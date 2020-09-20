-
Democratic donors beat previous fundraising record by nearly $30 million day after Ginsburg's death11:17 a.m.
-
6 upsets that could happen at the 2020 Emmys12:03 p.m.
-
Trump gives TikTok deal his 'blessing,' but experts caution 'foreign control issue does not go away'8:38 a.m.
-
3 names are receiving buzz after Trump says he'll nominate a woman to fill Ginsburg's seat7:55 a.m.
-
Susan Collins: Election winner should make decision on Supreme Court vacancySeptember 19, 2020
-
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court colleagues fondly remember working alongside herSeptember 19, 2020
-
Why Biden likely won't take up calls to expand the Supreme CourtSeptember 19, 2020
-
Democrats broke donation record in 2 consecutive hours following Ginsburg's deathSeptember 19, 2020
Democratic donors beat previous fundraising record by nearly $30 million day after Ginsburg's death
11:17 a.m.
12:03 p.m.
Trump gives TikTok deal his 'blessing,' but experts caution 'foreign control issue does not go away'
8:38 a.m.
7:55 a.m.
September 19, 2020
September 19, 2020
September 19, 2020
September 19, 2020