Jeopardy! is finally returning after a coronavirus break — with Ken Jennings in a big new role

This may be the first bit of good news of entire COVID-19 pandemic.

After taking a filming break amid the coronavirus crisis, Jeopardy! will return Sept. 14 for its 37th season. Alex Trebek will still be the only one behind the podium, but he'll have some help from the show's certified GOAT.

In a very secretive new announcement, Trebek promises some "changes" for the show's first filming in the coronavirus era — perhaps a new set design that allows for social distancing between contestants. But the biggest change comes as Ken Jennings gets a special new role on the show to present entire categories. "Don't worry, I'll still be the host," Trebek promises.

#Jeopardy37 starts September 14 with some exciting changes! Mic check, one, two. Can you hear us, @KenJennings? pic.twitter.com/ojO2By0AeH — Jeopardy! Returns 9/14! (@Jeopardy) September 3, 2020

Jeopardy! has been rerunning episodes for the past few months, including taking a deep dive back to the beginning of Trebek's tenure on the show.

Jennings' arrival could signal a lightened load for Trebek, who is fighting stage four pancreatic cancer as he continues to host the show. Kathryn Krawczyk