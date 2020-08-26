See More Speed Reads
Karen Pence is the RNC's most fascinating person

5:47 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

If you want to understand how evangelical Christians have so thoroughly embraced President Trump — one of the most libertine men ever to occupy the White House — you might examine the path of Karen Pence, who will speak tonight at the Republican National Convention.

Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence — who refers to her as "Mother" — nearly threw a giant monkey wrench into Trump's election in 2016. The Pences are evangelicals, notoriously strict about sexual ethics, and they were reportedly quite offended when the Access Hollywood tape came out, featuring Trump making crude comments about women.

"She was apoplectic," Politico's Tim Alberta wrote last year, "warning her husband that she would no longer appear in public if he carried on as Trump's running mate. He, in turn, hinted to his advisers that his time on the trail might be up." Mike Pence stayed on the ticket. But when Trump won, Karen Pence reportedly refused to kiss her husband. "You got what you wanted, Mike," she reportedly said. "Leave me alone."

Tonight, Karen Pence will ask Americans to vote for Trump. "I see a president who cares about this country," she told USA Today last November. So what changed?

One likely answer: Power. Before Trump came calling, Mike Pence's political career was at a dead end. Now he's a contender for the GOP nomination in 2024. Similarly, evangelicals were used to hearing socially conservative promises from Republican politicians who then prioritized getting stuff done for their wealthy donors. Trump didn't just seek their support — he actually kept his promise to appoint conservative judges more likely to narrow abortion rights and prioritize Christian "religious freedom" over LGBT civil liberties. (There have been mixed results on that front, so far.)

"Is he a man of integrity? Absolutely not," one Trump supporter recently told The New York Times. "Does he stand up for some of our moral Christian values? Yes."

Power has a funny way of making morals pliable. Evangelical Christians have mostly gotten what they want from Trump. So have Karen and Mike Pence. Will it be worth it? Joel Mathis

police brutality protests
The NBA boycotts feel like a 'huge cultural inflection point,' analysts say

6:20 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott their NBA playoff game Wednesday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake is already reverberating.

For starters, the other two NBA games scheduled for Wednesday between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have been postponed, and it seems like a possibility Thursday's slate of games will also be canceled in protest. Word has also reached Major League Baseball. The Milwaukee Brewers, who like the Bucks represent Blake's home state, held a team meeting Wednesday, which resulted in the call to follow the Bucks' lead and boycott their Wednesday evening game against the Cincinnati Reds. Other MLB teams are reportedly considering the same.

Analysts don't believe the movement will be confined to the sports universe, however, and instead could prove to be a "huge cultural inflection point."

Athletes have been at the center of political and social justice movements for decades — Jesse Owens running at the 1936 Olympics held in Nazi Germany, Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier, Muhammad Ali's draft defiance, John Carlos and Tommie Smith's Black Power Salute at the 1968 Olympics, and, more recently, Colin Kaepernick kneeling before the flag are all examples — and the current boycotts seem primed to join that list, particularly because of their scale. Tim O'Donnell

let's all fly to the movies?
Christopher Nolan fans plan to fly across the country to see Tenet

5:47 p.m.
Tenet
Warner Bros. Pictures

Have you ever been so excited to watch a movie you feel like you'd do just about anything to see it as soon as possible? Well, some Christopher Nolan fans are taking that to the extreme.

Nolan's new film Tenet is set to be the first major blockbuster film to be released in the United States since movie theaters closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's scheduled to make its debut without playing in states like New York and California, where theaters have not yet been permitted to reopen. For some Nolan fans interviewed by Variety this week, missing the film's opening was evidently just not acceptable, so they're dropping hundreds of dollars flying out of state to see it, pandemic be damned.

Tyler Tompkins of California explained to Variety he's traveling from Los Angeles to Austin with three others on a $220 flight to watch the film not once but twice, saying, "That's the whole purpose of this trip. My friends think I'm crazy, going all the way across the country to watch it, but we want to show support for this film and we'll do anything to see it." You can say that again.

Another Nolan fan said they're flying from Los Angeles to Utah for a Tenet screening, while acknowledging to Variety that traveling during the pandemic "does give me pause." Overseas, moviegoers are evidently going to similar extremes for 70MM IMAX screenings, with the article quoting one person who hopes to travel from Paris to London to see the movie, though this may require quarantining for two weeks.

Given that some early reviews for Tenet have described it as a "disappointment," it remains to be seen whether these Nolan fans will feel the risk during the pandemic, not to mention the financial investment, was worth it. If not, hey, at least there's always the chance they'll run into Tom Cruise. Brendan Morrow

seems normal
CDC's abrupt change to COVID-19 testing guidelines was evidently forced through while Dr. Fauci was unconscious in surgery

5:41 p.m.
Dr. Fauci
KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Health experts were left reeling this week by abrupt new guidance from the CDC that said not everyone exposed to COVID-19 necessarily needs to take a precautionary test if they aren't showing symptoms. There might be a reason, though, why the new recommendation "makes no sense" — White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci was literally unconscious when the decision was made.

"I was under general anesthesia in the operating room and was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding the new testing recommendations," Fauci told CNN's chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta. He added: "I am concerned about the interpretation of these recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. In fact it is."

The CDC's new guidance allegedly resulted from pressure from the Trump administration to change the directive, CNN adds — but the deliberations happened Thursday of last week, while Fauci was having surgery to remove a polyp on his vocal cord.

