reform
Courts are increasingly granting police immunity in excessive force cases

12:13 p.m.
Police in riot gear.
SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

Qualified immunity has become a big concern as conversations grow surrounding police reform. And as Reuters reports, use of the controversial court doctrine has only grown as well.

The Supreme Court created qualified immunity in 1967 to protect police officers who acted in "good faith" but violated the Constitution while working in an official capacity. It lets courts stop victims of police brutality from suing officers, even over an unconstitutional act, unless their actions were "clearly established" to be unconstitutional beforehand.

To decide whether to grant a police officer's request for immunity, courts first ask whether a jury could find an officer violated the Fourth amendment and used excessive force. Courts said yes to that question in more than half of appellate cases from 2015-2019 that Reuters analyzed. But as of 2009, courts can also skip the first question altogether, and have been doing so more and more often.

Next up, courts ask whether an officer should've known the violation was unconstitutional because it was established by a previous case. If that's a yes, the case goes to trial. But if not, the office receives immunity and the case doesn't even go to a jury. That's what has happened in more than half of cases from 2015-2019, Reuters reports.

Reuters goes on to note that granting immunity is actually a growing trend. From 2005-2007, courts actually favored plaintiffs 56 percent of the time in excessive force cases. But from 2017-2019, that trend has reversed, and courts favor police 57 percent of the time. This growing reality has lawyers, civil rights advocates, politicians, and even Supreme Court justices worried the doctrine has "become a nearly failsafe tool to let police brutality go unpunished and deny victims their constitutional rights," Reuters writes. Read more at Reuters. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Usain Bolt reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 following 'mask-free' party

12:45 p.m.
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Men's 200m Final on Day 13 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 18, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt's COVID-19 test has reportedly come back positive.

The fastest man in the world on Monday announced that he was isolating in Jamaica after taking a coronavirus test on Saturday, and Jamaica's health ministry has confirmed to Reuters that Bolt tested positive.

This development comes after Bolt reportedly celebrated his 34th birthday at a surprise party last week, and videos showed him "dancing with dozens of other people, most of whom were not wearing masks or social distancing," The Guardian reports. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told reporters that police are investigating the party, per CBS News. Soccer stars Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey reportedly attended.

Bolt in his Instagram post on Monday said he did not have COVID-19 symptoms but would be "quarantining by myself" at home "just to be safe" while waiting for his test results. He added, "Be safe out there." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Black Monday for the religious right

11:48 a.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The (eventual) resignation of former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. was not the only blow sustained by the sagging structure of the religious right in the 24 hours from Sunday evening through Monday night. The other was the movement's total omission from President Trump's second term priorities.

Right around the time Falwell gave a lurid tale of infidelity and blackmail to The Washington Examiner in an apparent attempt to set the narrative before an even more sordid Reuters report was published, the Trump campaign released its 50-point list of agenda items. As conservative commentators quickly noticed, there were some key exclusions.

Like abortion. And religious liberty. And the Supreme Court. And the Constitution itself. Words that don't appear in Trump's list include "faith," "prayer," "limited," "judges" or "judiciary," "life," "liberty," "freedom" — in short, everything that was supposed to justify evangelical support for Trump has been dumped.

The Dispatch calls this "a fascinating glimpse into the evolution of the Republican Party in the last four years." The American Conservative's Rod Dreher more bluntly charges that the GOP only "exists now as a personality cult" for a personality who just made clear his utter apathy about abortion and religious liberty. I'd call it Black Monday for the religious right, a day that won't dissolve what remains of the movement from its late-1990s peak but may well be remembered for its symbolism in years to come.

Trump's list is a betrayal of the transactional political relationship — exemplified by court evangelicals like Falwell — which traded conservative Christian votes for presidential protection. Falwell's disgrace, meanwhile, is a betrayal from inside the house.

Though emphatic he shouldn't be seen as a spiritual leader, Falwell was the literal heir of the Moral Majority and head of a large, vocally Christian institution that takes as its purpose the training of "champions for Christ." His public identity is inextricably entwined with his father's movement, on which he capitalized while publicly refusing its spiritual responsibility (and, it seems, privately rejecting its moral standards).

It's thus fitting, perhaps, that Falwell's downfall came in the same 24 hours in which Trump let slip that he's the winner of this transaction, that whatever he says about giving conservative Christians "power," the only power he cares about is his own. Bonnie Kristian

Solving COVID
NIH to conduct studies on compound similar to remdesivir

11:27 a.m.
A sign is posted in front of the Gilead Sciences headquarters on April 29, 2020 in Foster City, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health is set to study a compound similar to remdesivir to see if it could be effective in treating COVID-19, Stat News reports.

Scientists at the NIH's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences have determined that Gilead Sciences' GS-441524 compound "merits further exploration" and plan to "independently test the therapeutic hypothesis for GS-441524 in treating" the coronavirus, they reportedly said in a recent letter.

This compound, which has been "deemphasized" by Gilead, apparently "works in the same way as remdesivir to inhibit viruses," Stat News writes, but it has not been tested yet in humans. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers had been pushing for such tests, and NIH says it plans to conduct preclinical studies "quickly and make the results available to the research community for further consideration."

Researcher Victoria Yan from the Anderson Cancer Center told Stat News she's "really excited" by this decision on the part of NIH. Read more at Stat News. Brendan Morrow

Let Bartlet Be Bartlet
The West Wing is getting a reunion special to support Michelle Obama's voter participation organization

10:44 a.m.
The West Wing
James Sorensen/NBC/Newsmakers

What's next for The West Wing? A reunion special on HBO Max.

