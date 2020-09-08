See More Speed Reads
Clinton pollster: It's the health care, stupid

1:39 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Stanley Greenberg is a Democratic Party strategist and former pollster to Bill Clinton. For many years he has conducted deep investigations into voter attitudes using both polls and focus groups. As described in an article for The American Prospect, recently he looked into the attitudes of working-class Americans about health care and the coronavirus pandemic, and found a desperate desire for someone to just make the broken system work.

Part of Trump's 2016 margin of victory among white working-class voters in particular, Greenberg found, was down to how unsatisfactory they found ObamaCare. A "big part of why they voted for Donald Trump in 2016," he writes, was "so he could end Obamacare and its costly mandate, and deliver affordable health insurance for all." But when Trump failed to do that, many turned against his party. He won white working-class voters by huge margins in 2016, but their eroding support helped Republicans lose badly in the 2018 midterms — a trend that has only continued.

For working-class Americans of all races, our health-care system is a dangerous, expensive nightmare, which has only gotten worse thanks to the pandemic. In his focus groups, "I have never seen such a poignant discussion of the health and disability problems facing families and their children, the risks they faced at work, and the prospect of even higher health care and prescription drug costs," Greenberg writes. "Three-quarters of these voters supported Trump in 2016, but less than half planned to vote for him now."

However, working-class voters are not excited about the prospect of a Biden presidency. To them, he "seemed old and not very strong, but most importantly offered the prospect of only minor changes to the health-care system and seemed unlikely to challenge the power of the top 1 percent," writes Greenberg. Whether Biden can actually deliver on his promise to deliver decent health care may determine whether he is re-elected in 2024, or if desperate Americans take another reckless gamble on someone else making big promises. Ryan Cooper

coronavirus and the election
Former Obama health adviser argues voting in-person during the pandemic is relatively safe

1:44 p.m.
Zeke Emanuel.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Klick Health)

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a bioethicist and former health adviser in the Obama administration who also serves on former Vice President Joe Biden's coronavirus task force as he campaigns for the presidency, wants to get the message out that voting in-person during the coronavirus pandemic is not an incredibly high-risk activity, The Atlantic reports.

Emanuel did not appear to suggest that Democrats should drop their calls for expanded mail-in voting for the November election, but he also said "you don't want people to be disenfranchised by the pandemic, and you should encourage people that it's safe." Emanuel compared in-person voting to grocery shopping, which many people have continued to do in-person throughout the pandemic. He said there's "legitimate concern" about in-person voting, but with the right precautions — people should wear masks and stand six feet apart (it's worth noting there's debate about the efficacy of this distance), and plexiglass should separate poll workers from voters, he said — "we can make it much safer."

Critics would point to the Wisconsin primaries in April that were tied to dozens of COVID-19 cases as a counter, but Emanuel argues the election took place just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised the public to wear face coverings, and protective equipment for poll workers was in short supply at the time. Since then, Emanuel told The Atlantic, there have been no major outbreaks linked to primaries, even as millions of Americans have voted across the country.

For now, though, it looks like the Biden campaign will continue to urge people to consider the multiple voting options available, rather than attempt to assure voters it's safe to wait line, The Atlantic reports. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
6-foot social distancing won't protect you from a sneeze, scientists find

12:48 p.m.
Person sneezing.
Antonio_Diaz/iStock

Everything you've been told about social distancing was most certainly not a lie. But it could use some revisions.

Health officials have been recommending people keep a 6-foot distance from others throughout the coronavirus pandemic, saying that will help stop the spread of COVID-19. But scientists have found that may not be far enough, especially when sneezes are involved, and are working on a new formula that will could keep everyone even safer, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Researchers at the University of Florida are among scientists suggesting that 6-foot social distancing "is too close in some instances and based on science that is decades old," the Tampa Bay Times writes. After all, sneezes can send saliva droplets flying up to 21 feet away, while smaller particles can hang in the air for hours and even travel throughout a building. Humidity and small room sizes make it even more likely that disease particles will live longer and travel farther, said Ahmadi Goodarz, an aerosols expert at Clarkson University.

That's why a UF team led by professor Sivaramakrishnan Balachandar is rethinking the one-size-fits-all distance. They've developed a new model to determine how particles travel through the air, and are "tweaking" it to develop more accurate social distancing recommendations for airplanes, classrooms, and other diverse situations, the Tampa Bay Times continues. And in the end, they hope to share their research via a simple online tool that helps a building or business determine how far it needs to space people out, if it needs to install better filtration, and more recommendations to allow for safe reopenings. Read more at the Tampa Bay Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Children with asymptomatic coronavirus infections can still develop associated inflammatory syndrome, review finds

12:34 p.m.
Children wearing masks.
DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images

A new review published in The Lancet last week shed more light on the "Kawasaki-like" inflammatory syndrome associated with children who were infected by the coronavirus.

The main takeaway was that the syndrome known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), which results in symptoms like fevers, rashes, swollen extremities, and issues in a number of different organs, is serious — 71 percent of the children observed in the study were admitted to the intensive care unit — and potentially fatal, although the vast majority of patients responded to treatment.

