Decree officially opens trade between Israel, UAE on heels of U.S.-brokered deal

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and leader of the United Arab Emirates, issued a decree Saturday formally ending the federation's economic boycott against Israel. The order comes on the heels of the U.S.-brokered deal opening up relations between the UAE and Israel earlier this month.

Israelis and Israeli firms can now do business in the UAE, and the decree also allows for the purchase and trade of Israeli goods. As was the case when the deal was originally announced, some Palestinians criticized the order of undermining the efforts of the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement which targets Israel. Historically, UAE law stated the recognition of Israel would only occur if Palestine became its own independent state, which has not happened. While the agreement did require Israel to halt its plan to annex occupied land in the West Bank, Palestinians believe it also harms their bargaining position.

But the UAE was determined to end the boycott, especially amid the global economic slowdown. Elham Fakhro, the senior Gulf analyst at the International Crisis Group, told The Associated Press that the decree reaffirms the UAE's commitment to normalizing relations with Israel, but he added it also could signal possible repercussions for anyone who still calls for a boycott of Israeli goods, since it now "contradicts the state policy." Read more at The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell