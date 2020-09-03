Attorney General Barr won't agree it's illegal to vote twice, as Trump urged, claims ignorance of state laws

-
Attorney General Barr won't agree it's illegal to vote twice, as Trump urged, claims ignorance of state laws12:02 a.m.
High school runner helps injured competitor finish their race12:51 a.m.
Trump encourages North Carolina residents to try voting twice and seeing what happensSeptember 2, 2020
Lara Trump campaigned with far-right conspiracy theorist and GOP candidate Laura LoomerSeptember 2, 2020
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75September 2, 2020
Minnesota reports 1st U.S. COVID-19 death linked to Sturgis Motorcycle RallySeptember 2, 2020
Biden to visit Kenosha, meet with Jacob Blake's familySeptember 2, 2020
William Barr says he doesn't think racism 'is as common as people suggest'September 2, 2020
