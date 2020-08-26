See More Speed Reads
Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert are cool with Jerry Falwell Jr.'s sexual choices, but not his hypocrisy

6:03 a.m.

Jerry Falwell Jr., the first evangelical leader to endorse President Trump four years ago, is not speaking at this year's Republican National Convention, thanks largely to a public scandal involving his wife, Becki Falwell, and a hotel pool boy. "Now, I know what you're thinking, and get your mind out of the gutter — because I need room for my mind down there, because you're absolutely right," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "After years of innuendo, over the weekend Falwell revealed his wife had an affair with the pool boy," Giancarlo Granda.

Granda denies Falwell's claim that he's blackmailing them, but he did disclose that "Jerry enjoyed watching" him and Becki Falwell have sex, Colbert recounted. "Listen, I am not here to kink-shame. I believe whatever happens between consenting adults is perfectly fine, and I believe Jerry Falwell Jr. wants to watch them from the corner of the room. What I don't dig is hypocrisy."

"Facing all of this evidence, yesterday Falwell agreed to resign from Liberty University, then reversed course," Colbert said. "Come on, he's in, he's out, he's in, he's out — all the rest of us can do is sit back and watch." Look, he said, "this would all be a minor case of religious and sexual hypocrisy if it wasn't for one troubling detail: Last year, Michael Cohen claimed he helped bury personal photographs for Jerry Falwell Jr. before the evangelical leader backed Trump. Hmmm, sounds like blackmail. In fact, here's Donald Trump shaking the hand of the pool boy — and no surprise, Falwell is watching."

"What consensual adults do in their sex life is up to them, and I don't judge anyone for anything," Trevor Noah agreed at The Daily Show. "But Falwell has made it his business to judge what everyone else has been doing with their sex lives." Honestly, he said, "sometimes I think guys like this are reading a different Bible to the rest of us. Because the Bible I read says to love thy neighbor and judge not lest you be judged first."

"If you're keeping score at home, we've got 1.2 million acres of wildfire, two hurricanes in one week, and a pandemic raging across America," Noah noted. "Like, I don't know if those are signs from God, but if I was Jerry Falwell Jr., I'd maybe stick to cold showers for a few weeks." Peter Weber

Stephen Colbert recaps Night 2 of the RNC: 'Slow and boring' with lots of Trumps

4:39 a.m.

Stephen Colbert kicked off his live Late Show coverage of Night 2 of the Republican National Convention with a song-and-dance number.

"If you missed last night, congratulations — despite promises of a positive message, it was dark, angry propaganda with terrible production values," Colbert said. "One big problem is that Trump and the GOP were in COVID denial for months," so as the Democrats planned out their virtual convention, Republicans "had to cram at the last minute." That meant "instead of cool videos and location shoots, the RNC was mostly a single location with speakers taking turns at the podium," he said. "The evening looked like a racist spelling bee," only much louder.

"You know Trump's gotta be upset because last night TV viewership was way down — the GOP drew just 15.8 million people, while the first night of the DNC attracted 18.7 million viewers," Colbert said. "Unfortunately for Trump, Nielsen doesn't have an electoral college." On "Night 2, Trump wasn't going to make the same mistake," he said, so "the reality show star pulled out all the stops, including pardoning a convicted felon on national TV" and filming a naturalization ceremony.

Colbert ran through the evening — Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Larry Kudlow pretending the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo misusing taxpayer funds, and Vice President Mike Pence driving home "his core message: that he is extremely boring." Eric Trump spoke a surprising amount, considering he had recently taken the fifth with New York prosecutors, he noted. "And then it was Melania time, and she dressed to impress — or to command the Soviet tank corps." The first lady waxed nostalgic, and "during his wife's speech, it looked like Donald Trump was having a really great time," Colbert said, sarcastically. "To recap: Last night was loud and alarming, tonight was slow and boring, but don't worry, tomorrow night's keynote speaker is Mike Pen...zzzzz."

The Daily Show put its Night 1 recap to soothing music, and you can watch that below. Peter Weber

Jerry Falwell Jr. is leaving Liberty University with a $10.5 million golden parachute

3:24 a.m.

