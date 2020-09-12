See More Speed Reads
Opening ceremony of Afghan-Taliban peace talks full of 'hope and positivity' but hurdles loom

8:51 a.m.

At long last, the first direct peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

The actual face-to-face negotiations to end the nation's nearly two-decades old conflict — which stem from a conditional peace agreement reached in February between the United States and the Taliban — will start Monday, but during Saturday's opening ceremony, Abdullah Abdullah, the chair of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, said "if we give hands to each other and honestly work for peace, the current ongoing misery in the country will end."

Taliban Deputy Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar also made brief remarks, reiterating the Taliban's demand for an "independent, developed" Afghanistan with an "Islamic system" of government "where all its citizens see themselves reflected."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in Doha, called the start of the talks a "truly momentous occasion" and told the Afghan sides "the choice of your political system is, of course, yours to make."

All things considered, Al Jazeera reports, Saturday's ceremony was full of "hope and positivity," but when the sides get down to the nitty gritty and discuss issues like women's rights and the country's democratic constitutions, the stark contrast between them will likely become more apparent. In short, there's a long way to go. Read more at Al Jazeera and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Despite calls for clemency and suspicions of false accusations, Iran executes 27-year-old wrestler

7:54 a.m.
2018 antigovernment protest in Iran.
Iranian Labor News Agency via AP

Despite international calls for clemency, Iranian state news media on Saturday reported the state execution of Navid Afkari, a 27-year-old wrestler, at a prison in the southern city of Shiraz. Afkari was accused of fatally stabbing a water supply company employee during a 2018 antigovernment protest in Shiraz. His case received attention across the globe, with President Trump and international sports groups among those calling on Tehran to spare his life.

Iran broadcast his confession last week, but The New York Times reports Afkari can be heard on an audio tape smuggled from prison saying that he had been tortured until he falsely confessed. Indeed, the televised segment resembled many other suspected coerced confessions aired over the last several years in Iran, The Associated Press reports.

Per the Times, Afkari was not well-known in Iran before his arrest — which came a few days after he and two brothers (both of whom have been sentenced to decades in prison) demonstrated in Shiraz — but his supporters say he may have been used as an example by the government to silence dissent because of wrestling's popularity in the country. Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Ohio college students admit they have coronavirus when police break up their house party

September 11, 2020

A handful of Miami University students just displayed the exact opposite of common sense after testing positive for coronavirus.

In what looked like a typical response to a noise complaint outside of a college campus, a police officer pulled up to a home where about 10 students were hanging out inside and on a porch, a body camera video obtained by CBS News shows. Of course, the bigger problem was that the students were together during a pandemic, maskless and in violation of a ban on mass gatherings in Oxford, Ohio, so the officer told the students who didn't live at the house to leave.

Once people packed up, though, the officer asked for the ID of the student he'd first talked to. He then looked up the student's name, and found that he'd tested positive for COVID-19. The student admitted he had tested positive, and when asked if he should be quarantining, said "I am. That's why I'm at my house."

But it turns out, at least by the student's admission, "all" of the students gathered on the porch also had the virus. "Well, I think two," he said when pressed further. Six students who lived in the house were cited for violating the city's mass gathering ban, a local CBS News affiliate reports.

As of Friday, 965 Miami University students had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks — a total of 1,243 since online classes began in mid-August. The school is supposed to start in-person classes Sept. 21. Kathryn Krawczyk

Court rules Florida ex-felons can't vote without paying off fines. Opponents compare it to a poll tax.

September 11, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians with felony convictions just lost their right to vote.

It's been almost two years since Floridians voted to restore voting rights to people with felony convictions who'd been released from prison and weren't convicted of murder or sexual assault. But those newly enfranchised voters prepared to go to the polls in November, a federal circuit court ruled they'll only be able to vote if they'd paid off all fees and fines associated with their conviction.

After Florida voters approved the amendment to the state constitution allowing former felons to vote, Republican lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pushed through a law mandating they first pay restitution, fees, and fines first. Opponents argued the payments violated the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause, as well as the 24th Amendment's bar on implementing poll taxes.

But the 11th Circuit court ruled 6-4 Friday that fees and fines are part of a felony sentence, and must be paid to vote. The state also doesn't have to tell people how much money they need to pay to vote, the court ruled.

