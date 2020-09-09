See More Speed Reads
debate prep
Edit

The Trump campaign is trying to raise expectations for Joe Biden's debate performance

11:01 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump re-election campaign typically likes to paint the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, as "borderline incoherent," NBC News notes. That makes it somewhat surprising to hear President Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, praise Biden's debate skills. "Joe Biden is not formidable anywhere else, but he is formidable on the debate stage," Stepien told NBC News.

Stepien added that Biden is a "politician" who "gives speeches" and is "really good" and "very practiced at it." It appears to be a new tactic for the Trump campaign that is centered around raising expectations for Biden's debate performance, NBC News reports, perhaps in the hopes that he'll fail to meet them. He said he just hopes Biden "shows up" to the debates, referring to the unlikely possibility he won't because of the coronavirus pandemic (Biden has committed to all three debates).

Praise aside, it sounds like Trump is still planning to wing it during the debates — multiple people familiar with the campaign's debate strategy told NBC News that the president hasn't held any mock debate sessions and has no plans to stage a formal practice round. Tim O'Donnell

2020 poll watch
Edit

Biden is holding onto his leads in midwestern swing states — but barely

11:25 a.m.

Less than two months from election day, polls are predicting a narrow win for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The 2020 race will largely come down to a handful swing states, including typically blue midwestern states that President Trump surprisingly won in 2016. Biden continues to hold on to most of those tossup contests and the national vote in a handful of polls released this week, with neither side of the race gaining a decisive advantage after last month's party conventions.

A collection of Morning Consult polls released Wednesday shows 11 states' opinions on the 2020 contest have remained consistent from before the conventions. Biden did build a few points of support in Michigan and Wisconsin, and even took over the lead from Trump in Arizona. Meanwhile Trump gained a few points of support in Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, though all these changes were within the polls' margins of error ranging from 2–4 percentage points. An NBC News/Marist poll out Wednesday meanwhile gives Biden a sizeable 9-point lead in Pennsylvania.

In southern states, including those that typically go red, the presidential contest remains neck and neck. Biden and Trump are statistically tied in Georgia, Texas, and North Carolina, while Biden has a thin 5-point advantage in Florida, per the Morning Consult poll. An NBC News poll released Tuesday painted a bleaker picture for Biden in Florida, giving the two presidential candidates equal standing as Trump wins over Latino voters.

Morning Consult surveyed 18,465 likely voters across the 11 states from Aug. 29-Sept. 7. NBC News/Marist surveyed 1,147 likely Pennsylvania voters with a 4.4 point margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

'chilling reminder'
Edit

Over 500,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S.

10:43 a.m.
A child wearing a protective mask waits outside Lenox Hill Hospital to show gratitude to the medical staff during the coronavirus pandemic on May 15, 2020 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The number of children who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly surpassed half a million.

That's according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, which this week reported that the number of child cases of COVID-19 has risen to 513,415 following a 16 percent increase from August 20 through Sept. 3, CNN reports. The report says that 103 children have died due to COVID-19, per CBS News.

"These numbers are a chilling reminder of why we need to take this virus seriously," American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Sally Goza said. "While much remains unknown about COVID-19, we do know that the spread among children reflects what is happening in the broader communities."

According to the report, COVID-19 cases among children represent almost 10 percent of the cases in the United States, and the largest increases in child cases were in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota, NBC News reports.

The American Academy of Pediatrics previously noted that "severe illness" from COVID-19 appears to be "rare" among children. But American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases vice-chair Sean O'Leary explained to The Wall Street Journal, "At least acutely it's less severe in children, but we also need to understand whether there are potentially consequences of long-term effects."

These numbers come as many students across the country begin their school year. In Florida, The Washington Post reports that as numerous schools shutter, "infections among school-age children have jumped 34 percent," yet many parents in the state "don't know if outbreaks of the virus are related to their own schools because the state ordered some counties to keep health data secret." Brendan Morrow

because it worked out so well before
Edit

Far-right Norwegian politician nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for the 2nd time

10:06 a.m.

President Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is not as big of a deal as he's making it out to be.

On Wednesday, far-right Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde announced he was nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his apparent work to "create peace between nations," especially in the Middle East. Trump's biggest supporters and Trump himself quickly started celebrating the nomination, seemingly forgetting that Tybring-Gjedde also put Trump's name on the list in 2018, and that one of hundreds of other nominees will likely actually prevail.

The nomination requirements for the Nobel Peace Prize are actually pretty loose. Tens of thousands of people are eligible to submit nominees each year, including any members of national assemblies such as the U.S. Congress, and any professors of "history, social sciences, law, philosophy, theology, and religion," the guidelines say.

Just how many people made the 2021 nomination list hasn't been revealed yet, as nominations won't close until February. But 318 people and organizations were nominated in 2020, and in 2018, when Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the first time, 331 people and organizations were put forward.

Tybring-Gjedde is a hard-line immigration restrictionist and a member of Norway's far-right populist party, though he insisted to Fox News that he's "not a big Trump supporter." In the past, Tybring-Gjedde has claimed that Muslims are "by nature more aggressive than Norwegians," and compared wearing a hijab to wearing KKK robes, The Daily Beast notes. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus fallout
Edit

More than half of households in 4 largest U.S. cities struggled financially during pandemic, poll shows

9:51 a.m.
Houston, Texas, skyline.
Loren Elliott/Getty Images

There's no question the coronavirus pandemic has forced many Americans into financial hardship, but a new NPR/Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health/Robert Wood Johnson Foundation survey provided a clearer picture of the extent of the struggles in the United States' four largest cities.

