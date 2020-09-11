Kelly Clarkson admits she didn't want to host a talk show

Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show, now a year old, has turned into a heartwarming hit. But it's something she never saw coming — and had to be persuaded to take on, she tells the Los Angeles Times in a profile published Friday.

"I will be completely honest, and I have been since the beginning: I did not want this job," the American Idol winner turned Grammy-winning superstar said. But she's grown to love it, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. "I say that it's the dream I didn’t know I had because I talk to so many people, and not just celebrities. I've talked to the people that have been hit hardest in all of this." And those "everyday" stories "have just lifted my spirits" when everything is going wrong, Clarkson continued.

Things haven't exactly been smooth sailing for Clarkson lately. She just filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, in June. Clarkson wouldn't talk much about that upheaval "because there's kids involved," she told the Times. But she expects the situation to make its way into the album she's working on right now. "I'm incapable of not incorporating it into my music because that is my outlet," Clarkson said. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk