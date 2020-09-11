See More Speed Reads
trump rally
Trump marvels at Michigan audience: 'This is not a crowd of a person who comes in 2nd place'

12:51 a.m.
Trump's Thursday rally in Michigan.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told supporters at his Thursday rally in Freeland, Michigan, that he was counting on them to ensure that he wins the state in November.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is "the worst presidential candidate in the history of presidential politics," Trump declared, before asking the crowd, "Can you imagine if I lost to him? I'd have to say I lost to the worst candidate ever put up. Don't do that to me Michigan. Don't do that." Trump won Michigan in 2016, but recent polls show Biden leading in the state.

The rally was held at an airport hangar, packed with an estimated 5,500 fans standing shoulder to shoulder, with many sporting masks that read "MAGA" or "Trump." Looking out at the audience, Trump said, "This is not a crowd of a person who comes in second place." Catherine Garcia

11-year-old uses his lemonade stand profits to buy diapers for single moms

1:58 a.m.
Lemonade.
iStock

By turning lemons into lemonade, Cartier Carey was able to donate more than 22,000 diapers to single moms in his community.

Earlier in the summer, the 11-year-old from Hampton, Virginia, wanted to do something to help people struggling during the pandemic. He knew that a lot of parents were having a hard time getting diapers for their kids — either the store shelves were empty or they couldn't afford to buy any.

Carey had the idea to set up a lemonade stand, where he could raise money for supplies and also hold drives where people could drop off donated diapers and wipes. In the first month, he raised $4,500, and has distributed over 22,000 diapers. One woman who made a donation told Carey that was able to get back on her feet because of people like him, and he was "an amazing young man."

Hearing that was "heart-touching," Carey told ABC News, and "after that, that made me want to keep doing it." Carey has a history of helping those in need — last year, he put together "Carti Packs," bags that he passed out to homeless people filled with toothbrushes, soap, hand sanitizer, and other hygiene products.

With the help of his mother, Carey has launched a nonprofit called Kids 4 Change, which he hopes will inspire his peers. "Others can make a difference just like I'm doing right now," he told ABC News. "They can save lives and be heroes. They're never too young." Catherine Garcia

Oregon is fighting brutal wildfires — and false online rumors 'antifa' started them

12:33 a.m.

"No, anti-fascists have not been arrested in connection with wildfires ravaging Oregon, and public officials are asking people to stop spreading the various false rumors claiming this to be the case," K. Rambo reports at The Oregonian. "Some mainstream conservative pundits and a major police trade publication, as well as conspiracy theorists aligned with QAnon, have all promoted the false narrative about the historically destructive and deadly wildfires."

About 500,000 Oregonians are under evacuation orders due to the raging wildfires, and 900,000 acres have already been singed. "We have never seen this amount of uncontained fire across our state," said Gov. Kate Brown (D). Among the towns under mandatory evacuation are Molalla, about 30 minutes southeast of Portland.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos and two other journalists covering the fire in Molalla on Thursday were told to leave by a handful of armed civilians who said they were on the lookout for arsonists they had heard might target the area.

Authorities are investigating arson as a possible cause of the Almeda Fire near Medford, which ravaged the nearby towns of Talent and Phoenix, but the Medford Police Department posted on Facebook that there's no truth to online rumors and fake photos claiming local officers had arrested antifa or right-wing Proud Boys activists in connection with the blaze. The police chief in nearby Ashland said rumors about antifa involvement in the Almeda Fire are "100 percent false information," adding, "We have some leads, and none of it points in that direction."

Things are wild enough in Oregon that Morgan Romero, an anchor at KGW in Portland, posted a timely reminder that BLM does not mean Black Lives Matter when it comes to wildfires on public lands. Peter Weber

Lindsey Graham says he set up 1st Trump interview with Woodward, and it wasn't sabotage

September 10, 2020
Lindsey Graham.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) took umbrage at Fox News host Tucker Carlson's suggestion that he sabotaged President Trump by setting up his initial interview with journalist Bob Woodward.

Graham confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that he helped put together that first meeting, but said "it's pretty absurd to believe that President Trump did something he didn't want to do because of me or anybody else. I have more confidence in the president than Tucker Carlson does."

Trump ended up speaking with Woodward on the record 18 times, and many of their conversations appear in Woodward's new book, Rage. Excerpts from the book were released on Wednesday, including a stunning revelation that Trump told Woodward in February and March he wanted to "play down" the "deadly" coronavirus, privately discussing the virus' severity while publicly saying everything was "very much under control" and it would disappear "like a miracle."