But the Lancet review made another important, worrisome finding. Per the review, it does not appear that the severity of the affected children's coronavirus infections was a determining factor in who developed the inflammatory syndrome. Indeed, some children who had an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 still developed MIS-C, which typically manifests three to four weeks after infection. Similarly, 52 percent of the patients with MIS-C did not have any underlying medical conditions. In short, the review notes, more research is needed to determine why some children may be more susceptible to the syndrome. Read more at The Lancet. Tim O'Donnell

remembering chadwick boseman
Lupita Nyong'o honors Chadwick Boseman, who 'made damn sure that his life meant something'

12:06 p.m.

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o is remembering Chadwick Boseman as a "man who had great hope" in an emotional tribute following his tragic death.

Nyong'o, who starred as Nakia alongside Boseman in Black Panther, mourned the late actor on Instagram on Tuesday. Boseman died on Aug. 28 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

"I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense," Nyong'o wrote. "It doesn't make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning."

The actress praised Boseman as someone who "made the most of his time" while still managing "to take his time," recalling how she was struck by his "quiet, powerful presence" when she worked with him and reflecting on his "profound effect" on her and how he "made damn sure that his life meant something."

"His power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come," Nyong'o wrote. "He used his life force to tell meaningful stories. And now we tell his." She concludes that in honor of Boseman, "I promise not to waste my time. I hope you will do the same."

Boseman died after privately been battling colon cancer for years as he worked on movies like Black Panther. Tributes have continued to pour in for the actor, including from his Marvel collaborators like Michael B. Jordan, who wrote, "I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets." Read Nyong'o's full tribute to Boseman below. Brendan Morrow

seedy dealings
Hundreds of Americans planted those alarmingly mysterious Chinese seeds. Others ate them.

10:47 a.m.
Planting seeds.
iStock/kazoka30

The same rules apply to a package of mysterious seeds found in your mail as do to a bag of fries discovered in a parking lot: As tempting as it is, don't open it, and most certainly do not eat what's inside.

Unfortunately, dozens of Americans didn't follow those basic life instructions when they received unsolicited packets of seeds seemingly coming from China a few months ago. State governments were deluged with thousands of questions from people who'd gotten the seeds, and had no idea how to respond when some people said they'd eaten them, Vice reports.

Vice's Jason Koebler requested records regarding the seeds from every state's department of agriculture, as well as from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and some USDA labs. From those records, Koebler found "tens of thousands of Americans received what they perceived to be Chinese mystery seeds in July." Many of them reasonably "panicked," quickly asking their governments what they should do, he wrote.

Others maybe didn't panic enough. One woman in New Mexico called in to her state department of agriculture after reports of the mysterious seeds started circulating, and let it know that "like a dumbass, I planted them." "Everything that's in the garden where I planted them are having a hard time and are starting to die," she continued, asking for some advice. Officials told Vice they were overwhelmed with the number of calls, Facebook messages, and emails they'd gotten, and in several cases, had to figure out what to tell people who ate the seeds. Read more at Vice. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 poll watch
Nate Silver: 'It's no longer "too soon" to look at polls'

10:41 a.m.

Labor Day has come and gone, which means the presidential race is at the "beginning of the end," FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver said Tuesday. It also means, Silver said, that people should no longer dismiss polls out of hand.

Silver and other polling experts, like The New York Times' Nate Cohn, point to Labor Day as a historical "inflection point" where polls become more reliable after months of volatility (although this particular contest between President Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, has been fairly steady). Cohn recently explained that the data gets messy in the immediate aftermath of the party conventions, but suggested things normally settle down after the holiday. By that point, there's only two months left until Election Day and even less time before early voting begins in some states, so the numbers should start to solidify, although it certainly doesn't mean the race won't change before Nov. 3.

All things considered, Trump is far from out of the game — Silver adds that the race is tighter when it comes to the Electoral College — but the time crunch is becoming more significant. Tim O'Donnell

arrogant, superficial, and misinformed
Nelson Mandela Foundation condemns 'arrogant, superficial' Trump for alleged insults of South African hero

10:09 a.m.

In his new book set to be released Tuesday, President Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen alleges that Trump went on a rant about former South African president and anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela after he died in 2013.

Cohen claims that Trump once said Mandela "was no leader" and that he "f---ed up" South Africa, which he described as a "s---hole." In response, the Nelson Mandela Foundation condemned the comments and Trump, calling him "arrogant, superficial, and misinformed" and arguing that he is in no position to "offer authoritative commentary on the life and work of" Mandela.

The comments, if true, are striking, especially coming from someone who went on to become the American president. Mandela is one of history's most iconic civil leaders and, although some of his methods received criticism from the right and far left (for differing reasons) during his fight to end apartheid, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Mandela is now widely revered throughout the world, including in the United States. But Trump, after all, is not known for sticking with convention or refraining from disparaging people otherwise held in high esteem.

The White House didn't specifically address the alleged Mandela insults, but generally dismissed the accuracy of Cohen's book. Tim O'Donnell

