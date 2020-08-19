See More Speed Reads
where's the outrage
Edit

Trump critics say he should be facing widespread 'outrage' over his embrace of Laura Loomer

1:31 p.m.

Some of President Trump's critics are confused as to why his embrace of self-described Islamophobe Laura Loomer, who just won a GOP congressional primary in Florida, hasn't elicited more outrage.

The Intercept's Mehdi Hassan asked why there haven't been "demands for an apology," calls for GOP lawmakers to condemn Loomer and Trump's praise-filled tweet congratulating her victory, or editorials about the "mainstreaming of anti-Muslim hatred." Ultimately, he concluded, the incident shows "nobody really cares about Islamophobia."

The Washington Post's Greg Sargent agreed Trump's reaction to Loomer "should be a much bigger story," deeming it "reactionary illiberalism, naked bigotry, and nativist incitement of anti-immigrant hate." Loomer, for context, has called Muslims "savages" and was banned by Twitter, Uber, and Lyft after making blatantly Islamophobic comments, though that's just a snapshot of her extremist intolerance. Sargent ended his Wednesday column in the Post by arguing "we need to get the language right this time" when discussing Trump since his words and actions are an example of "extreme radicalization" rather than just being part of "culture war politics" or an attempt to stoke divisions.

Finally, The National Journal's Josh Kraushaar said it "speaks volumes" that Trump lauded Loomer, who he predicts will lose her election, while simultaneously ignoring the victor in another Florida GOP primary race, Rep. Byron Rooney (R-Fla.), who is Black. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

Testing negative for antibodies doesn’t mean 'you didn’t have COVID-19,' survey of coronavirus long-haulers suggests

2:57 p.m.
Coronavirus antibody test.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

So-called coronavirus "long-haulers" — patients who suffer from COVID-19 symptoms for an extended period of time — are causing the medical community to re-evaluate the disease, Ed Yong reports for The Atlantic.

For instance, many studies have found that COVID-19 patients produce antibodies that appear to last months as a result of their infection, but The Atlantic notes that most of these studies focused either on hospitalized patients or those who had mild symptoms and swift recoveries. Long-haulers appear to be in a slightly different category, in which their bouts with the virus are defined more by its persistence, rather than severity. At least one survey led by David Putrino, a neuroscientist and rehabilitation specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, found that despite having symptoms consistent with COVID-19, nearly two-thirds of the 1,400 patients received negative results on their antibody tests.

While there have been suggestions that long-haulers are not, in fact, suffering from a coronavirus, Putrino and others have grown increasingly certain that's the case. One patient whose long-haul case was detailed in The Atlantic tested positive for the virus twice before testing negative for antibodies. "Just because you're negative for antibodies doesn't mean you didn't have COVID-19," Putrino said. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

cancel culture
Edit

Goodyear scrambles to clarify its policies after Trump calls for boycott over MAGA hat ban

1:14 p.m.
Goodyear Racing Eagle tires are stacked up along a wall during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Allstate 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 25, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Chris Graythen/Getty Images for NASCAR

Goodyear is offering a clarification of its policy on employees' support for political candidates as President Trump calls for a boycott.

Trump in a tweet on Wednesday urged his supporters to not buy Goodyear tires because, he wrote, "They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS." He was referring to a report showing an image of what appeared to be a Goodyear training slide in Topeka, Kansas, listing "MAGA attire," "Blue Lives Matter," and politically-affiliated material as "unacceptable" at work, while "Black Lives Matter" and "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender pride" was listed as "acceptable."

Goodyear in a statement on Wednesday said that this image "was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class." The company's policy, it explained, is that employees are asked "not to engage in political campaigning of any kind in the workplace," and it discourages "forms of advocacy" at work "that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues."

In reference to the presence of Blue Lives Matter on the "unacceptable" list in the viral image, Goodyear addressed beliefs the company is "anti-police." "Nothing could be further from the truth," the statement said, "and we have the upmost [sic] appreciation for the vital work police do on behalf of our shared communities."

The company's statement didn't respond directly to Trump's call for a boycott, but shortly after the president posted his tweet, Goodyear's stock fell three percent. CNN notes the irony of the president going after Goodyear after previously railing against "cancel culture" and takes note of the fact that Goodyear, according to a 2009 statement from the company, is "the exclusive tire for the presidential limo and the standard tire of the U.S. Secret Service." Brendan Morrow

hey all you cool cats and kittens
Edit

Tiger King zoo closes after reported animal welfare violations

11:59 a.m.
Tiger King
Netflix

Five months after Netflix's Tiger King debuted, the zoo from the wildly successful documentary series has closed to the public.

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park is closing "effective immediately" after its exhibitor license was suspended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, CNN reports.

The zoo's license suspension came after inspectors reportedly identified numerous animal welfare violations, including the fact that, according to CNN, the "only refrigerated storage for animal food was a broken refrigerator truck." TMZ also reports that investigators said some of the animals "appeared to be weak and neglected." The zoo was previously owned by Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's documentary series that focused on his feud with activist Carole Baskin and his ultimate imprisonment following a murder-for-hire plot.