Jerry Falwell Jr. officially stepped down as president of Liberty University, the conservative evangelical Christian school his father co-founded, on Monday night, following a day of scandal and confusion over whether he had actually resigned. Falwell, 58, told The Washington Post late Tuesday that he was relieved to be free of the burden of running the university, and said the contract he negotiated in July 2019 entitles him to $10.5 million over two years, including $8 million in retirement and $2.5 million for the equivalent of two years' salary.

"The board was gracious not to challenge that," Falwell told the Post. "There wasn't any cause. ... I haven't done anything."

Falwell's departure follows weeks (or years) of scandal culminating in a Reuters report Monday where a much younger former business partner, Giancarlo Granda, said both Falwell and his wife, Becki Falwell, had been involved in a seven-year relationship with him, Jerry Falwell watching the other two have sex. Both Falwells told the Post on Tuesday only Becki Falwell had been involved in the affair.

While Jerry Falwell told the Post he was stepping down partly out of boredom with the job, he told The Associated Press on Tuesday "the only reason I resigned" is "because I don't want something my wife did to harm the school I've spent my whole life building." Becki Falwell said she wished "Christians, and people, would be as forgiving as Christ was" and her husband is.

Falwell's scandals have diminished his standing in the evangelical community, and the large severance package irked his critics, including a group of Liberty alumni called Save71 that has spent the past several months calling for his ouster and replacement "with a responsible and virtuous Christian leader." If the Liberty board is "going to bow down and let this happen, it's going to be an obvious statement that they care less about the interests of the university than Falwell," Dustin Wahl, a Save71 founder, told the Post.

Sexual indiscretion was the clear cause of Falwell's fall from grace, said Jonathan Merritt, a Liberty graduate and writer on conservative evangelical culture. "In some ways, Jerry Falwell Jr. is living the consequences of the moral hierarchy that his dad helped to put into place," he told the Post. But "evangelicals tend to have an individualistic view of sin, so when one famous leader falls from grace, they tend to see it as 'one bad apple.'" Peter Weber

Kayaker finds message in a bottle almost exactly 35 years after it was sent

2:03 a.m.
A message in a bottle.
iStock

While at Delaware's Prime Hook Beach in the summer of 1985, Cathi Riddle and her cousin thought it would be fun to send a message in a bottle and see if anyone ever responded to their letter. Finally, 35 years later, Riddle received a reply.

In the letter, dated Aug. 1, 1985, the girls wrote about their pets and asked the person who found the missive to "please write back when you receive this and tell us about yourself." Riddle told WBOC they were curious about how far the message could go.

On Aug. 8, kayaker Brad Wachsmuth was on the Broadkill River near Prime Hook Beach when he saw a bottle floating in the water. He picks up trash during his kayaking adventures, and grabbed the bottle to recycle. Back on shore, he saw there was a piece of paper inside the bottle, and after reading the message, got in touch with the Milton Historical Society, which helped connect him with Riddle.

Wachsmuth told WBOC with "the tides and the amount of storms that come here, tropical storms, nor'easters, hurricanes, over 35 years you would expect it wouldn't end up in the same waters." It appears the bottle likely "didn't travel very far," Riddle said, but it's not too far-fetched to believe that "perhaps it traveled the world and came back." Catherine Garcia

Melania Trump's lauded COVID-19 empathy was undercut by her mask-less, mingling RNC audience

2:00 a.m.

First lady Melania Trump was the first person at the Republican National Convention to acknowledge the pain and suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, a frequent theme at last week's Democratic National Convention. Unlike most of the speeches at the RNC and DNC, she had a small audience in the Rose Garden. And they clearly didn't follow COVID-19 best practices.

"COVID-19 swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us," Trump said in her speech. "My deepest sympathy goes out to all of you who have lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone. My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic."

Setting aside how Trump has handled the pandemic in real life, until an effective treatment or vaccine is available, we have face masks and social distancing.

"Watching this crowd disperse, I am having renewed anxiety about the lack of masking and distancing," New York Times science reporter Katherine Wu wrote in a live chat. Everyone there might have been tested beforehand, but the rapid tests aren't all that accurate, and "they might find they have different results a couple days from now."

But "taking advantage of the expansive COVID testing capacity at the White House is allowing Trump to create the impression that we are in a post-pandemic world," added Times economics reporter Alan Rappeport, even while "many students are preparing for virtual school next week, many restaurants will be closing down, and many people will be applying for more unemployment insurance." Peter Weber

Edit

One of Billy Graham's granddaughters praised Trump at the RNC. Another is asking Christian women not to vote for him.

