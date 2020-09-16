See More Speed Reads
sixth extinction
Scientists argue climate crisis caused 6th mass extinction 233 million years ago

4:05 p.m.
A 3-D computer illustration of Hesperosuchus, an extinct genus of crocodylomorph reptiles.
iStock.

The ongoing Holocene extinction is often referred to as the Earth's potential sixth mass extinction, but a new study claims it would actually be the seventh if that prediction comes to fruition.

Authors of the study, published Wednesday in Science Advances, suggests the Carnian Pluvial Episode, a mysterious time of sudden climate and environmental change in the Late Triassic some 233 million, was "clearly a mass extinction," adding to the "big five" over the past 500 million years that have already been recorded. A team of scientists reviewed geological evidence and the fossil record, The Guardian reports, coming to the conclusion that enormous volcanic eruptions occurred at the same time as a global loss of plants and animals.

One of the scientists who worked on the project, Jacopo Dal Corso, said there is evidence the volcanic explosions pumped vast amounts of greenhouse gas into the air, which drove global warming and ultimately harmed much of the Earth's biosphere, although dinosaurs during that time spread out widely and became the dominant terrestrial vertebrates for reasons that still aren't clear. The paper says modern coral reefs and other recognizable ecosystems also formed in the aftermath.

Stephen Brusatte, a paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh who wasn't involved with the research, was impressed with the study and said the researchers "have set out an ambitious agenda for testing this big, bold idea that dinosaur diversification was triggered by climate and environmental change," but he also acknowledged more needs to be done to see if the two events are really linked. Still, he said, "I think the odds are good." Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

economic update
Fed promises to keep interest rates low for the next 2 years, calls on Congress to pass stimulus funding

5:23 p.m.
Federal Reserve Board.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve made a long-term commitment to keep interest rates low on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced the Fed likely wouldn't raise interest rates from their current rock-bottom state until at least 2023. They'll remain close to zero "until the economy is far along in its recovery," Powell said — though he added that Congress should take some action to make sure that happens.

"Overall activity remains well below its level before the pandemic, and the path ahead remains highly uncertain," Powell noted Wednesday. After all, there's no definite answer for when a COVID-19 vaccine will become available and America will safely reopen. Stimulus payments did boost the economy for a bit, but some industries, including tourism and entertainment, "remain depressed," The New York Times notes. So until the economy reaches the Federal Reserve Board's "assessments of maximum employment" and inflation hits 2 percent, interest rates will remain low, Powell said.

Powell added Wednesday there's only so much the Fed can do to help the stumbling U.S. economy. "More fiscal support is likely to be needed," he said, alluding to the fact that Congress still hasn't replaced its stimulus bill that expired at the end of July. Powell noted that 11 million Americans are still out of work, small businesses are still struggling, and that state and local governments need funds — things that are all expected to be in a successful version of a COVID-19 stimulus bill, if it ever happens. Kathryn Krawczyk

log off
Kanye West breaks Twitter's rules against doxxing and apparently pees on a Grammy in hours-long tweetstorm

5:14 p.m.
Kanye West
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images

Kanye West has fired off another jaw-dropping tweetstorm — and this time, Twitter is stepping in.

The rapper for hours on Wednesday sent out a lengthy series of tweets primarily focused on his desire to be freed from his current music deals, and at one point, he devoted numerous posts to tweeting out pages apparently from his Universal Music Group contract. But at one point, West also posted what appeared to be the phone number of Randall Lane, chief content officer at Forbes, writing, "If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist ... this is the editor of Forbes."

Twitter's rules forbid posting private contact information without permission. The platform required West to remove the post, and "until then, he cannot tweet," reported CNN's Oliver Darcy. The tweet in question is no longer online, and a representative for Twitter confirmed to The Wrap that it had "taken action on the tweet for posting private information," although NBC News reports it "wasn't immediately clear if Twitter removed the tweet, or if West deleted it at Twitter's request." Twitter confirmed to NBC the post violated its rules, however. West has not tweeted in several hours.

That was far from the most stunning part of West's tweetstorm, though, as at one point, he posted a video showing a Grammy Award in a toilet being urinated on. That video is still on Twitter.

This series of posts from West comes after his wife, Kim Kardashian West, in July asked for "compassion" following the most recent set of tweets of his that disturbed fans, writing, "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand." Brendan Morrow

Poll Watch
Lindsey Graham neck-and-neck with Jaime Harrison, Susan Collins 12 points behind challenger in latest poll

3:55 p.m.
South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The good news keeps pouring in for Democrats looking to retake the Senate this fall.

After a poll released earlier Wednesday put Democrat Mark Kelly 10 points over Sen. Martha McSally (R) in Arizona, a Quinnipiac University poll out Wednesday gave Sara Gideon a similar edge over Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine.). The poll also showed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tied with his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, mirroring other recent polls that show a tight race in the state.

Collins is a moderate senator who's held her seat for more than 20 years. But her votes to approve Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked anger from Democrats and a flood of outside donations for her opponent even before a challenger joined the race. Now, less than two months before Election Day, Gideon has a 12-point lead over the incumbent, the Quinnipiac poll shows. That's a big swing from 2014, when Collins won re-election with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

In South Carolina, Graham is tied at 48 percent with former state Democratic party chair Harrison, per Quinnipiac. The last Quinnipiac poll also had them tied at 44 percent in early August. Still, things aren't looking quite as good for Amy McGrath, the former Marine fighter pilot challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). McConnell got 49 percent support to McGrath's 45 percent support in the state, another Quinnipiac poll showed.

