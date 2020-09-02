See More Speed Reads
welcome to 2020
Lara Trump campaigned with far-right conspiracy theorist and GOP candidate Laura Loomer

10:30 p.m.

Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law, isn't just hitting the campaign trail on his behalf — on Tuesday, she attended an event in Florida with far-right Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer, a self-described "proud Islamophobe" known for publicity stunts like chaining herself to the doors of Twitter's New York City headquarters, standing there for two hours, and then asking the NYPD to cut her free.

Loomer is heavily into conspiracy theories and was banned from Twitter and Facebook for making anti-Muslim remarks. She is running in Florida's 21st Congressional District, which is considered a safe Democratic seat.

Courtney Parella, the Trump campaign's deputy national press secretary, tweeted on Wednesday morning photos of Lara Trump with Loomer and supporters holding up pro-Trump and pro-Loomer signs. In a statement to USA Today, the Trump campaign said Lara Trump made several stops that day, and Loomer just happened to be at one of them. Catherine Garcia

that's illegal
Trump encourages North Carolina residents to try voting twice and seeing what happens

11:36 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday suggested that voters in North Carolina test how secure their state's elections systems are by mailing in a ballot and then going to the polls on Election Day to vote in person.

"Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won't be able to vote," he told reporters. "If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote. That's the way it is. And that's what they should do."

Over the last few weeks, Trump has privately shared his plan, which is illegal, with aides, The New York Times reports. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many states are expanding mail-in voting, in order to ensure that people can cast their ballots safely. Trump has railed against this, falsely claiming that it will result in widespread fraud. His advisers are concerned that he is scaring his own supporters, the Times reports, and want him to tone down the rhetoric.

Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, told the Times "intentional willful double voting is a felony," and there are several measures in place to prevent a person from voting more than once. Gannon said if a person in North Carolina mails in an absentee ballot and then goes to vote at a polling place on Election Day, records will show poll workers that they voted already. If someone votes in person on Election Day and then their absentee ballot later arrives in the mail, it will be considered "spoiled" and not counted.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman (R) told the Times in an interview last year that the state, which conducts its elections by mail, has a way to check for people who appear to have voted more than once. In 2018, 3.5 million ballots were cast, and "it appears that roughly 100 people may have voted more than once," Wyman said. "Counties are checking. Is it perfect? No. Is there rampant fraud? No. Do people sometimes make mistakes? Yes." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75

9:34 p.m.
Tom Seaver.
AP Photo

Tom Seaver, the legendary Mets player and Hall of Fame pitcher, died on Monday of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. He was 75.

Hank Aaron once called Seaver "the toughest pitcher I ever had to face," and he earned the nickname "Tom Terrific" after leading the Mets to a World Series victory in 1969, the same season he won 25 games and earned the first of three Cy Young Awards.

In a statement, the Mets said he was "simply the greatest Mets player of all time, and among the best to ever play the game, which culminated with his near unanimous induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992." Seaver played with the Mets for 11 of his 20 seasons in the majors, and finished his career with a record of 311-205, a 2.86 ERA, and 3,640 strikeouts. In 1988, the Mets retired his number, 41. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Minnesota reports 1st U.S. COVID-19 death linked to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

8:51 p.m.
People walk along Main Street in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The first COVID-19 death linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota was reported on Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The person who died was a Minnesota man in his sixties with underlying health conditions. Kris Ehresmann, the Minnesota Department of Health's infectious disease director, said the agency is tracking an outbreak of 50 cases connected to the rally. All 50 people attended Sturgis, and Ehresmann said they may have spread the virus in their communities.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is held annually, and this year's iteration drew more than 460,000 vehicles, only down about eight percent from 2019. The event started on Aug. 7, and so far health departments in 11 states have reported at least 260 cases tied directly to the event, The Washington Post reports.

Epidemiologists believe there are significantly more cases linked to Sturgis, the Post says, but the true numbers won't be known due to limited contact tracing in some states and attendees resisting being tested. The rally ended on Aug. 16, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that virus symptoms can take up to two weeks to appear.

