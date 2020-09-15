Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Trevor Noah ponder why Trump superfans still trust him with their lives

"The event was attended by 5,000 people who watched Trump's Tulsa rally and thought, 'That, but less safe,'" Fallon joked. "The rally actually defied Nevada's 50-person limit on indoor gatherings. In response, the Trump campaign was like, 'Honestly, after Tulsa we didn't think 50 people would show up.' Seriously, you know you're doing something crazy when the state that allows gambling and prostitution's like, 'Ah, you can't do that, bro.'"
"I get why a Trump fan would've trusted Trump before, but how do you still trust this man after he admitted that he's been downplaying the coronavirus this whole time?" Trevor Noah asked at The Daily Show. "This is like believing a Nigerian email scammer after he tells you that he's a Nigerian email scammer," he added. "And as for Trump, how you gonna call yourself the president of 'law and order' when you're openly flouting the law?"
Noah also gawked at a "crazy" Utah anti-mask rally that went viral — "that video is the closest thing I've seen to Facebook comments happening in real life," he said — and the body-cam footage of an Ohio police officer breaking up a college party hosted by quarantined COVID-positive students, which he compared to "watching a virtual reality game called 'White Privilege.'" The "genius of America's coronavirus response," he deadpanned, is that "unlike other countries that are preparing for the second wave, America realized you don't have to deal with the second wave if you never get over the first."
Seriously, the only way Trump "could spread the virus more efficiently is to hold a rally at a meat-packing plant and charge one French kiss for admission," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "Wildfires and an out-of-control pandemic continue to rage" and Trump brags about watching hours of Fox News as he descends "deeper into lawless authoritarianism," often while speaking on Fox News, he said. "Just listen to the words he's using — 'retribution,' 'agitators,' 'insurrection' — it's like fascist magnetic poetry." Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert was on break for two weeks, and his opening jokes on Monday's Late Show involved the news that Captain America actor Chris Evans shared a NSFW photo on Instagram. After a sackful of jokes, he turned to "the worst wildfires in California history," with some Biblical undertones: "Okay, 2020, pestilence, pillars of fire — if you're going full Old Testament, where's the river of blood? Because we could use it to put out the flaming tornadoes!"
Scientists, California's governor, and the U.S. government blamed the worsening wildfires on climate change, but President Trump dismissed that consensus and offered another explanation en route to survey the damage — bad forest management on the West Coast. The federal government owns 58 percent of California's forestlands, while California owns 3 percent, Colbert noted. "It's basically like complaining your neighbor is doing a terrible job mowing your lawn." Trump also boldly predicted that it will get colder.
"Now it shouldn't be a surprise that Trump is downplaying the devastating fires out West — he spent the last six months ignoring a pandemic," Colbert said. And thanks to the new book by Bob Woodward, "we now know that Trump wasn't just misinformed or stupid, he was lying."
"Of course, Donald Trump doesn't care if people die — case in point, he's gone back to holding rallies," Colbert said, including two in violation of Nevada state regulations. "You know your rally is a bad idea when it's deemed too stupid for Reno. That's where you go when Vegas is like, 'Hey, take it easy, man, you're scaring our sex workers.'" And his indoor rally outside Vegas was deemed by one doctor to be "negligent homicide," he noted.
The Late Show made up some other revelations from Woodward's book, and you can watch those below. Peter Weber
A divided three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the Trump administration can end humanitarian legal protections for about 405,500 immigrants from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti, Sudan, Honduras, and Nepal. The migrants were welcomed to the U.S. though the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) program for countries hit hard by natural disasters or civil conflict.
The three judge panel, in a 2-1 decision, rejected arguments that the administration had failed to follow proper procedures and that the decision was tainted by racist comments from President Trump and others in his aides. Two of the judges were appointed by Republicans — Trump and George W. Bush — and the dissenting vote was cast by an appointee of President Barack Obama. The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the migrants, said it will seek an opinion from the full 9th Circuit and could appeal to the Supreme Court.
