John Thompson Jr., Georgetown basketball coach who made history with NCAA win, dies at 78

Legendary basketball coach John Thompson Jr. has died at 78.

Thompson's death was confirmed by his family on Monday, who in a statement said, "Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on, but most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else." His cause of death was not disclosed.

Thompson served as coach at Georgetown University for nearly three decades after playing for the Boston Celtics for two seasons, and he became the first Black basketball head coach to win the NCAA National Championship in 1984, CNN notes. In 1999, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He retired with a 596-239 record, according to CBS News.

"For us, his greatest legacy remains as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend," Thompson's family also said on Monday. "More than a coach, he was our foundation. More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday."

Tributes poured in for Thompson on Monday including from his alma mater, Providence College, which mourned him as a "legendary player and an even greater person." Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, also remembered Thompson as a "legend and a leader both on and off the court, paving the way for so many who came after him." Brendan Morrow