White House Rose Garden, South Lawn under repair following damages sustained during RNC

8:00 p.m.
The White House Rose Garden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Crews have been hard at work at the White House to replace sod on the South Lawn and in the Rose Garden that was damaged during the Republican National Convention last month.

The Washington Post reports that President Trump's re-election campaign is paying for the repairs, and White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed the "sod is being replaced at no cost to taxpayers. Additionally, there has been other planned infrastructure work taking place on the south grounds."

On Aug. 25, first lady Melania Trump spoke before a crowd of supporters in the Rose Garden, and a White House official told the Post crews tried to protect the grass by placing turf on top of it. Two nights later, the president formally accepted the GOP nomination from a massive stage on the South Lawn, in front of 1,500 seated supporters. The area was also filled with giant television screens and large spotlights, which was brought in on heavy equipment.

Typically, outdoor news conferences are held in the Rose Garden, but on Monday, Trump addressed reporters from the North Portico of the White House, to keep journalists away from seeing one of the areas being worked on, the Post reports. Officials have not said how much the repairs will cost. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to end after Season 20

6:47 p.m.
Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air its 20th and final season in early 2021, the Kardashian-Jenner family and E! announced Tuesday.

The show's 19th season will premiere on Sept. 17. On Twitter, Kim Kardashian West said it is "with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians." She thanked fans for their support and said she is "so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched," adding that "the show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

The first episode of the reality series aired on Oct. 14, 2007, and since then, hundreds of episodes have been filmed and a dozen spin-offs have been launched. The show followed the Kardashian-Jenner clan through weddings, divorces, births, deaths, rivalries, Playboy photo shoots, ugly cries, and vacations where $75,000 diamond earrings were lost in the ocean and then miraculously found. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Why Dan Snyder might be 'in real danger' of losing the Washington Football Team

6:14 p.m.
Dan Snyder.
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It's no secret that fans of the NFL's Washington Football Team are not crazy about their owner Dan Snyder, whose two decades overseeing the team have produced paltry on-field results and several off-the-field issues, including, most recently, a reckoning with the team's former nickname and allegations of widespread sexual harassment within the organization. The NFL has since launched an investigation into the latter.

The thing is, it's Snyder's team, so if he is to lose ownership, the pressure will either have to come from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a consensus among the league's other owners. Both of those pathways could happen, New York Times correspondent Mark Leibovich, who has written a book on the NFL, told The Washingtonian in an interview published Tuesday about Snyder's future.

Leibovich noted that most owners are not fond of Snyder (save for, strangely, Jerry Jones, even though he runs Washington's arch-rival Dallas Cowboys) and the "league would love an excuse to get rid of him." For years, Snyder and the team formerly-known as the Washington Redskins reeled in a good amount of money for the league, though, so it wasn't in the cards. But the recent scandals may outweigh the dollars at this point.

Additionally, Leibovich said, Goodell "seems to be going through a period of ... accentuated wokeness, which seems somewhat sincere," there are far more women who own NFL teams now, and women are "an incredibly important fan group," so the days of owners and franchises getting away with sexual harassment with minimal punishment may be a thing of the past.

Leibovich said he believes that those factors give Snyder a 50-50 chance of holding onto the team, putting him "in real danger" of being forced to sell. Read the full interview at The Washingtonian. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Ellen DeGeneres says she's coming back for a new season, and 'yes, we're gonna talk about it'

5:44 p.m.
Comedian Ellen DeGeneres attends the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 21, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres is returning for a new season, and she's set to discuss the elephant in the room.

On Tuesday, DeGeneres announced that her talk show will return for its eighteenth season on Sept. 21, The Wrap reports. This comes as the host has been under fire while facing complaints about the workplace culture at her show.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio," DeGeneres said on Tuesday. "And, yes, we're gonna talk about it."

In July, BuzzFeed News interviewed one current and 10 former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show who alleged they "faced racism, fear, and intimidation" while working there, and BuzzFeed also later reported that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" at the show, according to dozens of former staffers. An investigation into the show's workplace culture was launched in July, and in August, three top producers were ousted.

DeGeneres apologized to her staff in July, saying, "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case."

A number of celebrities have come to DeGeneres' defense during the scandal, and according to the Tuesday announcement, the host will be joined during her first week back by Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen. Brendan Morrow

Edit

Uber pledges to go all-electric by 2030 despite not owning its fleet

5:16 p.m.
Uber vehicle.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

There's a big hitch in Uber's climate-focused plans.

