Trump critics say he should be facing widespread 'outrage' over his embrace of Laura Loomer

Some of President Trump's critics are confused as to why his embrace of self-described Islamophobe Laura Loomer, who just won a GOP congressional primary in Florida, hasn't elicited more outrage.

The Intercept's Mehdi Hassan asked why there haven't been "demands for an apology," calls for GOP lawmakers to condemn Loomer and Trump's praise-filled tweet congratulating her victory, or editorials about the "mainstreaming of anti-Muslim hatred." Ultimately, he concluded, the incident shows "nobody really cares about Islamophobia."

People get upset when some Muslims compare our plight/current situation to Jews in Europe circa 1920s/early 1930s. But the president tonight praised/endorsed a woman who calls Islam a ‘cancer’ & demands Muslims be banned from public office. And most journalists have said nothing. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 19, 2020

The Washington Post's Greg Sargent agreed Trump's reaction to Loomer "should be a much bigger story," deeming it "reactionary illiberalism, naked bigotry, and nativist incitement of anti-immigrant hate." Loomer, for context, has called Muslims "savages" and was banned by Twitter, Uber, and Lyft after making blatantly Islamophobic comments, though that's just a snapshot of her extremist intolerance. Sargent ended his Wednesday column in the Post by arguing "we need to get the language right this time" when discussing Trump since his words and actions are an example of "extreme radicalization" rather than just being part of "culture war politics" or an attempt to stoke divisions.

Finally, The National Journal's Josh Kraushaar said it "speaks volumes" that Trump lauded Loomer, who he predicts will lose her election, while simultaneously ignoring the victor in another Florida GOP primary race, Rep. Byron Rooney (R-Fla.), who is Black. Tim O'Donnell