From Sept. 10-14, Quinnipiac surveyed 1,183 likely voters in Maine with a 2.9-point margin of error. In Kentucky, it surveyed 1,164 likely voters with a 2.9 point margin of error. And in South Carolina, it surveyed 969 likely voters with a 3.2 point margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

somebody stop me!
Jim Carrey is playing Joe Biden on SNL this season

3:36 p.m.

Folks, here's the deal: Jim Carrey is coming to Saturday Night Live as Joe Biden.

The NBC sketch show, which previously announced it would return in October, on Wednesday revealed that Carrey will play Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in its upcoming season. Previously, Biden has been played on SNL by Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis, and John Mulaney. President Trump will once again be played by Alec Baldwin.

SNL also announced that its new season will begin with five consecutive episodes throughout October, which will be filmed at its Rockefeller Center studio for the first time since March. There will be a "limited in-studio audience" for the season, and SNL said that it will work with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to safely accomplish this amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The show finished its last season with episodes filmed remotely.

The show will return with its season premiere the week of the first 2020 presidential debate on Oct. 3. Brendan Morrow

That was fast
HHS spokesperson who accused government scientists of 'sedition' to take leave of absence

2:26 p.m.
Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo arrives at the Hart Senate Office building to be interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staffers, on May 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services' communications chief will be taking a two-month leave of absence after accusing government scientists of "sedition" in a bizarre Facebook rant.

HHS on Wednesday announced that Michael Caputo, the department's assistant secretary for public affairs, is taking a leave of absence for 60 days to "focus on his health and the well-being of his family." This comes after Caputo on Sunday peddled false conspiracy theories on Facebook Live, baselessly claiming government scientists are guilty of "sedition" and that a "resistance unit" of scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are plotting "how they're going to attack Donald Trump next," per The New York Times. He also baselessly claimed that left-wing "hit squads" are "being trained all over this country" to rise up against President Trump and that they're "going to have to kill me."

Caputo also predicted in his rant that Trump will win the 2020 election but that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won't concede, writing that "when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin." He reportedly apologized to his staff on Tuesday; CNN reports that Caputo "portrayed himself as a victim in his apology, but apologized for putting HHS Secretary Alex Azar in a bad light."

Additionally, HHS announced on Wednesday that a Caputo aide, Paul Alexander, will leave the department. Alexander, The Washington Post reports, had sought to "exert control over the messages coming from scientists and top health officials" in an attempt to "make them conform to the president's assertions that the virus is under control." Brendan Morrow

George Floyd protests
Property damage from civil disorder during George Floyd protests could total more than $2 billion

1:58 p.m.
George Floyd protests.
AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images

Although the nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd were largely peaceful, the property destruction that occurred alongside the demonstrations between May 26 and June 8 was not insignificant, Axios reports.

Property Claims Services, a company that has tracked insurance claims related to civil disorder since 1950, estimates the insured losses stemming from this year's protests "far outstrip" the previous record-holding Rodney King demonstrations in 1992, even when adjusted for inflation. All told, the events in May and June will result in at least $1 billion of paid insurance claims and possibly more than $2 billion, Axios reports. PCS did not reveal the exact dollar figure to Axios because it wants to sell the data to clients.

The circumstances matter here, however. Unlike the other costly incidents of civil disorder, including the King demonstrations, the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles, or the 1977 New York City blackout, the 2020 protests extended beyond one city, making it the first time PCS designated a "multi-state catastrophe event," although it's not clear how evenly distributed the damage was among different cities. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

police brutality
Rochester police tried to play down Daniel Prude's killing to avoid 'violent blowback,' documents show

1:57 p.m.
A protester in Rochester New York.
MARANIE R. STAAB/AFP via Getty Images

The Rochester, New York, police department seemingly tried to make itself look better after one of its officers killed a Black man in March.

Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died by asphyxiation in March after Rochester police put a "spit hood" on his head and held him against the pavement; Prude was experiencing a mental heath incident. Information about the killing sparked nonstop protests when it became public in early September, but as documents the city released Monday show, that's exactly what police leaders were trying to avoid.

While Prude died in March, his case remained under wraps in early June as protests began against the death of George Floyd and other police killings of Black people. But then-Deputy Police Chief Mark Simmons was still worried about how Prude's death would be received in that climate. "I am very concerned about releasing this prematurely," he wrote in an email to then-Police Chief La'Ron Singletary. "We certainly do not want people to misinterpret the officers' actions and conflate this incident with any recent killings of unarmed Black men by law enforcement nationally. That would simply be a false narrative, and could create animosity and potentially violent blowback in this community as a result." Singletary wrote back quickly: "I totally agree."

The police report on Prude's killing also seemed to be manipulated to push the narrative in the police's favor. While Prude was originally listed as an "individual" on the police report describing the "victim," another officer circled that mark in red pen and wrote "make him a suspect."

Singletary resigned last week, calling claims he'd mishandled Prude's death an "attempt to destroy my character and integrity." Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren (D) fired Singletary on Monday before he was set to depart, in part citing these documents for her decision. Read more at The New York Times, and find Rochester's full release here. Kathryn Krawczyk