The ride-sharing app announced Tuesday that its fleet of cars, bikes, and scooters in the U.S., Canada, and the EU would go fully electric by 2030, mirroring Lyft's similar pledge from June. But both Uber and Lyft don't even own the cars they want to make the switch, and drivers who say they're routinely underpaid by the service likely won't feel motivated to do so for them, Wired reports.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called the company's Tuesday pledge part of its "clear responsibility to reduce our environmental impact," which includes rebuilding communities "for people, not cars," with "more green spaces and fewer parking spaces," he said. Promoting electric vehicles is a big part of that environmental goal, especially since the average Uber ride produces more emissions than just owning a car because a driver has to travel to pick a passenger up.

But the electric switch also comes at a cost for drivers. Small electric vehicles cost about $10,000 more upfront than gas cars, per Kelly Blue Book. That's a big price to pay for typical drivers, who don't consider Uber a full-time job and are using their personal cars to make ends meet. Uber is planning to address that by spending $160 million each year through 2025 on incentivizing drivers to switch, including by paying EV drivers an extra $1 for each trip they make. Riders can also soon choose to take a "green" ride in a cleaner vehicle for an additional cost.

Still, it's bound to be a hard sell for drivers who've protested Uber and Lyft over their payment structure and their constant refusal to accept drivers as actual employees. Read more at Wired. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Lukashenko reportedly tells Russian TV the U.S. is orchestrating the Belarus protests

5:11 p.m.
Alexander Lukashenko.
ALEXANDER ASTAFYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

In his first sit-down interview since anti-government protests swept the nation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made a slight concession, The Guardian reports — the so-called "last dictator in Europe," who has held his post for 26 years, acknowledged he "may have sat in the president's chair a little too long." But, other than that, he denied responsibility for the unrest, instead pointing a conspiratorial finger at the United States, and reiterated that he does not plan on stepping down.

Lukashenko reportedly told members of the Russian media — whom The Guardian notes did not appear to subject the ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to tough questioning — that he believes Washington is orchestrating the protests via the messaging app Telegram from centers in Poland and the Czech Republic, using the situation as a dry run, more or less, for a similar operation in Russia for the future.

The claims are unsubstantiated and dismissive of Belarus' growing, internal, and organic opposition movement that is seeking change from the autocratic regime in Minsk, although Lukashenko accused what he described as a class of "young bourgeois" in Belarus who "want power" of stirring up trouble, as well. Read more at The Guardian, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and RT. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Rochester police chief, top leaders resign after Daniel Prude's death sparks a week of protests

4:07 p.m.
Rochester protester holds a sign condemning police chief.
MARANIE R. STAAB/AFP via Getty Images

Rochester, New York's police chief and the two other top leaders resigned Tuesday amid protests against the police killing of Daniel Prude.

Prude, a Black man, was killed in March, but largely nonviolent protests only broke out last week after body camera footage of the incident went public. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren suspended the seven officers involved in Prude's death, and she promised reforms to the police department on Sunday. Warren had planned to make an additional update on the case on Tuesday, but the press conference was postponed as Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary, Deputy Chief Joe Morabito, and Deputy Chief Mark Simmons all resigned.

Singletary, who is Black, called the "events over the past week" an "attempt to destroy my character and integrity" in his resignation letter, seemingly referencing suggestions he helped "cover-up" Prude's death. He also condemned the "mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions" he took after Prude's death, saying the narrative was "not based on facts."

Prude died of asphyxiation after Rochester police put a spit bag over his head and held his face to the ground for two minutes; his death was ruled a homicide. Police, responding to a call from Prude's brother, found him running naked in the street in an apparent mental health emergency. New York Attorney General Letitia James promised a grand jury investigation into Prude's death over the weekend. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden NFL 21 because fans 'want to see him back'

3:57 p.m.

Colin Kaepernick is returning to the NFL — or the Madden NFL video game series, at least.

EA Sports announced on Tuesday that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been added to Madden NFL 21. This is Kaepernick's first time appearing in the Madden video game franchise since 2016, Axios reports.

"The team at EA Sports, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game," EA Sports said, going on to say his inclusion would allow players "to express their hopes for the future of football."

Kaepernick in 2016 kickstarted a movement to kneel during the national anthem at NFL games in protest of police brutality and racial injustice. He is now a free agent. The Undefeated reports that, according to EA Sports, Madden "lost the rights to the quarterback's likeness" after he "was not included in the group licensing agreement, which is negotiated through the NFL Players Association," and the game publisher also says it mistakenly excluded his name from two songs on Madden 18 and Madden 19.

"We've had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes," EA sports said on Tuesday.

In light of the nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice sparked this year by the police killing of George Floyd, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last month said, "I wish we had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to." Brendan Morrow

