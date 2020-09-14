See More Speed Reads
YouTube is launching a TikTok competitor called Shorts

12:26 p.m.
This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the logo of the US Youtube logo application on the screen of a tablet.
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Another TikTok competitor has arrived, this time from YouTube.

YouTube on Monday announced YouTube Shorts, which the company described as a "new way to express yourself in 15 seconds or less," allowing users to "shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones" that can be recorded with music chosen from a "large library of songs." It's clearly meant to compete with TikTok, which is also based around users creating short videos often accompanied by music.

The rollout of YouTube Shorts comes as President Trump in recent weeks has threatened to ban TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, in the United States due to national security concerns unless its U.S. operations were sold to an American company. Ahead of Trump's deadline for a TikTok sale, the administration is reviewing a deal under which Oracle would become a "trusted technology partner" to TikTok, per Axios.

Shorts is just the latest TikTok competitor after Facebook also launched its own version called Instagram Reels, which similarly involves making short 15-second videos. ByteDance ahead of the launch of Reels slammed Facebook for what it described as "plagiarism."

YouTube will first launch an early beta of Shorts in India, where, CNBC notes, TikTok itself has been banned. Brendan Morrow

Why there are so few images of Venus' surface

1:05 p.m.
Venus.
ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP/GettyImages

In the search for extraterrestrial life within the Earth's solar system, it's Venus, not Mars, that's emerging as the leading candidate.

On Monday, scientists revealed they detected traces of phosphine, a toxic gas that is produced by microorganisms on Earth, high in Venus' atmosphere. To be clear, there's only evidence of phosphine, not life itself. Theoretically, the gas could be forged by a chemical process scientists haven't seen before, but Clara Sousa-Silva, a molecular astrophysicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and one of the study's authors, said life — likely microbes in the clouds — is the "most plausible explanation" for now.

On its face, the news is pretty surprising given that, as The Atlantic describes, Venus is a "planet-sized furnace" where surface temperatures hover around 860 degrees. There are very few photos of the planet's surface, save for a few taken in the 1980s by probes deployed by the Soviet Union. The images show a barren, rocky wasteland beneath an apocalyptic sky that has a yellow-ish, foggy tinge and certainly does not scream "life!" at first glance. Indeed, the probes that landed on Venus in the '80s only lasted for up to two hours. There have been no surface-landing missions to Earth's neighbor since 1985.

But there weren't always extreme conditions on the second planet from the Sun, The Atlantic notes. For billions of years, Venus was covered in oceans that would have been habitable, so scientists have held on to the idea that life might exist in the atmosphere, perhaps "the last remnant of a wrecked biosphere." Now, there's a possibility that's the case. Read more at The Atlantic and see images of Venus' surface here. Tim O'Donnell

Venus brings the joy back to discovery

12:45 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

Venus has been described as "Earth's evil twin" and "a fiery wasteland." Now it has a surprising new attribute, according to scientists: possible home of extraterrestrial life.

While even Venus apologists admit that the planet is the "literal interpretation of a mythical hellscape," with temperatures that exceed 800°F and poisonous gases that would kill you in seconds, on Monday astronomers confirmed the discovery of a chemical, phosphine, in the morning star's atmosphere. "On Earth, certain microbes that thrive in oxygen-free environments, like at a sewage plant, are believed to produce the chemical," CNET explains. "The gas is highly toxic to humans and smells like decaying fish." (An MIT professor who spoke with NPR was less polite, describing it as smelling like "the rancid diapers of the spawn of Satan"). What's so cool about this smelly deadly rotting fish gas, though, is that "after much analysis, the scientists assert that something now alive is the only explanation" for Venus' levels of phosphine, The New York Times reports.

Though this doesn't confirm extraterrestrial life, it's still "pretty damn exciting," to quote David Grinspoon of the Planetary Science Institute. And as everyone's favorite astronaut, Chris Hadfield, tweeted, the implications are huge: "If there's life in the upper atmosphere of Venus," he wrote, "then we're going to find life on many planets and moons — and around other stars." Sure, that life might not be anything more advanced than a super stinky microbe, but the cosmos are still on the cusp of getting that much more crowded. Suddenly, the big black void above us doesn't seem quite as lonely as it once did.

Speaking as someone who really, really wants the truth to be out there, this is, needless to say, invigorating news — particularly as Venus was the dark horse in the search for alien life compared to her more popular brother, Mars. But beyond being an astonishing breakthrough in the field of astrobiology, the potential of life on (or around) Venus is the kind of feel-good scientific discovery this year has desperately needed.

That's not to mitigate the extremely important work scientists are doing to understand and cure COVID-19, or to grasp the climate science behind our historic hurricane season and the wildfires that have made the air quality on the West Coast downright Cytherean. But the anxiety and urgency driving such research in 2020 can also make me forget that scientific discoveries are a joy — and the Venus news is a reminder that there are still so many amazing things we have yet to learn, even about our own planetary neighbors next door. Jeva Lange

Glacier twice the size of Manhattan breaks off the Arctic's largest ice shelf

12:35 p.m.

Climate change is warming more than just the U.S.'s west coast.

Up north in Greenland, a 42-square-mile glacier broke off the Arctic's largest remaining ice shelf as ocean temperatures continue to warm. The Spalte Glacier has been disintegrating for several years, and after another year of record highs, finished its break this summer, BBC reports.