There were major concerns that holding such a large event could spread the coronavirus across the country, but South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) urged organizers not to cancel, tweeting before Sturgis started that "South Dakota is in a good spot in our fight against COVID-19" and she was "excited for visitors to see what our great state has to offer!" On Wednesday, South Dakota's seven-day average for new cases was at 347, up from 107 two weeks ago. The total number of cases is 14,003, up from 10,566 two weeks ago. Catherine Garcia

Kenosha
Biden to visit Kenosha, meet with Jacob Blake's family

7:47 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where he will hold a community meeting "to bring together Americans to heal" and visit with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back at least seven times by a white police officer and is now paralyzed.

Biden's campaign said he believes that "based on everything he has seen," charges against the officer "appear warranted," but there "should be a full investigation to ensure all the facts are known first."

The shooting triggered anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in the city. Last week, a demonstration turned violent, and 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and accused of shooting three people at the protest, two of whom died.

President Trump went to Kenosha on Tuesday, where he surveyed a building that was burned during a protest. He also stated that he did not call Blake's mother because attorneys became involved in the matter, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Catherine Garcia

racism in america
William Barr says he doesn't think racism 'is as common as people suggest'

7:00 p.m.

Attorney General William Barr told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday that he doesn't think there are "two justice systems" in the United States, and the "narrative that the police are in some epidemic of shooting unarmed Black men" is false.

Barr said he also believes people need to "be a little careful about throwing the idea of racism around. Racism usually means that 'I believe because of your race you're a lesser human being than me.' I think there are people in the United States that feel that way, but I don't think it is as common as people suggest and I think we have safeguards to ensure that it doesn't really have an effect to someone's future. I think we've made a lot of progress over the last 60 years."

His words come as the country continues to grapple with anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests, sparked by the officer-involved shootings of Black men and women like George Floyd, Jacob Blake, and Breonna Taylor. Barr said that law enforcement officials are tracking people who are "flying around the country" and purchasing "weapons to use in riots," but would not give Blitzer any specific examples.

President Trump claimed earlier this week during an interview with Fox News that "people that are in the dark shadows" are "controlling the streets," and alleged that a plane filled with "thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear" landed in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. Trump appeared to be repeating a story that had been shared on Facebook, but when Blitzer asked Barr about Trump's tale, he responded, "I don't know what the president is referring to." Catherine Garcia

bad everything day
Pelosi says San Francisco salon 'owes me an apology for setting me up'

5:05 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is asking for an apology from her salon — and what it did to her hair has nothing to do with it.

On Tuesday, Erica Kious shared a security video of a maskless Pelosi getting a haircut inside her San Francisco salon despite the fact that the area only allows outdoor haircuts right now; Kious also admitted she knew about the appointment ahead of time and let it happen. Pelosi wouldn't apologize to Kious or to her critics on Wednesday, instead asking Kious to apologize to her.

"I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon I've been to over the years many times," Pelosi said on Wednesday, claiming the salon told her it could take one customer at a time. "As it turns out, it was a setup, so I take responsibility for falling for a setup," she continued. "I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up."

Pelosi apparently got the haircut on Monday from a stylist who rented a chair in the salon. Pelosi's spokesperson said Tuesday that the business "offered" to have her come in because they were "allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business." Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
CDC 'urgently' tells states to get coronavirus vaccine distribution running by Nov. 1

4:40 p.m.
Coronavirus vaccine in development.
SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images

The federal government has hinted to states a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready before Election Day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services "are rapidly making preparations to implement large-scale distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines in the fall of 2020," CDC head Robert Redfield said in a letter to governors last week. Therefore, the CDC is "urgently" asking states to start "expediting applications" for COVID-19 vaccine distribution facilities so they're "fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020," McClatchy first reported.

If and when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available for public or even emergency use, distribution will still stand between it and Americans, and a slow process could cost lives. That's why the departments are asking states to waive some typical requirements to get distribution up and running, though these "will not compromise the safety or integrity of the products being distributed," the letter said.

The guidance also noted that health care employees would be among the first Americans to get the vaccine, as well as high-risk individuals such as those over 65 or from "racial and ethnic minority populations."

Still, epidemiologists are concerned this announcement could signal the Trump administration is rushing to push out a vaccine. "It's hard not to see this as a push for a pre-election vaccine," Saskia Popescu, an infection prevention epidemiologist in Arizona, told The New York Times. Popescu also warned of "the politicization of public health and the potential safety ramifications" if the vaccine approval process is cut short. Kathryn Krawczyk