"If the decision stands, these longtime lawful residents who were welcomed to the U.S. because their countries were mired in violence or natural disasters could be sent back," the ACLU said. "Because they have several hundred thousand American children — many of whom are school-aged — this decision would force those families to be torn apart."
But that won't happen for months, The Associated Press notes. The TPS holders from Honduras, Haiti, Nicaragua, Nepal, and Sudan could be forced to leave starting March 5, but the Salvadorans have until Nov. 5, 2021, under a special deal worked out with Trump's government. If Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidency in November, he has said he will immediately review the TPS decisions and seek ways for longtime law-abiding residents to remain in the U.S. and seek citizenship. Peter Weber
A State Department aide testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in August that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's wife, Susan Pompeo, asked staff to help send the family's personal Christmas cards, making her request via her private email account, McClatchy and CNN report.
The email exchange was discovered during an investigation by the State Department Inspector General's Office into potential misuse of taxpayer money, a person with knowledge of the matter told CNN. The aide, Toni Porter, testified as part of a probe launched by congressional Democrats into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick in May; Mike Pompeo has admitted he asked Trump to oust Linick, but denies it was in retaliation for an investigation.
Transcripts released on Friday show Porter testified that she managed projects "of special interest" to Mike Pompeo, and "there are times that Mrs. Pompeo relays that work to me." When asked if she ever felt "uncomfortable" with any of the tasks, Porter said yes, during two occasions when she "assisted with personal Christmas cards." She said she felt uneasy because "I was at the State Department."
In June, Linick testified before lawmakers that his office was investigating five possible incidents of wrongdoing in the State Department, including the potential misuse of taxpayer money. In addition to looking into Linick's ouster, congressional Democrats are also investigating taxpayer-funded "Madison Dinners" held at the State Department. Critics say Pompeo is holding these dinners not to discuss foreign policy but rather to expand his network as he prepares for a possible Senate run in Kansas or other higher elected office.
Pompeo complained on Fox News Monday night that "they're picking on my wife, who has done yeoman's work as a volunteer to try to make life better for every officer at the State Department, I find pathetic and sad." Catherine Garcia
For the past five years, the National World WWII Museum has helped Lawrence Brooks celebrate his birthday, and they kept the tradition alive for 2020.
Born on Sept. 12, 1909, Brooks turned 111 years old on Saturday. The New Orleans resident is the oldest known living U.S. veteran of World War II, serving in the predominantly Black 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and later the Philippines.
The great-grandfather's birthday celebrations are usually at the museum, but because of the pandemic, a party with social distancing was held in his front yard. As Brooks and his family watched from the porch, the museum's vocal trio, the Victory Belles, sang several songs, and the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and The Big Easy Wing did a military flyover.
Brooks also received a cake and 10,000 birthday cards that had been sent to the museum. Amber Mitchell, assistant director of public engagement at the National WWII Museum, said in a statement that it was "meaningful for us to continue to celebrate Lawrence Brooks and his incredible life in a safe manner this year." Catherine Garcia
A federal judge in Maryland ruled Friday that because the courts will likely agree that acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is serving in his position unlawfully, new asylum restrictions he enacted are "also 'in excess of ... authority,' and not 'in accordance with the law,'" CNN reported Monday night. The judge, Paula Xinis, suspended those restrictions on asylum seekers for two plaintiffs she found demonstrated standing in the case, Casa de Maryland Inc. (CASA) and Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project (ASAP).
The federal Government Accountability Office found last month that Wolf and his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, were appointed in violation of the Vacancies Reform Act. Xinis read the law the same way the GAO did. "In sum, the court concludes that plaintiffs are likely to demonstrate (former acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin) McAleenan's appointment was invalid under the agency's applicable order of succession, and so he lacked the authority to amend the order of succession to ensure Wolf's installation as acting secretary," she wrote.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who joined 19 other state attorneys general and 10 cities and counties in challenging the asylum rules, welcomed the ruling. "Not only is this decision welcome news for asylum seekers who were unfairly targeted by the Trump administration, but the courts have now found that Chad Wolf has no authority at the Department of Homeland Security," James said.
