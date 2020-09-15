See More Speed Reads
playing the long game
How Trump became the 'ideal vessel' to implement Barr's all-powerful executive theory

2:57 p.m.
Attorney General William Barr and President Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

People who've worked with Attorney General William Barr say he's treating President Trump as a pawn to execute his longtime goals.

Barr has long been a proponent of the "unitary executive" theory, which assumes the president solely holds the power of the executive branch, and can avoid checks on his power from the rest of the government. Former colleagues say Barr has found in Trump an "ideal vessel" to execute that theory — though they debate just how much Trump is using him too, The Washington Post Magazine reports in a profile of Barr published Tuesday.

Barr was attorney general for the first time under former President George H.W. Bush, who held a "more modest view of executive power" than Barr would've liked. But in Trump, Barr found "a self-centered, self-aggrandizing child of privilege," who "offered the opportunity of a lifetime" to remake the executive branch in his vision, the Post writes. Stuart Gerson, who ran the Justice Department's civil division under Bush, explained to the Post that "Trump is not intelligent or incisive, but Bill Barr is both," making Trump "the canvas on which Barr can paint his picture."

Donald Ayer, who was a deputy attorney general under Bush and was succeeded by Barr, told the Post he sees the attorney general and president's relationship as more symbiotic. "Donald Trump is as much a tool of Bill Barr as Bill Barr is a tool of Donald Trump," Ayer said. "I think Barr sees Trump as an extraordinary opportunity to advance his agenda, which he's had for many years, of making the president an autocrat," though Trump seems perfectly fine with that goal as well, he continued. Read more about how Trump is making Barr's wildest dreams come true at The Washington Post Magazine. Kathryn Krawczyk

direct yourself
A Madonna biopic will be directed and co-written by Madonna

3:37 p.m.
Singer Madonna looks on on during a press conference for the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI halftime show at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Center in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on February 2, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sometimes when you want your biopic done right, you have to direct it yourself.

A movie about Madonna, which had previously been reported to be in the works with writer Diablo Cody, is coming from Universal Pictures. But which director will be chosen to tackle the story? None other than Madonna herself, per Variety. She's set to direct the film in addition to co-writing it with Cody.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said on Tuesday. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

Recently, Madonna teased that her biopic will focus on "my struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man's world as a woman," featuring moments including a "great scene of me writing 'Like a Prayer' with Pat Leonard." It hasn't yet been announced who might star as Madonna in the film — unless, of course, that role also ends up going to Madonna herself. Brendan Morrow

well actually...
HHS spokesman admits he never read CDC reports despite efforts to edit them

3:36 p.m.

It's been a rough few days for Michael Caputo.

The Department of Health and Human Service's communications chief and Trump 2016 campaign official came under fire after a Politico report revealed HHS communications aides sought to have final say over the wording of the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the coronavirus pandemic. Then, during a Facebook Live stream, he touted baseless conspiracy theories about a "resistance unit" of scientists within the agency working to undermine President Trump before deactivating his social media in the aftermath.

Caputo on Tuesday called a staff meeting to apologize for drawing negative attention to HHS, Politico reports, during which he apparently hinted that he may step down from the role after he meets with the department's secretary, Alex Azar. In the meeting, Caputo also reportedly admitted that despite his criticism of the CDC and his team's efforts to edit the weekly reports, he never actually read one of them. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
CDC data shows thousands of patients caught coronavirus in hospitals while seeking care for other conditions

2:55 p.m.
Maimonides Medical Center.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

More than 7,400 patients likely caught the coronavirus while seeking care for other conditions in U.S. hospitals between mid-May and mid-July, data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided The Wall Street Journal shows.

The data, reported by half of U.S. hospitals to the CDC, indicates hospitals have struggled to prevent contagion within their walls, but experts don't want people to panic. Hospitals are still considered safe and seem to be improving at containing the virus, and the risk of becoming infected has remained low throughout the pandemic. Dr. Meghan Baker, an epidemiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, told the Journal that avoiding hospitals out of fear of becoming infected with the virus is actually the "bigger public health risk."

Baker and her colleagues recently published a study that found hospitals can, perhaps unsurprisingly, control viral spread with the right tactics like testing every patient on arrival and requiring everyone who is able to wear masks to do so. Brigham and Women's Hospital, for instance, only reported two hospital-acquired COVID-19 cases. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

bundled
Apple announces new fitness service and Apple One subscription bundles

2:29 p.m.