Court battles over the felony voter law have gone on since its passage. A judge first said the "pay-to-vote" requirement was illegal, but both the Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court disagreed. Around 1 million Floridians have former felony convictions, but hundreds of thousands are estimated to still have exorbitant fees left to pay off. Kathryn Krawczyk

China reportedly prefers a TikTok shutdown in the U.S. to a forced sale

September 11, 2020
This photo taken on November 21, 2019, shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris.
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

The clock is ticking ahead of President Trump's TikTok deadline, but China reportedly would rather see the app be shut down in the United States than see a forced sale of its American operations.

That's according to Reuters, which on Friday reported that Beijing "opposes a forced sale of TikTok's U.S. operations" by its owner, ByteDance, and "would prefer to see the short video app shut down" in America.

Trump has said TikTok will be banned in the United States due to national security concerns unless its Chinese owner sells the app's U.S. operations to an American company. Microsoft and Oracle are reportedly in talks, but Bloomberg this week reported ByteDance will likely miss Trump's Sept. 20 deadline for a sale.

As that deadline approaches, Reuters reports that China feels that a "forced sale would make both ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of pressure from Washington," and it's "willing to use revisions it made to a technology exports list on Aug. 28 to delay any deal reached by ByteDance."

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration was considering whether to extend the TikTok deadline. But Trump himself subsequently shot this possibility down, saying Thursday, "There'll be no extension of the TikTok deadline. It'll either be closed up or they'll sell it." Brendan Morrow

Kelly Clarkson admits she didn't want to host a talk show

September 11, 2020
Kelly Clarkson.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show, now a year old, has turned into a heartwarming hit. But it's something she never saw coming — and had to be persuaded to take on, she tells the Los Angeles Times in a profile published Friday.

"I will be completely honest, and I have been since the beginning: I did not want this job," the American Idol winner turned Grammy-winning superstar said. But she's grown to love it, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. "I say that it's the dream I didn't know I had because I talk to so many people, and not just celebrities. I've talked to the people that have been hit hardest in all of this." And those "everyday" stories "have just lifted my spirits" when everything is going wrong, Clarkson continued.

Things haven't exactly been smooth sailing for Clarkson lately. She just filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, in June. Clarkson wouldn't talk much about that upheaval "because there's kids involved," she told the Times. But she expects the situation to make its way into the album she's working on right now. "I'm incapable of not incorporating it into my music because that is my outlet," Clarkson said. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Former federal prosecutor: Trump admitted to '2nd degree murder' in Woodward interview

September 11, 2020

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner thinks President Trump's coronavirus admissions should land him in prison.

In a Thursday appearance on SiriusXM's The Dean Obeidallah Show, the MSNBC legal analyst gave an incredibly harsh assessment of Trump's interviews with veteran reporter Bob Woodward. Trump's insistence in March that he wanted to "play down" the coronavirus threat despite knowing its deadliness "upped his own criminal ante to second-degree murder," Kirschner said, breaking down the pieces of the alleged charge step by step.

"There are only two elements for second-degree murder. The first is you caused the death of another," Kirschner said Thursday. That factor was fulfilled because Trump "was lying to the American people about the danger this virus posed," and now 190,000 people are dead, Kirschner said. "The second element is the intent element," which would "get tricky if we didn't have Trump's incriminating admissions," he continued. But "in my opinion as a career prosecutor," Trump admitted to "conscious disregard" of the risk his coronavirus downplay created, thus admitting to "second-degree murder" that he "must be held accountable" for, Kirschner finished. Kathryn Krawczyk

False posts and rumors of antifa looting led some Oregonians to ignore wildfire evacuation orders

September 11, 2020
Remains of a fire in Phoenix, Oregon.
David Ryder/Getty Images

Orange skies and falling ash weren't enough to convince some Oregonians to evacuate as wildfires closed in.

In Molalla, Oregon, not far outside of Portland, rumors were spreading that left-wing activists and antifa were intentionally setting fires and looting evacuated homes. None of that was true, but it still led some residents to ignore urgent evacuation orders and risk their lives to protect their homes, The New York Times reports.

Oregon is undergoing one of its worst and biggest wildfires in recorded history. More than 500,000 people, largely southwest of Portland, are under evacuation orders. But some of those people say they've gotten texts from friends and seen posts on Twitter and Facebook "antifa's in town," and took to dousing their lawns and preparing for potential last-minute departures, the Times reports.

Police have seen a few robberies and cases of intentional arson in towns near the fires. But none of them have been tied to political activism, leading police departments to urge residents to "stop spreading rumors." Meanwhile more than 900,000 acres have burned across Oregon in the past week. That's more than double the acreage Oregon usually sees burn in a whole year — and a bonafide threat that demands residents leave while they still can. Kathryn Krawczyk

