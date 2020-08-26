Milwaukee Bucks boycott playoff game in response to Jacob Blake shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks made a historic statement Wednesday by boycotting Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic. Multiple teams still standing in the Orlando bubble have reportedly discussed sitting out their next game in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Sunday. But it was the Bucks, who represent Blake's state, who first made the call.

Clock is at 0:00 —- Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks are not on the court. pic.twitter.com/qAjoXDWCom — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 26, 2020

Milwaukee's players did not come out on to the court for warmups, and it does not appear the team's decision was made in coordination with the Magic, who were gearing up for the game before heading back to the locker room a few minutes before the scheduled tip-off. Bucks veteran guard George Hill told The Undefeated he and his teammates chose not to play because "we're tired of the killings and the injustice." Players across the league, including LeBron James, have expressed support for the move, and the Oklahoma City and Houston Rockets are reportedly planning to follow Milwuakee's lead and boycott Game of 5 that series, which was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

It's unclear if the Bucks will have to forfeit the game — though for many that's besides the point — but the Magic have reportedly said they wouldn't accept the result, indicating they stand with their opponents in protests. Either way, observers say the fact that the Bucks, the Eastern conference's no. 1 seed and a title favorite, are willing to forego a potentially series-clinching game, makes the gesture all the more meaningful. Tim O'Donnell