Pundits agreed that the interviews were damaging, so much so that on his Wednesday night show, Carlson came up with a way to spin the focus away from Trump by insinuating that Graham set up the Woodward meeting knowing Trump's loose lips would sink the MAGA ship. Graham is one of Trump's staunchest supporters now, but Carlson was quick to point out that in 2016, he was opposed to "virtually every major policy initiative that Donald Trump articulated when he first ran."

Graham is up for re-election, and his Democratic rival, Jaime Harrison, said on MSNBC Wednesday that he didn't care about the role Graham played in planning Trump's "bad interview," but Graham was "in the room when one of the interviews took place. Did Lindsey know the federal government was downplaying the virus?" Graham told AP he though Trump's coronavirus actions were "were very forward-leaning. And I think the fact he didn't go out and scream, 'We're all going to die' is more than okay." Catherine Garcia

Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Republicans sticking with Trump despite reports he called soldiers 'losers'

September 10, 2020
Trump supporters in Michigan.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A new national Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday found that 50 percent of Americans believe the reports that President Trump called U.S. soldiers who died in combat "losers" and "suckers," but most Republicans still hold positive views of Trump.

While half of Americans found the reports credible, 37 percent did not, and 13 percent said they were unsure. Among Republicans and Republican-leading independents, 58 percent said Trump's alleged remarks had no impact on their decision to vote for him in November, while 18 percent said they were now more likely to cast their ballots for him, 14 percent said they were less likely, and 10 percent said they are not sure.

The poll also records that 85 percent of Republicans have a favorable impression of Trump, which remains unchanged from a poll conducted last week, and 84 percent plan to vote for him. Just 8 percent said they are supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Among all likely voters, Biden leads Trump nationally by 12 percentage points.

The poll was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, with 1,044 U.S. adults, including 855 registered voters, participating. It has a credibility interval of about 4 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

Trump says downplaying coronavirus threat showed 'strength as a leader'

September 10, 2020

President Trump on Thursday defended comments he made to journalist Bob Woodward about the coronavirus, telling reporters at the White House that if what he said was "so bad," Woodward "should have immediately gone out publicly" and alerted "the authorities."

For his new book, Rage, Woodward interviewed Trump 18 times. In February and March, Trump privately told Woodward the airborne virus was deadlier than "the most strenuous flu," but he wanted to "play it down" so he wouldn't "create a panic." Publicly, Trump said the coronavirus was "just like the flu," and it was "very much under control."

Jonathan Karl of ABC News asked Trump, "Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you have to say now?" Trump shot back, "That's a terrible question and the phraseology. I didn't lie. What I said is we have to be calm. We can't be panicked."

Karl pushed back, noting that Trump said one thing to Woodward — the coronavirus was "deadly stuff," for example — while telling Americans it was a hoax that would disappear "like a miracle."

"Listen," Trump said. "What I went out and said was very simple. I want to show a level of confidence, and I want to show strength as a leader. I want to show our country will be fine one way or the other whether we lose one person — we shouldn't lose any. This shouldn't have happened. This is China's fault. Nobody's fault but China. I don't want to jump up and down and start screaming, 'Death! Death!' Because that's not what it's about. We have to lead a country. We're leading a great country. We're doing a great job."

The coronavirus death toll in the United States is nearing 200,000, but Trump struck an optimistic tone, saying he believes that "we're rounding the corner and the vaccines are right there. We're rounding the final turn." Catherine Garcia

Judges block Trump order to exclude undocumented immigrants from census count

September 10, 2020
2020 census documents.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A panel of three federal judges on Thursday evening blocked President Trump's July order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count that is used to allocate seats in Congress.

The panel wrote that this violates federal law, which says apportionment has to be based on everyone who resides in the United States, and the order would cause harm lasting a decade, The Washington Post reports.

Earlier in the day, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ordered the government to turn over internal documents related to its decision to end the 2020 census count a month earlier than planned. Koh said the Trump administration needs to provide all documents and communications from mid-April, when the Census Bureau said the count would be extended to Oct. 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic, to Aug. 3, when it was announced the count would now end on Sept. 30. Catherine Garcia

Biden says Trump's conversations with Bob Woodward show he has 'no conception' of national security

September 10, 2020
Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday that he was stunned when he learned that President Trump disclosed to journalist Bob Woodward that the United States has a secret new nuclear weapons system.

"You wonder why people in the intelligence community wondered from the very beginning whether you could share data with him, 'cause they don't trust him," Biden said. "They don't trust what he'll say or do. He seems to have no conception of what constitutes national security, no conception of anything other than, what can he do to promote himself?"

Woodward interviewed Trump 18 times for his new book, Rage, and writes that the president shared with him, "I have built a nuclear — a weapons system that nobody's ever had in this country before. We have stuff that you haven't even seen or heard about." Catherine Garcia