Previously, testing was recommended "for all close contacts of persons with COVID-19," in order to curb asymptomatic transmission. Jeva Lange

Kenosha
Kenosha Police face outrage over their seemingly preferential treatment of shooting suspect

5:11 p.m.

The police's treatment of the 17-year-old suspect charged with killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night is being met with outrage after the local police chief blamed the homicides on demonstrators who were violating curfew, and video circulated of officers seemingly responding to the overnight reports of gunfire but showing no interest in the apparent shooter even as he walked toward them with his rifle visible.

In a Wednesday press conference, Kenosha Police Department Chief of Police Daniel Miskinis observed that "everyone involved" in the shooting was "out after the curfew." Miskinis additionally confirmed that "last night, a 17-year-old individual from Antioch, Illinois, was involved in the use of firearms to resolve whatever conflict was in place."

His comments faced immediate backlash: "'Involved in firearms' means a white militant killed two protesters. Penalty for curfew not death," tweeted @ShadowingTrump. "This stilted language is usually reserved for police officers, now extended to a white teen charged with first degree murder," added @nycsouthpaw. Another user simply dubbed the police chief's comments the "passive voice of the century."

Miskinis' remarks additionally drew attention to how local police responded to the "self-declared militia" that had arrived in Kenosha to counter-protest the demonstrations over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, and to the teenage shooting suspect, identified as Kyle Rittenhouse. "The apparent shooter ... was seen on video walking away from the scene — his AR-style rifle clearly visible, his hands above his head. But Kenosha police who were responding to the reports of gunfire showed no interest in arresting or even questioning the man," Vice reports. "Instead, they asked him for directions." Vice also notes that in another video, "Rittenhouse is seen chatting with police who gave him a bottle of water and thanked him for being there."

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back eight times on Sunday night in front of his children, sparking the renewed nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. Jeva Lange

Edit

Trump calls for drug tests before presidential debates

5:06 p.m.
President Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump is taking this whole "horse race" thing seriously.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner published Wednesday, Trump called for a drug test before he and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in a presidential debate Sept. 29. Trump's reasoning seemed mostly to be for his own benefit: He thought Biden's performance improved from the first Democratic primary debate to the last, and baselessly suggested the former vice president had benefited from performance enhancing drugs.

"Nobody thought that he was even going to win... because his debate performances were so bad," Trump said of Biden on Wednesday. But Biden looked better when he faced off just against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and "we're going to call for a drug test" because of that, Trump went on. "It wasn't that he was Winston Churchill," but it was a "normal, boring debate," Trump explained of Biden's apparently noteworthy performance.

When asked to expand, Trump said "I don't know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be okay against Bernie." Trump repeated that sort of thing for a bit, and then claimed "somebody said to me he must be on drugs" before "asking for a drug test" once again. "Both candidates. Me, too. I take an aspirin a day," Trump stated.

Biden and Trump will debate for the first time on Sept. 29, and then two more times before Election Day. Trump had asked for another debate to be added to the schedule, but was turned down. Kathryn Krawczyk

police brutality protests
Milwaukee Bucks boycott playoff game in response to Jacob Blake shooting

4:45 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks made a historic statement Wednesday by boycotting Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic. Multiple teams still standing in the Orlando bubble have reportedly discussed sitting out their next game in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Sunday. But it was the Bucks, the team representing Blake's state, who first made the call.

Milwaukee's players did not come out on to the court for warmups, and it does not appear the team's decision was made in coordination with the Magic, who were gearing up for the game before heading back to the locker room a few minutes before the scheduled tip-off. Bucks veteran guard George Hill told The Undefeated he and his teammates chose not to play because "we're tired of the killings and the injustice." Players across the league, including LeBron James, have expressed support for the move, and the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets are reportedly planning to follow Milwaukee's lead and boycott Game 5 of that series, which was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

It's unclear if the Bucks will have to forfeit the game — though for many that's besides the point — but the Magic have reportedly said they wouldn't accept such a result, indicating they stand with their opponents in protest. Either way, observers say the fact that the Bucks, the Eastern conference's no. 1 seed and a title favorite, were willing to forego a potentially series-clinching game, makes the gesture all the more meaningful. Tim O'Donnell

debunked
Intelligence official disputes Trump's claims of foreign interference in mail-in ballots

4:36 p.m.
Mailing an absentee ballot.
nortonrsx/iStock

President Trump's own administration is disputing his fabrications of mail-in voter fraud.

In one of his many attempts to sow mistrust in absentee voting as it gains popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump has suggested that it could be susceptible to foreign interference. But as senior intelligence officials tell CNN, the U.S. has no information to suggest that is happening.

"We have no information or intelligence that any nation state threat actor is engaging in activity ... to undermine any part of the mail-in vote or ballots," one official said. Still, that official and others wouldn't discuss how Russia may be trying to capitalize on Trump's public mistrust in the election system, just as it did in 2016.

As it becomes clear in-person voting won't be as much of an option this fall, Trump has tried to stoke mistrust around mail-in and absentee voting, in particular by claiming they're not even the same thing. They are, and Trump and many of his officials have used these processes for years to cast their votes. There are no reports of widespread fraud when it comes to absentee ballots, and in some states, it's pretty much the only process used to hold elections. Kathryn Krawczyk