Apple is finally set to start offering bundles of its subscription services as it adds another one, Fitness+, into the mix.

The company during an event on Tuesday announced Fitness+, a new service that provides virtual fitness classes for $9.99 a month. Apple described it as the "first fitness experience built for Apple Watch."

This is Apple's latest monthly subscription service, but the company on Tuesday also unveiled Apple One, offering bundles of its various services. There will be three bundle options, the first being Individual, which costs $14.95 a month and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage.

Then there's Family, which costs $19.95 a month and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage. This bundle can be shared by up to six family members, Apple said. Finally, there's Premier, which costs $29.95 a month and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. Like the Family plan, Premier can be shared by up to six people. Apple said the bundles will save users between $6 a month and over $25 a month.

Bloomberg had previously reported that Apple was planning subscription bundles, at the time describing this as a "major bid by Apple to achieve the same loyalty" that Amazon has achieved with Amazon Prime. Brendan Morrow

diplomacy
Israel, Bahrain, UAE sign historic diplomatic agreements at White House

2:05 p.m.

President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Tuesday signed the Abraham Accords, normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel and the two Arab countries for the first time.

Speaking at the White House, Netanyahu said "this day is a pivot of history. It heralds a new dawn of peace."

The actual text of the agreements haven't been revealed yet — the White House said the contents would be released later Tuesday — but the deals are considered historic, and Trump earlier said he expects more Arab nations to strike similar pacts going forward. That doesn't mean they're universally accepted, however. Palestinians have rejected them, accusing Bahrain and the UAE of betrayal, while many experts doubt there will be any tangible move toward peace in the region, The Associated Press reports. On that note, as the sides signed the documents in Washington, a rocket fired from Gaza hit Ashdod, Israel, causing minor injuries, while another was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome. Tim O'Donnell

This just in
DOJ reportedly opens criminal investigation into John Bolton's book

12:47 p.m.
John Bolton
Mike Theiler - Pool/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's recent book has reportedly sparked a criminal investigation at the Justice Department.

The DOJ is investigating whether Bolton criminally disclosed classified information in his book The Room Where It Happened, and a grand jury has issued a subpoena to its publisher, Simon & Schuster, for communications records, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Bolton published his book, which is critical of the president, in June after the Trump administration attempted to prevent it from being released. The administration in June asked a judge for an order to block The Room Where It Happened, but the judge denied the request, saying "the damage" was already "done" since at that point, there were "hundreds of thousands of copies" of the book out there. The judge also said, however, that Bolton had exposed himself "to civil (and potentially criminal) liability" and "likely jeopardized national security by disclosing classified information in violation of his nondisclosure agreement obligations." Bolton has said that the book doesn't contain classified information.

Trump has accused Bolton of revealing classified information in his book while also claiming the book is full of "made up stories," and in June, he tweeted that Bolton "should be in jail."

According to the Times, the director of national intelligence "referred the matter to the Justice Department last month," and the investigation was then opened by the head of the DOJ's national security division. Some lawyers for the National Security Council and the Justice Department, the Times also reports, "expressed reservations about opening a criminal case," partially because Trump's comments "made it seem like an overtly political act," while others reportedly argued the case "had merit." Brendan Morrow

science first
Scientific American breaks with 175-year history to endorse Joe Biden for president

12:04 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

America's oldest science magazine is still managing to make history.

In its 175 years in print, Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate. But this year, the magazine feels "compelled" to break that tradition and endorse Democratic nominee Joe Biden, because President Trump flat-out "rejects evidence and science," it said in a Tuesday editorial.

Throughout his first term, Trump has "attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies," Scientific American writes. But his "most devastating example" of rejecting science "is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the magazine continues. He knew about the virus's dangers back in January, but "did not develop a national strategy to provide protective equipment, coronavirus testing or clear health guidelines," per the magazine. "These lapses accelerated the spread of disease through the country — particularly in highly vulnerable communities that include people of color," leading to nearly 200,000 deaths, Scientific American continues.

"Trump's refusal to look at the evidence and act accordingly extends beyond the virus," Scientific American goes on, citing his constant attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and his false claims denying the existence of climate change. "Joe Biden, in contrast, comes prepared with plans to control COVID-19, improve health care, reduce carbon emissions and restore the role of legitimate science in policy making," the magazine spells out. And to develop all those plans, Biden "solicits expertise" from public health officials — not "physicians who believe in aliens and debunked virus therapies" like Trump, the magazine concludes. Read Scientific American's whole decision here. Kathryn Krawczyk

