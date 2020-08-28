-
In searing new ad, father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen accuses Trump of playing 'big man going to war'2:08 a.m.
-
CNN's fact-checker says Trump 'serially lied' in his RNC speech. Other fact-checkers agree, more politely.2:06 a.m.
-
Trump's White House RNC address was shamelessly illegal1:06 a.m.
-
Bush's 2004 strategist says 'people's hair would be on fire' if Bush, Obama had used the White House as a re-election prop1:00 a.m.
-
Trump accidentally says the U.S. 'pioneered the fatality rate' — among other verbal slips12:30 a.m.
-
Sleepy Donald closes out the RNC12:20 a.m.
-
Trump's RNC speech eventually returns to what got him there — American carnageAugust 27, 2020
-
Biden notes 'the violence we're witnessing is happening under Donald Trump. Not me.'August 27, 2020
In searing new ad, father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen accuses Trump of playing 'big man going to war'
2:08 a.m.
CNN's fact-checker says Trump 'serially lied' in his RNC speech. Other fact-checkers agree, more politely.
2:06 a.m.
Opinion
1:06 a.m.
Bush's 2004 strategist says 'people's hair would be on fire' if Bush, Obama had used the White House as a re-election prop
1:00 a.m.
12:30 a.m.
Opinion
12:20 a.m.
Opinion
August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020