Trump formally nominated Wolf as DHS secretary late last Thursday, after a DHS whistleblower alleged that Wolf and others worked to suppress information about Russian intervening to help President Trump in the upcoming election and downplay the threat of white supremacists. Wolf is unlikely to be confirmed before the election in any case, and all the policy changes he implemented in his 10 months as acting secretary are "in potential jeopardy amid legal challenges," The Associated Press reports. Peter Weber
Fox News host Sean Hannity and Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs are set to be deposed next month as part of a lawsuit filed by the parents of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer whose July 2016 murder in Washington, D.C., became fodder for conservative conspiracy theorists, The Daily Beast reports.
The deposition schedule was revealed in a Thursday court filing made by the Rich family, The Daily Beast says, and shows that Dobbs is scheduled to be deposed on Oct. 7, followed by Hannity on Oct. 30. The filing also states that Fox News attorneys said they "would refuse" to allow the deposition of host Laura Ingraham. She has accused the media of having an "aggressive lack of curiosity" about Rich's murder.
Police say Rich was killed during a botched robbery, but conspiracy theorists have tried to connect his death to the leaking of internal Democratic National Committee emails to WikiLeaks. This theory was parroted by conservative pundits, but debunked by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.
In May 2017, the Fox News website published a story by reporter Malia Zimmerman, which claimed the FBI found evidence on Rich's computer that tied him to WikiLeaks. On his Fox News show, Hannity called this potentially "one of the biggest scandals in American history." The story was retracted by the network later that month, claiming it didn't meet reporting standards, but Hannity continued to bolster it, saying on his radio show, "I retracted nothing."
In 2018, Rich's parents, Joel and Mary Rich, filed an emotional distress lawsuit against Fox News, Zimmerman, and former Fox guest Ed Butowsky, who paid a private investigator to look into Rich's murder. Butowsky was regularly in contact with Zimmerman before her story was published, and the lawsuit focuses on the interactions between Butowsky and Fox staffers, The Daily Beast reports. The Rich family's legal team and Fox News did not respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comments. Catherine Garcia
Several legal advocacy groups filed a whistleblower complaint Monday alleging that an unusually large number of hysterectomies are being performed on detained migrant women at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Ocilla, Georgia, run by the private prison firm LaSalle South Corrections to house Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees. A nurse who worked full-time at the facility until July and several migrant women interviewed by one nonprofit, Project South, said the women did not know why they were being sterilized.
"When I met all these women who had had surgeries, I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp," said one detainee who had spoken with five women given hysterectomies — removal of all or part of the uterus — between October and December 2019. "It was like they're experimenting with their bodies."
The nurse, Dawn Wooten, said female detainees at ICDC are often sent to one outside gynecologist in particular. "Everybody he sees has a hysterectomy — just about everybody," Wooten said. "Everybody's uterus cannot be that bad," she added. "We've questioned among ourselves like goodness he's taking everybody's stuff out. ... That's his specialty, he's the uterus collector. I know that's ugly ... is he collecting these things or something? ... Everybody he sees, he's taking all their uteruses out or he's taken their tubes out. What in the world."
The complaint, filed with the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General, also details allegations of filthy conditions in cells, a critical shortage of personal protective equipment, and secrecy surrounding COVID-19. Wooten says there's "a silent pandemic" at ICDC.
LaSalle Corrections told The Intercept it "is firmly committed to the health and welfare of those in our care" and "deeply committed to delivering high-quality, culturally responsive services in safe and humane environments." ICE said it does not comment on matters before the Inspector General's office but "in general, anonymous, unproven allegations, made without any fact-checkable specifics, should be treated with the appropriate skepticism they deserve." Peter Weber