The Spalte Glacier was a piece of Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden, a massive ice shelf at the end of Northeast Greenland Ice Stream. It only recently became the largest remaining ice shelf as others also began to melt in warming waters. But it's starting to lose its area as well, as the part Greenland surrounding the ice stream has warmed by about 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1980. Satellite imagery had shown the Spalte Glacier offshoot cracking since 2013, Business Insider notes. The broken Spalte Glacier and remaining ice shelf will only continue to melt as runoff water from melting pools on top of the ice.

Temperatures are spiking all over the world, leading glaciers to melt and contribute to sea level rise; to hotter and drier summers that exacerbate wildfires; and to warming oceans that worsen tropical storms. Kathryn Krawczyk

Vindman: Trump is Putin's 'free chicken'

10:34 a.m.
Alexander Vindman.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In his first interview since testifying against President Trump during the impeachment trial earlier this year and subsequently leaving the U.S. Army after what he described as "a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation," retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman used some colorful, poultry-based imagery to describe how he views Trump's relationship to Russia.

The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg asked Vindman if he considers Trump a Russian intelligence asset. Vindman hedged a bit, instead labeling Trump as a "useful idiot" — which Goldberg notes is not a blunt insult, but a term commonly used to describe "dupes of authoritarian regimes" — and a "fellow traveler" of Putin, meaning he shares his Russian counterpart's "loathing for Democratic norms." That, Vindman said, "makes him an unwitting agent of Putin."

He also said that if Russia does have "dirt" on Trump, as some of his critics have theorized, the Kremlin probably isn't actively blackmailing him. "They have more effective and less risky ways to employ him," Vindman said, adding that Trump looks up to Putin and wants to emulate him. Therefore, Moscow doesn't actually have to exert much energy to get what they want out of the American president. "In the Army," Vindman notes, "we call this 'free chicken,' something you don't have to work for — it just comes to you. This is what the Russians have in Trump: free chicken." And not many people are going to pass up free chicken. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

Bob Woodward: Historians will write about Trump's 'lost month of February' for decades

10:27 a.m.

Historians will spend years looking back on President Trump's "lost month" at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, journalist Bob Woodward says.

Woodward reports in his new book Rage that President Trump told him he deliberately downplayed the threat of COVID-19 even though he was aware it was deadly, and speaking to Today on Monday, Woodward expressed his shock that Trump learned details about how "this is a coming pandemic to the United States" in January but did not tell Americans "the truth" during the State of the Union days later.

"Forty million people watched it," Woodward said of Trump's State of the Union address. "He had an opportunity ... He said, 'Well, we're doing everything possible.' At that moment, if, like Franklin Roosevelt after Pearl Harbor, [Trump] had told the American people the truth, a lot more could have been done."

Woodward added, "Historians are going to be writing about the lost month of February for tens of years."

In Rage, Woodward quotes Trump as describing COVID-19 as "deadly stuff" in February, but the president admits he wanted to "play it down." The quotes from Trump have generated a firestorm, with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden saying they demonstrate Trump's "life and death betrayal of the American people." Trump has argued that he simply did not want to create a panic and that he wanted to "show strength as a leader."

But Woodward told Today that after covering nine American presidents, the fact that Trump "possessed the specific knowledge that could have saved lives" is "one of those shocks for me." Brendan Morrow

Fox News' Lara Logan has some wild theories about U.S. riots and China

9:59 a.m.

Lara Logan, a host on Fox News' streaming spinoff Fox Nation, spouted some outrageous and baseless theories on Monday about recent U.S. protests that turned violent.

After two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were critically injured in a shooting Saturday, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade questioned why something like this would happen even though it "seems to help President Trump" and his insistence that law enforcement is under attack. This question, Logan said, is "something the intelligence community is wrestling with" right now.

With a baseless claim that violent extremists are "targeting white people every day," Logan surmised someone who didn't care about white people's votes was encouraging that violence and "benefits" from it. She first suggested that, because Democratic mayors aren't stopping violence in some cities, "it benefits them in some way." And it also benefits "the Communist party of China and Marxists," Logan continued, giving absolutely no evidence of how it helps them nor any evidence China is encouraging protests.

Protests against racism and police brutality in the U.S. have gone on for months, and have turned violent when armed vigilantes and opposing groups have arrived. Kathryn Krawczyk

3 labs have independently confirmed Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, Germany says

8:29 a.m.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a hallway of a business centre, which houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), in Moscow on December 26, 2019.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Two additional labs have confirmed that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, Germany has announced.

Germany earlier this month said that the prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who fell ill on a flight to Moscow in August, was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent, citing test results from a German military lab. On Monday, Germany said specialist labs in both France and Sweden have confirmed this finding, The Associated Press reports.

"Three laboratories have now confirmed independently of one another the proof of a nerve agent of the Novichok group as the cause of Mr. Navalny's poisoning," Steffen Seibert, a spokesperson for the German government, said. Seibert called for Russia to "explain itself" and said "we are in close consultation with our European partners on further steps." An examination by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is ongoing, Germany also said.

Navalny was taken to Germany for treatment after previously being hospitalized in Russia, and last week, the Berlin hospital said he was out of a medically induced coma.

G7 countries have condemned Navalny's poisoning "in the strongest possible terms," while Russia has claimed a "massive disinformation campaign" is underway and that "unfounded attacks on Russia are continuing." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week said there is a "substantial chance" that senior Russian officials were responsible for Navalny's poisoning.

"People all around the world see this kind of activity for what it is," Pompeo said. Brendan Morrow