1:14 a.m.
Cissie Graham Lynch.
Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

Cissie Graham Lynch and Jerushah Duford are both granddaughters of the late evangelical leader Billy Graham, but they stand on opposite ends of the Trump spectrum.

Lynch delivered an address at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, where she called President Trump a "fierce advocate" of faith, condemned transgender inclusion, and accused Democrats of trying to make "faith organizations pay for abortion-inducing drugs," apparently referring to birth control, which does not induce abortion.

Duford also made her political stance clear on Tuesday, writing in an op-ed for USA Today that "every big decision" in her life has been "guided by faith," but now she feels "disoriented as I watch the church I have always served turn their eyes away from everything it teaches." Many Christian women have been telling her they also have experienced a "tug at their spirit," felt when they hear Trump say things about "government housing having no place in America's suburbs" or his border wall, "designed to keep out the very people scripture tells us to welcome."

Seeing Trump holding up a Bible in Lafayette Square earlier this summer, minutes after peaceful protesters were tear gassed, should have offended "anyone intimately familiar with the word in it," Duford said. Yet few evangelical leaders have come forward to say Trump's "behavior is antithetical to the Jesus we serve." Because of this, the "entire world has watched the term 'evangelical' become synonymous with hypocrisy and disingenuousness," Duford declared, and "my faith and my church have become a laughing stock."

Duford does not want Christian women to ignore the "disrespect and misogyny" being shown by Trump, and she emphasized that they "represent God before we represent any political party or leader." In November, she said, evangelical women must "embrace your inner tug, and allow it to lead you to use the power of your God-given voice and not allow Trump to lead this country for another four years." Read the entire op-ed at USA Today. Catherine Garcia

The enigma of Melania Trump

August 25, 2020
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

How to describe that walk? It was interminable without being leisurely, a one-woman military parade. As a piece of stagecraft, Melania Trump's appearance on the second night of the Republican National Convention was meticulous, far more interesting visually than anything we have seen in either convention so far. The unmistakably stratonic flavor of the address was underscored by the first lady's outfit, the designer equivalent of a Soviet military jacket.

Before a small mask-less audience in the Rose Garden, Melania spoke plainly about a series of mostly anodyne issues: the pandemic, gratitude for medical professionals, her foreign travel, her ongoing "Be Best" initiative. She also discussed the centenary of the 19th amendment, the subject of a recent children's art competition she judged at the White House. She told the story of a child who had received a heart transplant and addressed the victims of natural disasters, the plight of drug addicts, racism, and crime.

Most of what she said was unremarkable. The most striking words came at the end of her address, when she spoke of the "downside of technology." She argued, rightly, that social media is immiserating an entire generation of vulnerable young people, and offered encouragement to America's mothers. It is strange to think that American first ladies have largely been right about the crises — Nancy Reagan on drugs, Barbara and Laura Bush on childhood literacy, Michelle Obama on obesity — and that their considerable efforts have made no difference whatever. (It would be interesting to hear more of Melania's thoughts on education, especially language acquisition, in which America pales in comparison to the communist Slovenia of her youth.)

The first lady's speech came on the eve of the publication of yet another Trump tell-all book, this one focusing on the first lady herself. After four years, Melania remains an enigma and in many ways a more compelling figure than her husband. Matthew Walther

Melania Trump cleverly redefined 'honesty' to fit her husband in RNC speech

August 25, 2020

From President Trump's very first presidential "alternative fact" about the size of his inaugural crowd to the 20,000th documented false or misleading claim he has made since then, according to they running tally by The Washington Post's fact-checker team, "total honesty" isn't typically a word associated with his presidency. But what if you looked at honesty not in terms of truth versus lies, but as a measure of being true to your own nature? That's the smart rhetorical shift first lady Melania Trump tried during her speech at Tuesday's Republican National Convention.

"We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things," the first lady said from the White House Rose Garden. "Total honesty is what we, as citizens, deserve from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking. And that is because he is an authentic person who loves this country and its people."

Melania Trump's speech was written by a senior aide and wasn't vetted by the White House political staff, according to her spokeswoman, former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. Peter Weber