At least half of all households in those cities — 53 percent in New York City, 56 percent in Los Angeles, 50 percent in Chicago, and 63 percent in Houston — reported facing serious financial problems, including depleted savings, problems paying credit card bills, and affording medical bills.

Black and Latino households in all four cities were particularly vulnerable. In New York, 62 percent of Black households and 73 percent of Latino households reported struggles. In Los Angeles those numbers are 52 and 71 percent, respectively, while 69 percent of Black households and 63 percent of Latino households in Chicago have faced the same. And, most drastically, in Houston, 81 percent of Black households and 77 percent of Latino households said their financial issues were serious.

Interviews for the poll were conducted online and via telephone between July 1-Aug. 3 among 3,454 adults in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston. The overall margin of error was 3.3 percentage points, while it was 5.4 percent for New York, 7.1 percent for Los Angeles, 5.4 percent for Chicago, and 6.3 percent for Houston. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

withdrawal
Edit

U.S. to reduce number of troops in Iraq to 3,000

9:40 a.m.
US army soldiers, part of the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) the US-led coalition against the Islamic State (IS) group, walk around at the K1 Air Base northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq before a planned US pullout on Mar
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

The United States is set to reduce its number of troops in Iraq by more than 2,000.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will cut its presence in Iraq from 5,200 troops to 3,000 troops by the end of September, Politico reports. This "reduced footprint allows us to continue advising and assisting our Iraqi partners in rooting out the final remnants of ISIS in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat," McKenzie said.

The move, Politico notes, comes ahead of the 2020 presidential election as President Trump looks to take steps toward fulfilling his promise to end "endless wars" and withdraw U.S. troops, as well as after he came under fire for a report in The Atlantic that he described American troops who died in battle as "losers" and "suckers."

Previously, Trump reduced the U.S.' troop presence in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, Axios notes. The new Iraq cuts, The New York Times writes, "pale in comparison to the much larger reductions from when U.S. force levels in the country peaked at more than 150,000 service members at the height of the Iraq war," and ultimately, they'll bring the level of troops in Iraq "roughly back to where they were in 2015." Brendan Morrow

No Spoilers
Edit

Biden seems to be benefiting from the lack of 3rd party enthusiasm

9:30 a.m.

"Support for third-party presidential candidates, which reached a 20-year high in the last election, has fallen off in every measurable way" this year, David Weigel reports at The Washington Post. So far, at least, that has been a boon to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Weigel gave some context:

In the last election, the nomination of unpopular Democratic and Republican nominees created openings for third parties and made it easier for Trump to win. In 14 states, neither Trump nor Hillary Clinton cracked 50 percent of the vote. In Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, as Democrats painfully remind themselves, the vote for third-party candidates was much bigger than Trump's win margin. Six percent of voters didn't vote for either major-party candidate, the biggest rejection of the system in 20 years. More than 1.2 million Americans wrote in a candidate. [The Washington Post]

President Trump's favorability ratings have increased since 2016, but "Biden is viewed far more favorably than the last Democratic nominee, with no single scandal or flaw defining him as the FBI's probe of her email server defined Clinton," Weigel writes. The Green and Libertarian parties are running little-known activists for president, "plans for a centrist third party imploded" again, and the left has put its dreams of "a left-wing, populist, anti-corporate third party" on hold until at least 2021.

The lack of third-party fervor is a big reason 2020 looks very different than 2016, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman agrees:

Third-party candidates may still decide local and congressional races, Ross Ramsey notes at The Texas Tribune. In Texas, for example, "the all-Republican [Supreme] Court rejected a Republican effort to erase 44 Libertarian candidates from the ballot." (Green Party candidates were knocked off because the Democrats filed their challenges in time.) The idea that Green spoilers help Republicans and Libertarians help Democrats is mostly "political folklore," Ramsey writes, but "every year sees some close races. Candidates do everything they can to get an edge in those close races. And sometimes, the most effective way to do that is to have a third-party candidate in the race." Peter Weber

and the Oscar goes to...
Edit

The Academy's new Oscars inclusion requirements appear fairly 'easy to meet'

8:16 a.m.

New rules are being implemented at the Oscars. So just how much will they change the show?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in June it would introduce new "representation and inclusion standards" to qualify for the Oscars, and the organization this week provided the details. Starting in 2024, to qualify for Best Picture, a film must meet two of four diversity standards, The New York Times reports.

The first standard pertains to on-screen representation, and to meet it, a film must either have one lead or significant supporting actor who is from an underrepresented group, have at least 30 percent of the actors in secondary roles be from underrepresented groups, or have a main storyline centered around an underrepresented group. The other three standards, however, relate to inclusion off screen among the creative leadership and crew, as well as in departments like marketing and distribution. The announcement of these rules was a significant moment in the history of the Academy, which has long faced criticism for the lack of diversity among its nominees.

Still, The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan notes it seems that "almost every film," including a movie like The Irishman that revolves around white men, "would still be nominated under the new guidelines." After all, the Academy is only requiring movies to meet two of the standards, and Buchanan observes that the last two regarding off-screen representation are quite "easy to meet" with a "robust internship program and a marketing department that's relatively diverse," and so ultimately, "less may change than we think."

Writer Mark Harris points out, though, that it may be "easier for studio movies to meet these standards" than independent films, since the studio movies can qualify just through their internship program and marketing department. Given this, and some other potential issues, Harris speculates that by 2024, the rules may be "relaxed just enough so that, guess what, basically every movie can meet them." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.