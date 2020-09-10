Kate Winslet says she regrets working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski: 'What the f--- was I doing?'

Kate Winslet has some major regrets about working with both Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.

The actress opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday about having starred in movies directed by Allen, whose daughter has accused him of sexual abuse, and Polanski, who fled the United States after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old.

"It's like, what the f--- was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?" Winslet told Vanity Fair. "It's unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It's f---ing disgraceful."

In 2017, Winslet starred in Allen's Wonder Wheel, which was released the fall that the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein were coming to light. She also starred in Polanski's Carnage in 2011. Asked about the allegations against Allen in 2017, Winslet sparked controversy by telling The New York Times, "As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don't know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false." She added, "Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that's the truth."

Later, Winslet in 2018 expressed "bitter regrets" over having worked with some "individuals with whom I wish I had not." She told Vanity Fair on Thursday that she must "take responsibility for the fact that I worked with" Allen and Polanski, adding, "I'm grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren't able to just be f---ing truthful about all of it?" Brendan Morrow