A Facebook post from the zoo claimed it had been the "target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the world" following the release of Tiger King and that the USDA was making "false accusations" after having "folded to the pressures of PETA." PETA in a statement celebrated the fact that after this suspension, owner Jeff Lowe's "tiger-terrorizing days may soon be over."

The Facebook announcement also said that "our new park" will be "a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services," as Lowe evidently hopes the public's fascination with this bizarre cast of characters can be maintained for years to come. Brendan Morrow

hong kong security law
Edit

Princeton students in Chinese politics class will use code names to protect their identities from Hong Kong national security law

11:56 a.m.
Princeton University.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

The national security law China imposed on Hong Kong is affecting universities in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Professors who teach classes related to China at schools like Princeton University are developing ways to protect their students' identities to help them avoid running afoul of the security law, which allows Beijing to pursue violators even outside Hong Kong. Just recently, Samuel Chu, a naturalized American citizen from Hong Kong, reportedly was included on a list of fugitives being sought under the law after he lobbied U.S. Congress to sanction Beijing over its actions in his former city.

Rory Truex, an assistant professor at Princeton who teaches a class on Chinese politics, told the Journal he will have his students turn in their work with a code rather than a name so they aren't linked to any views or arguments China might consider in violation of the law. However, he made it clear "we cannot self-censor."

Harvard Business School, meanwhile, is reportedly trying to introduce amnesty for students — including Americans — worried about the consequences of discussing politically sensitive topics, meaning they won't be penalized for a lack of class participation.

One thing academics reportedly feel is particularly worrisome is that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, many universities will continue to practice remote learning. Subsequently, students from Hong Kong and China may have to connect with their U.S. classmates through video links, and there are fears the classes could be recorded and land in the hands of Chinese authorities, jeopardizing those international students' safety. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

DNC 2020
Edit

Why the DNC is focusing on 'emotion over ideology'

11:10 a.m.

So far, Time's Charlotte Alter writes, the Democratic National Convention is putting a lot more emphasis on "emotion" rather than "ideology."

While Alter acknowledged that the policy disputes between the left and center of the Democratic Party are "real and urgent" and will ultimately come to define former Vice President Joe Biden's presidency, should he defeat President Trump in November, those debates mostly seem like they're on the back burner during the convention.

That's probably because the people who are really invested in those debates already know where they stand. For example, Alter argues people who fervently supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic primaries either know why they have to back Biden now, even if they're not thrilled with the prospect, or they remain staunchly opposed to his presidency and are determined to sit the election out. In that case, there's little Biden's camp can do to change their minds. But the party can change the minds of people who don't normally follow politics on a daily basis, Alter says, which is why the Medicare-for-all debate isn't getting as much time as, say, Biden's personality. Read Alter's full Twitter thread here. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Percentage of Americans who say they'd get a COVID-19 vaccine declines 10 percent in 3 months

10:25 a.m.

Fewer Americans say they'd get a vaccine against COVID-19 than about three months ago, an alarming new poll has found.

In a poll released by CNN on Wednesday, when respondents were asked if they would personally try to get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 if one was made widely available at a low cost, only 56 percent said they would, while 40 percent said they wouldn't. The percentage of Americans who say they would get vaccinated is down 10 percentage points from May, when 66 percent in the same CNN poll said they'd get the vaccine.

CNN reports the decline "seems to be concentrated among Trump supporters, 51 percent of whom said they would seek out a vaccine in May compared with 38 percent who say the same now." In response to the poll's finding, CNN's Jim Sciutto tweeted, "The attack on science has consequences."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, previously warned that if too many Americans refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine, it's "unlikely" the U.S. will get to herd immunity.

That's why, he explained to CNN, it's important for "people to understand that we're doing everything we can to show that it's safe and that it's effective, and it's for the good of them as individuals and in society to take the vaccine." Fauci added, however, that keeping in mind the "anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country," health officials, unfortunately, have "a lot of work to do."

The poll was conducted by SSRS by speaking to a random national sample of 1,108 adults over the phone from Aug. 12-15. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points. Read more at CNN. Brendan Morrow

still a ways to go
Edit

Nearly half of physicians believe the U.S. coronavirus epidemic won't 'be under control' until after June 2021

10:17 a.m.
A doctor.
IStock.

A plurality of physicians think Americans will have to wait until well into 2021 for the country's coronavirus epidemic to end, a new Physicians Foundation survey finds.

The terminology is vague, but 49 percent of the physicians surveyed think the virus "will be under control" and "risk of contracting COVID-19 will be minimal" nationally after June 1, 2021, which was the latest date offered in the survey (although 4 percent of those polled said the pandemic would "never" get under control). Another 37 percent were slightly more optimistic, believing the U.S. has a chance to contain the virus between January and June of 2021. Only 10 percent think that could happen this year.

Additionally, the results indicated physicians are concerned that reopening "business, schools, and public places" will lead to new spikes in the virus. A majority of those surveyed believe that reopening poses a greater risk to their patients than prolonging social isolation would.

The Physicians Foundation survey was conducted by Merritt Hawkins between July 15-26. Data is based on 3,513 responses. The margin of error is 1.86 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.