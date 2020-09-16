Kanye West breaks Twitter's rules against doxxing and apparently pees on a Grammy in hours-long tweetstorm

Kanye West has fired off another jaw-dropping tweetstorm — and this time, Twitter is stepping in.

The rapper for hours on Wednesday sent out a lengthy series of tweets primarily focused on his desire to be freed from his current music deals, and at one point, he devoted numerous posts to tweeting out pages apparently from his Universal Music Group contract. But at one point, West also posted what appeared to be the phone number of Randall Lane, chief content officer at Forbes, writing, "If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist ... this is the editor of Forbes."

Twitter's rules forbid posting private contact information without permission. The platform required West to remove the post, and "until then, he cannot tweet," reported CNN's Oliver Darcy. The tweet in question is no longer online, and a representative for Twitter confirmed to The Wrap that it had "taken action on the tweet for posting private information," although NBC News reports it "wasn't immediately clear if Twitter removed the tweet, or if West deleted it at Twitter's request." Twitter confirmed to NBC the post violated its rules, however. West has not tweeted in several hours.

That was far from the most stunning part of West's tweetstorm, though, as at one point, he posted a video showing a Grammy Award in a toilet being urinated on. That video is still on Twitter.

This series of posts from West comes after his wife, Kim Kardashian West, in July asked for "compassion" following the most recent set of tweets of his that disturbed fans, writing, "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand." Brendan Morrow