HBO Max on Tuesday announced that the original cast of The West Wing and creator Aaron Sorkin will take part in a pre-election reunion special this fall. The special will be a stage presentation of the season three episode "Hartsfield's Landing," and it's intended to "raise awareness for and support the vital mission" of When We All Vote, the non-profit organization founded by former first lady Michelle Obama to increase voter participation. Obama herself will deliver a "special message" in the special, and WarnerMedia will donate to the organization.

"Combined with WarnerMedia's donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said.

Sorkin, who left The West Wing after the show's fourth season, will be writing "original exclusive material" for the special, and he said on Tuesday he's "incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together."

Original cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen are all on board, and the announcement also teased appearances by other "cast members and special guests." This comes 14 years after the original show, which follows the White House staff of a Democratic president played by Sheen, aired its series finale on NBC.

The special is also coming to HBO Max as the streamer's planned Friends reunion special, which was originally intended to premiere earlier this year and serve as a major draw to the new service, has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is set to be filmed in early October. Brendan Morrow

this keeps happening
Jacob Blake's father says police who 'shot my son like a dog' are 'responsible' for protests that followed

10:13 a.m.
Protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down after police officers shot him in the back eight times on Sunday night, his father tells the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, on a street in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he was getting into his SUV, where his children were sitting inside. Video of the shooting quickly started circulating, and turned Kenosha into the latest center of protests against police brutality and racism.

Blake's father, also named Jacob Blake, told the Sun-Times that when he talked to the younger Blake on Sunday morning, he was preparing to celebrate his son's eighth birthday. But now, there are "eight holes" in his Blake's body, and his lower body is paralyzed with no word on if his injury is permanent, the elder Blake said. Witnesses say Blake was trying to break up a verbal fight when two police officers arrived at the scene.

Protests broke out Sunday night at the scene of the shooting and at the Kenosha County Public Safety Building and have continued since. The city instituted a curfew and Gov. Tony Evers (D) called in 125 members of the National Guard on Monday, but people stayed out anyway and set some buildings on fire later that night. Peaceful protests have continued throughout the day as well.

To Blake's father, the police were "the flint as well as the gasoline" sparking those fires and protest, he told the Sun-Times. "Those police officers that shot my son like a dog in the street are responsible for everything that has happened in the city of Kenosha," he continued. Read more of what Jacob Blake's father had to say at the Chicago Sun-Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

High Hopes
FDA chief admits he oversold COVID-19 plasma effectiveness

8:57 a.m.

Scientists were immediately skeptical when Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn, Health Secretary Alex Azar, and President Trump announced Sunday evening that the FDA had given emergency use approval for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, right before the Republican National Convention. And they were baffled when all three men claimed plasma had been shown to reduce deaths by 35 percent, meaning, Hanh said, that 35 out of 100 COVID-19 patients "would have been saved because of the administration of plasma."

That impressive statistic was evidently excavated from a small subsample of a large observational study from the Mayo Clinic, and it doesn't mean what Trump, Azar, and Hahn said it does. Hahn and whoever else came up with the number "appeared to have mixed up absolute risk and relative risk, which are basic concepts in economics and in the presentation of data from clinical trials," The Washington Post notes, explaining:

Essentially, the Trump administration figures had compared one group of patients who got a certain kind of plasma with a group who got a different concentration at a different point in the disease, thus showing the relative difference between those groups. It was not a measure of what happens when some patients get plasma and some don't — the kind of research necessary to send a signal of whether a treatment is truly helping. The FDA also considered data from other studies. [The Washington Post]

After facing criticism from incredulous medical scientists, Hanh acknowledged his error:

Scientists have reasonable hopes that convalescent plasma, a century-old treatment, will be effective at helping COVID-19 patients recover, at least until a reliable treatment is found or developed. But so far the evidence is "still very low-quality" and "not conclusive, World Health Organization chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan cautioned Monday.

It isn't really the exaggeration of plasma's benefits that worry medical experts, The New York Times reports. It's that, given how "Trump has appeared to politicize the process of approving treatments and vaccines for the coronavirus," nobody will believe "the scientific judgment of the FDA" when it says a vaccine is safe and effective. Peter Weber

Storm Watch
Hurricane Laura could make landfall in Texas, Louisiana as a Category 3 storm

8:46 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center is warning that "today is the day to prepare" for Hurricane Laura, which could make landfall as a Category 3 storm.

The NHC on Tuesday said it was expecting Tropical Storm Laura to become a major hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico before it makes landfall in the United States, and not long after this early Tuesday forecast, Laura officially strengthened into a hurricane. The storm, which left at least 11 people dead in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, could make landfall on the coasts of Texas or Louisiana on Wednesday night or Thursday morning after becoming a Category 3 hurricane, reports The Weather Channel.

"This storm is going to be intensifying all the way up until landfall," National Weather Service meteorologist Donald Jones said, reports The Associated Press. "We want you to prepare as if it's going to be a Category 3."

The United States was facing the threat of two potential hurricanes making landfall at roughly the same time this week, but Tropical Storm Marco ultimately weakened into into a tropical depression. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) says that now, "our sights are on Laura," warning that "there will be storm surge impact, there will be wind impact, there will be rain impact."

According to CBS News' David Parkinson, "right now, about 17.5 million people are likely to feel the worst impacts of the storm." Brendan Morrow

