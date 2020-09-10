Megyn Kelly launches her own company, Devil May Care Media

Almost two years after her ouster from NBC, Megyn Kelly is back with a company of her own.

The former Fox News and NBC anchor announced on Thursday that she's launching an independent media company called Devil May Care Media, as well as a podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, Variety reports.

"With Devil May Care Media, I answer only to my audience and my conscience," Kelly said. "Those who like what I have to say will find the experience deeply rewarding. Those who don’t can look elsewhere. The point is to give the audience authentic content that goes places where traditional media can't or — more often — won't."

Kelly's announcement said this company, which will produce podcasts and "other shows," will give her a way to connect with her audience "without the constraints or political agendas of other media outlets," and she told The Hill, "So many in the media are terrified to talk about difficult issues in a way that does not conform with what the perpetually outraged scolds want to hear or what their corporate brass demand, but don't expect that from me. There will be no safe spaces here."

After serving as an anchor on Fox News, Kelly moved to NBC in 2017 to host Megyn Kelly Today, which was canceled the following year after she stirred outrage for questioning why it's not okay to wear blackface as part of a Halloween costume. She subsequently apologized for the comments, saying, "I was wrong and I am sorry." In recent months, Kelly has conducted some interviews on a YouTube channel, including with Tara Reade, who has accused Democratic nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault.

Kelly says her new podcast will debut during the week of Sept. 28. Brendan Morrow